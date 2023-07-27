Nathalie Bjorn of Sweden controls the ball against Refiloe Jane of South Africa during their FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group G match at Wellington Regional Stadium on 23 July, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Banyana Banyana fought tooth and nail as they went toe-to-toe with European heavyweights Sweden in the opening fixture of their sophomore Fifa Women’s World Cup appearance.

A 1-0 lead that lasted 17 minutes in the second half had South Africa dreaming of a historic and statement-making victory on a wet and windy Wellington night. For those few minutes, the country willed Desiree Ellis and her charges to a maiden World Cup points collection, after they lost three group games during their 2019 debut.

Alas, it was not to be, with the Swedes turning the match on its head through an equaliser, and then twisting the dagger with a 90th-minute winner, leaving the valorous African champions crestfallen and in disbelief.

Nevertheless, there were some positives to take away. In spite of defeat. Banyana Banyana — ranked just outside the top 50 globally — almost handed the third-ranked Swedes a shock defeat. Sweden last lost an opening World Cup match in 2003.

So, needing to win at least one of their next two games to stand a chance of reaching the knockouts, South Africa can draw inspiration for their brave display against the Blue and Yellow. Next up is a plucky Argentina.

“After such a magnificent performance, against Sweden we take a lot of positives out of that. We were defensively very sound. Until right at the end,” said Ellis in her pre-match press conference.

“But we also created many opportunities. And going into this game against Argentina, it’s a must-win. It’s a game that we mustn’t only win, but we must also score goals to give us a realistic chance [of qualifying] in the last match.”

More efficiency

Though Banyana Banyana spent large parts of the Sweden clash defending, the forwards had some opportunities on the counterattack. With a bout of selfishness creeping into the minds of the forwards when South Africa threatened the Swedish goal.

As her team wasted some great counter-crafted opportunities, before eventually opening the scoring, Ellis was visibly frustrated in the dugout. She knew that the wastefulness in front of goal may come back to bite them. She was correct. Now the 60-year-old tactician is hoping her forwards will be a bit more clinical, and less selfish.

“We’ve taken the positives and we’ve added to that in how we can be better. Especially in the final third. We always tend to create chances. So, we’ve worked a lot on our finishing. Like we always do. But [with] a lot more [emphasis] on pure finishing,” shared Ellis.

“To make sure that they get their eyes in. Make sure that when other players are in a better position, that we pass the ball to the player in the better position. It’s not always the case because as a striker, when you get into that position, you want to score.”

Argentina also head into this fixture on the back of defeat. The South Americans were vanquished 1-0 by Italy in the opening fixture. South Africa will have to tread carefully against the tenacious and physical Argentines.

They will have to move the ball quickly to counter the dogged hounding they will be in for against their Group G rivals. But they are ready for it all. They know what’s at stake. This is according to playmaker Linda Motlhalo.

“Heading into this game, we have a plan. We know what is expected from the players and the technical staff. We hope it will be a good one,” Motlhalo shared.

The indication is that the scorer of just South Africa’s second-ever World Cup goal — Hildah Magaia — will be fit for the fixture. It’s less clear whether Ellis will hand goalkeeper Kaylin Swart the gloves once again, after she started against Sweden, or whether regular No 1 Andile Dlamini will be recalled.

The match kicks off at 2am South African time on Friday, 28 July. DM