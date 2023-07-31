Defend Truth

MUNICIPAL MAYHEM

City of Tshwane vows to stick to staff salary freeze despite strikes

City of Tshwane vows to stick to staff salary freeze despite strikes
SA Transport and Allied Workers' Union members protest outside Tshwane House in Pretoria on 26 July 2023 over a municipal salary freeze. (Photo: Neil McCartney / The Citizen)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
31 Jul 2023
0

City of Tshwane employees embarked on a strike after the municipality reneged on a 5.4% pay increase deal, instead offering no increase. The strike is the latest blow in the city’s ongoing financial problems.

While the City of Tshwane, Gauteng’s second-largest metro in terms of its contribution to the economy, battles to pay its creditors, including Eskom and Rand Water, it is also in trouble with thousands of workers who are up in arms over a freeze on salaries.

Workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), SA’s biggest local government union, representing more than 150,000 municipal employees, have taken to the streets in ongoing protests demanding a pay increase of 5.4%.

That figure was agreed upon by all municipalities in the province at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) in 2021. However, in March this year, the City of Tshwane tabled its R46.9-billion budget for the 2022/23 financial year — with no increases for workers.

Samwu’s secretary-general, Dumisane Magagula, described the move as “sabotage” of the collective bargaining agreement.

tshwane salary freeze

SA Transport and Allied Workers’ Union members protest outside Tshwane House in Pretoria, on 26 July 2023 over a municipal salary freeze. (Photo: Neil McCartney / The Citizen)

“They took a decision that they are not going to [increase] worker salaries despite the agreement that was negotiated at a central level with all the municipalities. It is not a case of the municipality not having money; they intentionally budgeted a zero percent increase while they are in a collective agreement,” Magagula said.

SALGBC has since issued an order directing the municipality to:

  • Pay workers their 5.4% salary increase as of July 1, 2023;
  • Increase the minimum wage to R9,531.54; and
  • Increase the homeowner’s allowance to R1,011.77.

A union statement welcomed the directive, which it said vindicated the workers, who could not be relegated to poverty and starvation by the city.

“These workers are failing to catch up with the forever rising cost of living. If the City of Tshwane respects collective bargaining and wants sound labour relations within the city, it will comply with the order as directed by SALGBC,” the union said.

‘Can’t afford increases’

The municipality has consistently maintained that it is unable to pay the increase, which would cost more than R600-million, because of its liquidity challenges.

Responding to the SALGBC order, city spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city would file an exemption application no later than 10 August.

“The finances are in such a bad state that the city can’t afford to pay the increases. We’re battling to pay our creditors such as Rand Water, Eskom and others due to the low collection rate of revenue.”

Without going into detail, Bokaba said a plan was in place to improve Tshwane’s finances.

“And we’re confident that we will turn the corner. When our collection rate improves, we will reassess our position during the budget adjustment period in February 2024.”

tshwane brink

Tshwane Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink briefs the media while SA Transport and Allied Workers’ Union members protest outside Tshwane House in Pretoria on 26 July 2023. (Photo: Neil McCartney / The Citizen)

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a recent strike, Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink said the city could not spend money it does not have and it was not feasible to grant the workers increases.

“The finances are in a terrible state. The city is on a financial rescue mission… We want to be a city that can afford to pay salary increases, but any objective assessment of our finances now shows that we can’t.

“We are in a difficult time. We are trying to save this city from going up in a ball of flames, essentially, and we’ve got to make the tough decisions… We have to act in the long-term interest of the residents and the Tshwane community as a whole and that’s what we are doing. Of course, we will face difficulty and upheaval, but we will try to communicate as clearly as we can.”

Brink was elected mayor in March 2023.

Read more in Daily Maverick: How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor

Delivering his maiden State of the City Address in May, he said restoring the capital city to functionality and getting its finances under control would be his priority.

This came as an Auditor-General report exposed gross financial misconduct in Tshwane. The report’s findings on the city’s finances for 2021/2022 revealed irregular expenditure of more than R10-billion.

Tshwane’s money problems go back many years. The tipping point, however, came under the rule of former ANC mayor Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who is now the electricity minister. He awarded the infamous PEU Capital Partners a R950-million electricity smart meter contract in 2012, which was later declared unconstitutional and set aside by the Pretoria High Court in 2017.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Trouble with a capital T – Jacaranda City municipality is wilting under bad finances and scandal

Writing in Daily Maverick, Reg Rumney said, “Tshwane’s present mayor, Brink, has described the PEU contract as ‘a financial disaster for the city’ from which Tshwane still hasn’t recovered. He has stated that the contract has cost the city R2-billion, and even now Tshwane finds itself saddled with a R4.7-­billion VAT bill from that contract.

“It is not only the ghost of the PEU contract the city has to deal with but, apparently, an inherited culture of corruption in its procurement division.”

To underline its financial dysfunction, Tshwane has racked up a debt of almost R2-billion to Eskom. The city has admitted the problem, but it’s not clear where the money will come from to settle the debt.

Brink said a raft of other measures had been implemented in an attempt to save the city and put it on a path of financial recovery.

Probed on these measures, Bokaba said: “These raft of measures include zero payment of salary increase, reduction of 30% expenditure, amongst others. Importantly, there’s a plan in place to collect maximum revenue, including from debtors such as government departments and embassies.”

Impact on service delivery  

Bokaba said the strike had had little impact on service delivery, and that the impact was mostly felt at clinics where staff and patients were forced out of the buildings.

“We have a strategy we have employed which, unfortunately, we’re not at liberty to share.”

Tshwane’s MMC for finance, Peter Sutton, said there had been attempts by strikers to close finance offices, block electricity and water services and damage city property, actions likely to further hobble Tshwane’s financial affairs.

“All these aspects affect the revenue and cash collection capabilities of the city. While these individuals think they will force a specific outcome, they are in fact potentially worsening our financial situation,” Sutton said.

Arrests

Fifteen employees have been arrested and charged with public violence and three are facing internal charges, which may lead to their dismissal.

On Friday, 28 July, the city approached the Labour Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on an urgent basis following what it described as “a week-long unlawful and illegal protest by employees affiliated to labour movement Samwu who intimidated their nonstriking colleagues and caused damage to property”.

The court ruled in its favour and declared the strike action unlawful and unprotected. It ordered the striking employees to disperse and stop participating in the unlawful strike.

Despite the arrests and court order, some employees have vowed not to return to work, but instead, aim to bring the metro to a standstill until it reconsiders the salary and wage freeze. Talks between union bosses and city officials are ongoing. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Maverick News

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Long road to impeachment: Mkhwebane is guilty as charged – here’s a breakdown of the damning findings
Maverick News

Long road to impeachment: Mkhwebane is guilty as charged – here’s a breakdown of the damning findings
Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
DM168

Gidon Novick to walk away from SAA deal after competition authorities' ruling
It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures
Maverick News

It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures
Hot, hot July 2023 set to be hottest month in recorded history — almost certainly caused by humans burning fossil fuels
World

Hot, hot July 2023 set to be hottest month in recorded history — almost certainly caused by humans burning fossil fuels

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Maverick News

Ex-cops in the cross-hairs – they face death threats, but say their SAPS bosses have abandoned them
Malema celebrates EFF's 10th anniversary with lots of promises and a vow to unseat the ANC in 2024
Maverick News

Malema celebrates EFF's 10th anniversary with lots of promises and a vow to unseat the ANC in 2024
Putin rejects Ramaphosa’s appeal to reinstate Black Sea Grain Initiative
Maverick News

Putin rejects Ramaphosa’s appeal to reinstate Black Sea Grain Initiative
Unpacking the United African Stokvel scam - the trail of death threats and ties to nonprofit, Sexpo
Maverick News

Unpacking the United African Stokvel scam – the trail of death threats and ties to nonprofit, Sexpo
Long road to impeachment: Mkhwebane is guilty as charged – here’s a breakdown of the damning findings
Maverick News

Long road to impeachment: Mkhwebane is guilty as charged – here’s a breakdown of the damning findings

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options