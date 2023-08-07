A family with two young children, one badly injured, had their car stoned in Nyanga and all the windows smashed. The face has been obscured to prevent identification as a minor. Photo Brenton Geach

Police on Monday 7 August confirmed that two people have been killed in separate incidents near Cape Town International Airport. This follows altercations between motorists and protesters on the fifth day of the taxi strike across Cape Town.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Day 5 – Two people killed in two incidents near airport as Western Cape taxi strike continues

DM

First published by GroundUp.