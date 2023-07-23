Sport

FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Valiant Banyana Banyana beaten in 90th minute by Swedish heavyweights

Valiant Banyana Banyana beaten in 90th minute by Swedish heavyweights
Heartbreak for Banayna: Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden celebrates after scoring her team's second goal against South Africa at the Fifa Women's World Cup. The match was played in appalling conditions in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
23 Jul 2023
0

Sweden unexpectedly huffed and puffed, but eventually managed to defeat South Africa 2–1 in their opening Fifa Women’s World Cup match.

In their first fixture of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup – against third-in-the-world Sweden – the tactic for South Africa was always going to be one of contain and counterattack.

They did it to great effect for most of the match, on a cold and rainy night in Wellington. Until they could not, losing 2–1 to the Swedes in the end.

Coach Desiree Ellis’s team managed to score the first goal, three minutes after the halftime break. Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) heroine Hildah Magaia put her body on the line and bundled the ball into the Swedish net, following yet another blistering counter from the African champions.

Nathalie Bjorn of Sweden controls the ball against Hildah Magaia of South Africa during their Group G clash at Wellington Regional Stadium. (Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

That stunned the Europeans, who had looked likely to open the scoring. The Swedes tapped into their experience on the biggest stage (having played in every single World Cup to date) and mounted a comeback.

They equalised through a fortuitous 65th strike by forward Fridolina Rolfö, who found the back of the net when South Africa failed to effectively clear their lines.

It was heartbreak for Banyana when Swedish centre back Amanda Ilestedt scored a 90th-minute winner for her country, from a corner kick.

Cornered and conquered

Banyana Banyana defended valiantly for large periods of the match – with the Swedes piling on the pressure at regular intervals.

Such was Sweden’s possession dominance, one of South Africa’s most effective attacking outlets – Jermaine Seoposenwe – found herself regularly making clearances and tackles in her own box, as opposed to being in the opposition’s penalty area.

The resolute defending saw the Swedes accumulate numerous corner kicks that proved particularly troublesome for the Africans – with Sweden’s target players towering over their South African counterparts.

Sibulele Holweni of South Africa and Johanna Kaneryd of Sweden compete for the ball during the Fifa Women’s World Cup Group G match. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

It was a weakness Banyana were aware of heading to the tie, with goalkeeper Andile Dlamini saying: “They are very clinical when it comes to penetrating and taking a shot at goal. So, we need to make sure that we cut down [their] crosses because they are taller than us. Their tallest player is about 1.9m and I’m our tallest, at 1.7m.”

Dlamini was surprisingly benched, with Kaylin Swart favoured for the opening match.

Nonetheless, the South Africans managed to contain the Swedes in open play. But, in the end, 13 corner kicks conceded proved telling. With each Swedish set piece looking increasingly dangerous, it seemed it would be just a matter of time before the Blue and Yellow capitalised.

And so it proved, with Ilestedt’s header subjecting the South Africans to a fourth World Cup defeat in the four matches they’ve played in two tournaments to date.

Composure and resilience

Disappointing as it was for South Africa, the loss was not a surprise. The last time Sweden lost an opening match at the World Cup was 20 years ago, when they were defeated by the US.

Very few observers anticipated Banyana Banyana mounting a meaningful challenge to the Group G favourites. But they did, which should serve them well in their next two group games – possibly injecting Ellis and her charges with belief that they can claim something against Argentina and Italy.  

They can draw positivity from the composure and resilience they showed, particularly defensively.  

Also, they will be buoyed by being the first African team to score at the 2023 World Cup. Nigeria held Olympic champions Canada to a 0–0 stalemate a few days ago, while Zambia were demolished 5–0 by Japan in their opener. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa forced to shrink Putin's world to manage risk to SA's global reputation, Agoa trade privileges
Maverick News

Ramaphosa forced to shrink Putin's world to manage risk to SA's global reputation, Agoa trade privileges
Oppenheimer: Simply mind-blowing 
Maverick Life

Oppenheimer: Simply mind-blowing 
Gordhan promises that ‘even if the long wires don’t come, electricity will come’ at launch of containerised microgrid project 
Maverick News

Gordhan promises that ‘even if the long wires don’t come, electricity will come’ at launch of containerised microgrid project 
Putin’s BRICS no-show: good news for Ramaphosa; Zuma’s jail time dilemma; and the role of art in our scroll-by world
Magazine

Putin’s BRICS no-show: good news for Ramaphosa; Zuma’s jail time dilemma; and the role of art in our scroll-by world
Welcome to Barbieland, where not everything is perfect as it seems
Maverick Life

Welcome to Barbieland, where not everything is perfect as it seems

TOP READS IN SECTION

Els calls for PGA board to resign as compatriot Christo Lamprecht keeps composure to lead Open
Maverick News

Els calls for PGA board to resign as compatriot Christo Lamprecht keeps composure to lead Open
Tough Swedish tussle awaits Banyana Banyana in opening group game
South Africa

Tough Swedish tussle awaits Banyana Banyana in opening group game
Amateur Christo Lamprecht leaves mentor in the shade to lead Open Championship
Maverick News

Amateur Christo Lamprecht leaves mentor in the shade to lead Open Championship
CSA CEO Moseki ‘happy’ with ICC future earnings while searching for calendar gaps for more matches
Maverick News

CSA CEO Moseki ‘happy’ with ICC future earnings while searching for calendar gaps for more matches
Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options