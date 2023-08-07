Defend Truth

In photos — Sporadic violence, death in Cape Town as taxi strike spirals out of control

A family with two young children, one badly injured, had their car stoned in Nyanga and all the windows smashed. The face has been obscured to prevent identification as a minor. Photo Brenton Geach
By Ashraf Hendricks
07 Aug 2023
Two dead, motorists attacked, buses torched, and taxis impounded. If there is no breakthrough in talks, the protest action by taxis will end only on Thursday.

Police on Monday 7 August confirmed that two people have been killed in separate incidents near Cape Town International Airport. This follows altercations between motorists and protesters on the fifth day of the taxi strike across Cape Town.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Day 5 – Two people killed in two incidents near airport as Western Cape taxi strike continues 

 

Taxi strike, dead person lies on Airport Approach road

A dead person lies on Airport Approach road. According to police, a driver retaliated after being pelted with stones. The driver fired several shots, killing one person and injuring three. There is a widely circulated video on social media apparently showing the incident but we cannot verify its contents. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

A dead person lies at the N2 and Borcherds Quarry intersection

A dead person lies at the N2 and Borcherds Quarry intersection. Details of the incident are unknown. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Crossroads taxi strike

Children play netball next to a burnt out car near the entrance to Crossroads. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Taxi strike

Burnt buses are removed from the N2 and Borcherds Quarry intersection. Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer is on record stating 10 buses have been torched since the taxi strike began on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

taxi strike, police in Crossroads

(Police patrol in Crossroads. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Police patrol the streets in Crossroads. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

A burnt out vehicle at Borcherds Quarry Road at the entrance to Crossroads. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

taxi strike

Taxis are impounded and removed at the Airport Approach road. The taxi drivers had removed their number plates.(Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

First published by GroundUp.

 

