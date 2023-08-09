South Africa

PHOTO ESSAY

Interfaith service calls for divine help to resolve Western Cape taxi strike

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis, Dean Michael Weeder of St George's Cathedral and Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus hold candles while praying for a peaceful resolution to the taxi strike, 9 August 2023. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)
By Suné Payne and Brenton Geach
09 Aug 2023
On the seventh day of the Western Cape taxi strike, those at the opposite ends of negotiations joined an interfaith service, which called for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

On Wednesday, 9 August, an interfaith prayer service was held at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town to pray for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape. 

The service was led by Michael Weeder, dean of the cathedral. Also in attendance were Cape Town’s mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Mandla Hermanus, the provincial chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), who have been at opposite ends of the strike.  

Five people have died in violence linked to the taxi strike. More than 120 people have been arrested for various infringements, including malicious damage to property, public violence and looting, and 53 taxis have been impounded. DM

The service was well attended on Women’s Day. A lot of businesses are feeling the impact of the strike. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus and Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis receive a blessing from Archbishop Thabo Makgoba during an interfaith prayer service for peace at St George’s Cathedral. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

Allan Boesak, a former anti-apartheid activist and leader of the World Alliance of Churches, speaks during the interfaith service at St George’s Cathedral. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

Police patrol near Borchards Quarry in Nyanga after a car and buses were set alight in the area, 6 August 2023. (Photo Brenton Geach)

A fireman extinguishes a burning bus on the N2 in Cape Town. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

Commuters push to try to enter a bus at Golden Arrow Bus Station, Cape Town, 3 August 2023. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

An armoured police vehicle, known as an Nyala, rides over burnt tyres in Masiphumelele informal settlement. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

Commuters help push a child through a bus window for a space in the bus. Buses were overloaded as thousands of commuters were caught by surprise at the start of the taxi strike last week, 3 August 2023. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Residents add more tyres to the fire to block the main entrance to Masiphumelele informal settlement during the taxi strike. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

