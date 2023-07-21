Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini fends off a shot from Milica Mijatovic of Serbia during a friendly at Sportski Centar FSS in Stara Pazova, Serbia, on 10 April 2023. (Photo: © Alexsandar Djorovic / BackpagePix)

To say South Africa’s senior women’s soccer side faces a Herculean task in their opening match of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup is an understatement.

Banyana Banyana – as the team is popularly known – begin their second World Cup with a daunting date against Sweden on Sunday, 23 July. The Swedes, despite being one of the leading nations when it comes to women’s soccer, have perennially flattered to deceive.

They have only managed to finish as runners-up (once), and won the bronze medal thrice. The latest coming in France 2019. This in spite of appearing at every one of the eight previous World Cups.

Unlike recent World Cup tournaments, Sweden head into this one not among the favourites to push all the way to gold. Players who have been important for the team over the past decade or so – such as Kosovare Asllani, Linda Sembrant and Caroline Seger – are in the twilight of their careers.

As such, they have a point to prove. Banyana Banyana may be victims of this Swedish psyche heading into the tournament. The Blue and Yellow are still dark horses to win the tournament.

This is due to their previous performances at the global showpiece, and despite the fact that they once again fell short of the gold standard at the most recent Olympic Games in Tokyo.There they claimed a silver medal, losing to Canada in the final.

Confident Banyana

However, Banyana are confident that they can spring a surprise. Or at least contain Sweden, who sit comfortably in the top five in the latest world rankings.

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) winners South Africa, by contrast, are 54th.

“In 2019, it was our first appearance at a World Cup. So, we were not sure what to expect. This time around, we arrive as champions of Africa. The game against Sweden won’t be easy. But winning Wafcon instilled us with the belief that anything is possible, no matter who we are playing against,” said Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Bambanani Mbane.

“Nevertheless, it won’t be easy. But we will work our socks off. Yes, we are targeting growing as a team and learning. But we still want to perform to the best of our ability,” the experienced centre back added.

Importance of humility

One of Mbane’s fellow veterans in the national team, Andile Dlamini, cautioned against carrying that mentality (of being African champions) into the World Cup, saying it is a different stage altogether.

The goalkeeper – who happens to also be Mbane’s teammate at club level – said that, in her opinion, their success at Wafcon should not be at the forefront of their minds. That might make the team complacent, she believes.

Nevertheless, Dlamini acknowledged that the team’s experiences since their World Cup debut in 2019 (Wafcon included) had improved them significantly. Including herself as an individual.

“The difference between 2019 and now is the fact that I’ve grown. I didn’t stay in 2019. I’ve learnt from [that experience]. There have also been so many competitions in between that have made us grow as a team,” the 30-year-old said.

“What is the biggest difference when it comes to the team is maturity. A lot of us were very young in 2019,” she continued.

“Coming into this one, we have matured. We know that we need to use our chances. Because that chance [to score will] only come once after a while. So, we need to use our chances when given,” Dlamini added.

“We need to make sure that we keep a clean sheet. Because when you keep a clean sheet, you have higher possibilities of winning the game.”

If the South Africans manage to frustrate the Swedes – either with a draw or an unlikely win – it will deliver a massive message about their capabilities to the rest of Group G. The mini-league also includes Italy and Argentina. Sweden are favourites to finish at the summit.

Kick-off on Sunday is at 7am South African time. DM