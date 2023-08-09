Interfaith service calls for divine help to resolve Western Cape taxi strike

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis, Dean Michael Weeder of St George's Cathedral and Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus hold candles while praying for a peaceful resolution to the taxi strike, 9 August 2023. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

On Wednesday, 9 August, an interfaith prayer service was held at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town to pray for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape.

The service was led by Michael Weeder, dean of the cathedral. Also in attendance were Cape Town’s mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Mandla Hermanus, the provincial chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), who have been at opposite ends of the strike.

Five people have died in violence linked to the taxi strike. More than 120 people have been arrested for various infringements, including malicious damage to property, public violence and looting, and 53 taxis have been impounded. DM