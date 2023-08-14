Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Road worriers — hard lives of minibus taxi drivers fuelled by long days, poor pay and no benefits 

Road worriers — hard lives of minibus taxi drivers fuelled by long days, poor pay and no benefits 
Taxi drivers are “lenient” people, says this Atlantis minibus taxi driver. (Photo: Peter Luhanga)
By Peter Luhanda for GroundUp
14 Aug 2023
0

Chasing the taxi bosses’ targets makes it hard to be compliant with traffic legislation, drivers tell GroundUp.

He asked not to be named. He’s a 36-year-old Atlantis resident, and he has been earning his living driving a minibus taxi for 14 years. He has two sons, aged three and nine.

“We leave our families in the dark and return in the dark, always thinking about our passengers and their safety,” he says.

Before he became a taxi driver, he worked for his father’s funeral parlour, preparing bodies and driving a hearse.

He has worked for five different taxi bosses. He became deputy chairperson of one local taxi association for three years; he is currently the secretary of that organisation.

His day starts at 4:30am. He works every day of the week to meet his boss’s target of R4,000 a week. This is the amount his boss keeps. (The boss is responsible for the maintenance of the taxi and covering the cost of fuel.) He takes home an average of R1,200 to R2,000 a week and it is a struggle to support his family on this.

Nonetheless, he says it is “exciting to be a taxi driver”. But municipal traffic police “are always looking to find a fault, to issue a fine”.

He says he gets fines every week, and he pays these out of his own pocket. The fines range from R500 to R5,000 for offences such as overloading or stopping on a red line while waiting to pick up passengers.

He says they park where people feel safe to board and these are often on red lines, such as outside shopping centres.

During the recent taxi strike, they carried on operating but only within Atlantis.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Western Cape Taxi Strike

He says the taxi bosses of Atlantis want to “co-exist with the MyCiTi bus service”.

His association operates routes connecting central Cape Town, Table View, Melkbosstrand, Bellville, Darling, Vredenburg and Malmesbury.

He says his employment is based on a verbal agreement and without a written contract.

“There are no benefits whatsoever — no retirement benefits, no UIF (Unemployment Insurance Fund), no fixed salary, no leave days. It’s really frustrating … It’s sad.”

“[Taxi] drivers need specific recognition from the government, because the services we render are significant,” he said.

We also spoke to another Atlantis taxi driver who also provides staff transport for factory workers. He starts his day as early as 4am and gets home at midnight.

“It is not easy for me to be 100% compliant with traffic legislation and related by-laws. I’ll stop right where there is a passenger waiting, cause if I don’t, another minibus taxi will take the passengers. We need to survive. It’s about survival. We don’t mean any harm to anybody,” he said.

He complained that illegal operators, known as “amaphara”, cut into their business.

He accused municipal traffic officers of taking bribes. “I must buy a drink and buy a big bucket of KFC containing 21 pieces just to get away from the fine,” he says.

“They don’t talk like they are talking to a human. They swear, ‘Don’t talk kak to me, just give me your fucking permit.’ Stuff like that.”

His boss has set his target at R600 per day and he doesn’t always reach it.

“I need to reach the target to get to bed well,” he said. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
Maverick News

Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
Cape Town taxi strike - Looted malls and stores count the costs
Maverick News

Cape Town taxi strike – Looted malls and stores count the costs
In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Maverick Life

In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Remitting Zuma’s jail sentence was the least worst option by far
Op-eds

Remitting Zuma’s jail sentence was the least worst option by far
World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen
Maverick News

World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen

TOP READS IN SECTION

Acts of kindness, solidarity and community spirit emerge in the wake of Western Cape taxi strike violence
Maverick News

Acts of kindness, solidarity and community spirit emerge in the wake of Western Cape taxi strike violence
Western Cape counts cost of taxi war as ordinary citizens left reeling from Santaco-DA-ANC political crossfire
Maverick News

Western Cape counts cost of taxi war as ordinary citizens left reeling from Santaco-DA-ANC political crossfire
Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
Maverick News

Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
Life after the curious incident of the Lady R ship that did not load weapons in the night
Op-eds

Life after the curious incident of the Lady R ship that did not load weapons in the night
World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen
Maverick News

World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options