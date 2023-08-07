Defend Truth

Day 5 – Two people killed in two incidents near airport as Western Cape taxi strike continues

Day 5 – Two people killed in two incidents near airport as Western Cape taxi strike continues
The N2 inbound and the N2 outbound closed due to the taxi strike. | Taxi drivers being arrested. | One person killed. | An ambulance at the scene of the shooting. (Photos: Supplied)
By Velani Ludidi, Suné Payne and Samane Jnr Marks
07 Aug 2023
On Day 5 of the Western Cape-wide taxi strike, two people were killed during morning traffic near Cape Town International Airport. Mass disruptions were reported, with thousands of children unable to get to school and stranded commuters worried about losing income from a lack of work.

Police have confirmed the death of two people in two separate incidents on Monday morning near Cape Town International Airport following altercations between motorists and protesters on the fifth day of the strike. 

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province has confirmed the deployment of police to various parts of Cape Town, as taxi drivers continue their protest. Early in the morning, minibus taxis blocked Airport Approach, a key road leading to the airport.

One person was shot and three others injured when protesting taxi operators pelted stones at motorists on the road leading to the airport off the N2.  “The driver responded to the attack by firing several shots. As a result, a death and three injuries were recorded,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novella Potelwa.  No further details were available.

Daily Maverick has received unconfirmed reports that both the person who was killed as well as the three others injured are members of the taxi industry.

In the second incident, close to the N2,  a motorist travelling with passengers had his car pelted with stones. Shots were also fired at the motorist, according to Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

“Nyanga police responded to a complaint earlier this morning, Monday, 7 August 2023. Upon their arrival in Borcherds Quarry, close to the N2 highway, they found the body of a 28-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Cases of murder and attempted murder were being investigated. The motive for the attacks is believed to be taxi related.

Four people have died since the strike started last Thursday, including a law enforcement officer who was killed in Nyanga on Friday night. 

Monday marked day five of the province-wide taxi strike over issues such as what associations claim is the unfair impoundment of their vehicles. Talks between the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the government failed on Sunday, which means the strike, which started last week, will continue this week. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Day 4: Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse

While Santaco has denounced the chaos and violence, its operators were seen stopping private vehicles and chasing out the drivers on the N2 just before Nyanga. 

The strike started on Thursday, 3 August following a meeting in Khayelitsha between all taxi associations in the Western Cape. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Chaos, arson and threats of legal action after Cape taxi drivers begin strike 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Taxi industry and City of Cape Town harden their stances amid strike violence and mayhem

By Friday morning commuters were finding other transport to work. However, several bus services had to be paused in several areas over bus burnings and commuter safety concerns. 

Criminal cases opened 

On Monday, more confirmed and unverified reports came in over road closures all over Cape Town. 

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The City can confirm that there have been numerous incidents of unrest related to the taxi strike again this morning… our staff are on the ground, working with SAPS to address the violence.” 

Cape taxi strike Day 5

The N2 inbound and the N2 outbound closed due to taxi strike. (Photo: Supplied)

Smith said the City was working to resolve numerous road closures to ensure safe passage for commuters. “Currently, Omuramba Road is closed between Computer and Racecourse roads due to protesting, and the N2 and R300 have also been affected by the unrest.” 

Smith said a list of recorded incidents and related damages were being compiled as well as criminal cases opened and arrests made. 

‘No work, no pay’ 

Masilo Bhova, a resident of Parow in the northern suburbs, told Daily Maverick they were left with no alternative but to walk to work in Tyger Valley. “I use a Golden Arrow and I have been here all morning, at least around 6.20 and till now (8.30),’ said Bhova. 

“This taxi incident has interrupted my day schedule. It affects me because I work a job with no work and no pay,” he said, adding: “I just want a transport that will be able to get me to Bellville, I can take a risk and walk. I fear for my position at work. This strike is now out of hand.”

The strike is expected to last until 9 August, with normal taxi operations set to resume on the 10th. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the Women’s Day address this week from Khayelitsha, where much of the taxi-related violence has occurred. DM

This is a developing story.

Gallery

