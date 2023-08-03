Defend Truth

ZAMA ZAMA WARS

Riverlea crackdown – police shut down informal mines, arrest dozens in drive to stamp out gun violence

Riverlea crackdown – police shut down informal mines, arrest dozens in drive to stamp out gun violence
Members of the police's Special Task Force during a raid on the Zamimphilo informal settlement on 2 August 2023. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)
By Ihsaan Haffejee
03 Aug 2023
0

As police swoop in to flush out zama zamas and stop their turf wars, Zamimphilo informal settlement residents say they remain shackled by fear.

Members of the police, including the Special Task Force, have begun conducting raids in and around Riverlea in Johannesburg in an attempt to stop the violence associated with illegal mining in the area. 

On Monday, residents shut down the area, blocking off roads in protest calling on the police minister to intervene as they claim that the local police are outgunned by the informal miners. 

Police combed through the Zamimphilo informal settlement on Wednesday, searching for people linked to informal mining. Arrests were made and equipment used by the miners was confiscated and taken away in police vans. 

Police say they have arrested 79 people so far.

Residents of the settlement were mostly too afraid to speak to the media, fearing retaliation for speaking out. One woman agreed to share her experience of living in the settlement, on condition that her name is not mentioned. 

Shootings are an almost daily occurrence, she said as she walked around her shack, pointing out holes made by stray bullets. 

“I have little children, the sound of the gunfire has traumatised them. I can see the fear in their eyes when the bullets start flying,” said the resident. 

We hope that this operation does not stop. We are hoping that these police can stay for the next two to three weeks.

Conditions in the settlement are dire, with overcrowding and sanitation major problems. Portable toilets were overflowing with faeces, while young children played nearby. There is no electricity and only a few taps are available for residents. 

Riverlea police

Police watch as heavy earth-moving equipment is used to fill in holes used by informal miners on 2 August 2023. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

Shots ring out

Local community policing forum members helped the police to find sites used by informal miners, with police finding large amounts of gold-bearing material in the form of crushed rock, which would be processed into gold. 

“These operations will continue throughout the day and throughout the night, as well as tomorrow, until this area has been stabilised. The challenge remains that as long as these mines are not formally rehabilitated and shut down, this type of illegal mining activity will continue,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘We’re prisoners in our own homes’, says desperate Riverlea, Joburg resident on zama zamas war

Police moved into the veld opposite the informal settlement where the holes leading underground are located. No informal miners were found but police called in heavy earth-moving equipment to fill the holes with sand and rubble in the hope of making illegal mining more difficult. 

Resident Fuad Erentzen, who had been part of Monday’s shutdown protest, said he was satisfied with the work the police were doing. “We hope that this operation does not stop. We are hoping that these police can stay for the next two to three weeks. We managed to close some of the holes on a temporary basis but we are looking at a permanent solution. I’m sure now our residents will feel a little safer.” 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Boksburg gas leak — residents live in fear as illegal miners get back to work

Read more in Daily Maverick: Blood and gold – zama zamas dice with death in daily underground hell

Towards the end of the day, as police moved into the residential area bordering the mineshafts, a volley of gunshots was heard coming from the open veld near the shafts, sending residents scrambling for cover and police rushing in the direction of the shots. Moments later a group of miners covered in dust emerged from the veld and ran into the informal settlement. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Maverick News

‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Ramaphosa and other African leaders back Putin’s reasons for pulling out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa and other African leaders back Putin’s reasons for pulling out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Maverick News

Netball World Cup head of security investigating thefts at team players’ Cape Town hotels
Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
Maverick News

Tension boils over after Cape Town traffic officer shoots taxi driver in wake of new municipal by-law
Did City MMC and Youth League leader instruct Johannesburg Property Company to pay for ANCYL function?
Maverick News

Did City MMC and Youth League leader instruct Johannesburg Property Company to pay for ANCYL function?

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Maverick News

‘Technically insolvent’: Banyana Banyana exposes Safa’s house of cards
Ramaphosa and other African leaders back Putin’s reasons for pulling out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa and other African leaders back Putin’s reasons for pulling out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
Did City MMC and Youth League leader instruct Johannesburg Property Company to pay for ANCYL function?
Maverick News

Did City MMC and Youth League leader instruct Johannesburg Property Company to pay for ANCYL function?
Referee followed protocols with decision to ‘play on’ after Williams was left unconscious but was he wrong?
Op-eds

Referee followed protocols with decision to ‘play on’ after Williams was left unconscious but was he wrong?
Methane gas caused Joburg CBD blast, say city officials
Maverick News

Methane gas caused Joburg CBD blast, say city officials

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options