Clinton van Rensburg, Head Coach of Rondebosch during the Mutual and Federal Premier Interschools match between Bishops and Rondebosch at Bishops School on 8 June, 2013 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)

Rondebosch Boys’ High School rugby coaching coordinator and rugby coach Clinton van Rensburg is facing an ongoing criminal court battle in a case of assault against a former South African College High School (Sacs) student who was a minor at the time of the alleged incident, last year.

The alleged assault took place after a first-team rugby match between Rondebosch Boys’ High School and Sacs at Sacs in Newlands on Saturday 13 August 2022. Van Rensburg is currently still employed at Rondebosch Boys’ High School.

In the charge sheet, part of the court documents obtained by Daily Maverick, the complainant alleges that Van Rensburg struck him with a closed fist in his rib cage after the match had concluded while the players and coaches were in the process of shaking hands. Rondebosch had won the match 24-12.

The court documents stipulate that a medical practitioner confirmed that the complainant sustained “soft tissue bruises” and experienced “tenderness” to the “right lower rib cage.”

Van Rensburg was arrested on 23 September 2022 and has made eight court appearances in the Wynberg Magistrates Court, with his next court appearance expected on 7 August 2023.

Van Rensburg, who played as a professional rugby player for the Sharks and Lions in 2000 and 2001 respectively, has served as the rugby coordinator at Rondebosch Boys’ High School since 2009 and simultaneously as assistant rugby coach at the University of Cape Town since 2013.

Van Rensburg pleaded not guilty to the charge during his first appearance in court on 27 September 2022 before being released on a warning to appear before the court on 10 November 2022 which he complied with.

Van Rensburg’s last court appearance was on 10 July 2023 when his defence, represented by Advocate Lee Gabriel and attorney Pieter Schalk Brink, requested a discharge of the case per Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

This clause encompasses the right of an accused to be discharged from the offence he has allegedly committed at the closing of the prosecution’s case, if the defence believes the State did not prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Daily Maverick approached Brink for their reasoning to invoke Section 174 but the attorney declined to comment, saying their reasons are contained in the court file.

Rondebosch response

Rondebosch Boys’ High School headmaster, Shaun Simpson is aware of the ongoing case and responded to Daily Maverick via email regarding Van Rensburg’s continued employment at the school.

“We are aware of the disputed case between the complainant and Mr van Rensburg and are monitoring the outcome closely,” he said.

“It refers to an alleged assault in a very public space where, although present, spectators, coaches and educators from both schools in close proximity did not witness any incident and where there is photographic evidence which seems to show the contrary.

“Mr van Rensburg has worked with young men for more than a decade without any incidents of this nature and has an excellent reputation as a mentor and coach in club, provincial and schools’ rugby.

“Given his impeccable history, the testament of young men with whom he has worked in the past, and the disputed incident for which there is no evidence but the allegation which there is reason to believe may prove vexatious, leads us to conclude that we have no reason to be concerned for the safety of the minors with whom he is involved at our school.

“We await the outcome of the case before the court to reach a legal finding that will guide us in our response going forward.” DM