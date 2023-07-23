Heartbreak for Banayna: Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden celebrates after scoring her team's second goal against South Africa at the Fifa Women's World Cup. The match was played in appalling conditions in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

In their first fixture of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup – against third-in-the-world Sweden – the tactic for South Africa was always going to be one of contain and counterattack.

They did it to great effect for most of the match, on a cold and rainy night in Wellington. Until they could not, losing 2–1 to the Swedes in the end.

Coach Desiree Ellis’s team managed to score the first goal, three minutes after the halftime break. Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) heroine Hildah Magaia put her body on the line and bundled the ball into the Swedish net, following yet another blistering counter from the African champions.

That stunned the Europeans, who had looked likely to open the scoring. The Swedes tapped into their experience on the biggest stage (having played in every single World Cup to date) and mounted a comeback.

They equalised through a fortuitous 65th strike by forward Fridolina Rolfö, who found the back of the net when South Africa failed to effectively clear their lines.

It was heartbreak for Banyana when Swedish centre back Amanda Ilestedt scored a 90th-minute winner for her country, from a corner kick.

Cornered and conquered

Banyana Banyana defended valiantly for large periods of the match – with the Swedes piling on the pressure at regular intervals.

Such was Sweden’s possession dominance, one of South Africa’s most effective attacking outlets – Jermaine Seoposenwe – found herself regularly making clearances and tackles in her own box, as opposed to being in the opposition’s penalty area.

The resolute defending saw the Swedes accumulate numerous corner kicks that proved particularly troublesome for the Africans – with Sweden’s target players towering over their South African counterparts.

It was a weakness Banyana were aware of heading to the tie, with goalkeeper Andile Dlamini saying: “They are very clinical when it comes to penetrating and taking a shot at goal. So, we need to make sure that we cut down [their] crosses because they are taller than us. Their tallest player is about 1.9m and I’m our tallest, at 1.7m.”

Dlamini was surprisingly benched, with Kaylin Swart favoured for the opening match.

Nonetheless, the South Africans managed to contain the Swedes in open play. But, in the end, 13 corner kicks conceded proved telling. With each Swedish set piece looking increasingly dangerous, it seemed it would be just a matter of time before the Blue and Yellow capitalised.

And so it proved, with Ilestedt’s header subjecting the South Africans to a fourth World Cup defeat in the four matches they’ve played in two tournaments to date.

Composure and resilience

Disappointing as it was for South Africa, the loss was not a surprise. The last time Sweden lost an opening match at the World Cup was 20 years ago, when they were defeated by the US.

Very few observers anticipated Banyana Banyana mounting a meaningful challenge to the Group G favourites. But they did, which should serve them well in their next two group games – possibly injecting Ellis and her charges with belief that they can claim something against Argentina and Italy.

They can draw positivity from the composure and resilience they showed, particularly defensively.

Also, they will be buoyed by being the first African team to score at the 2023 World Cup. Nigeria held Olympic champions Canada to a 0–0 stalemate a few days ago, while Zambia were demolished 5–0 by Japan in their opener. DM