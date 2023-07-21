Sport

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Tough Swedish tussle awaits Banyana Banyana in opening group game

Tough Swedish tussle awaits Banyana Banyana in opening group game
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini fends off a shot from Milica Mijatovic of Serbia during a friendly at Sportski Centar FSS in Stara Pazova, Serbia, on 10 April 2023. (Photo: © Alexsandar Djorovic / BackpagePix)
By Yanga Sibembe
21 Jul 2023
0

There are few tougher Fifa Women’s World Cup tests than facing Sweden. At any stage of the competition. Banyana Banyana face the Blue and Yellow in their opening match. The South Africans feel they are ready though.

To say South Africa’s senior women’s soccer side faces a Herculean task in their opening match of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup is an understatement.

Banyana Banyana – as the team is popularly known – begin their second World Cup with a daunting date against Sweden on Sunday, 23 July. The Swedes, despite being one of the leading nations when it comes to women’s soccer, have perennially flattered to deceive.

They have only managed to finish as runners-up (once), and won the bronze medal thrice. The latest coming in France 2019. This in spite of appearing at every one of the eight previous World Cups.

Unlike recent World Cup tournaments, Sweden head into this one not among the favourites to push all the way to gold. Players who have been important for the team over the past decade or so – such as Kosovare Asllani, Linda Sembrant and Caroline Seger – are in the twilight of their careers.

Banyana vs Sweden

Bambanani Mbane of South Africa evades Serbia’s Zivana Stupar during a friendly at Sportski Centar FSS in Stara Pazova, Serbia, on 10 April 2023. (Photo: © Alexsandar Djorovic / BackpagePix)

As such, they have a point to prove. Banyana Banyana may be victims of this Swedish psyche heading into the tournament. The Blue and Yellow are still dark horses to win the tournament. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Who will set the Fifa Women’s World Cup alight?

This is due to their previous performances at the global showpiece, and despite the fact that they once again fell short of the gold standard at the most recent Olympic Games in Tokyo.There they claimed a silver medal, losing to Canada in the final.

Confident Banyana

However, Banyana are confident that they can spring a surprise. Or at least contain Sweden, who sit comfortably in the top five in the latest world rankings.

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) winners South Africa, by contrast, are 54th.

“In 2019, it was our first appearance at a World Cup. So, we were not sure what to expect. This time around, we arrive as champions of Africa. The game against Sweden won’t be easy. But winning Wafcon instilled us with the belief that anything is possible, no matter who we are playing against,” said Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Bambanani Mbane.

“Nevertheless, it won’t be easy. But we will work our socks off. Yes, we are targeting growing as a team and learning. But we still want to perform to the best of our ability,” the experienced centre back added.

Importance of humility

One of Mbane’s fellow veterans in the national team, Andile Dlamini, cautioned against carrying that mentality (of being African champions) into the World Cup, saying it is a different stage altogether.

The goalkeeper – who happens to also be Mbane’s teammate at club level – said that, in her opinion, their success at Wafcon should not be at the forefront of their minds. That might make the team complacent, she believes.

Banyana vs Sweden

Bambanani Mbane in action for South Africa against Brazil at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 5 September 2022. (Photo: © Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix)

Nevertheless, Dlamini acknowledged that the team’s experiences since their World Cup debut in 2019 (Wafcon included) had improved them significantly. Including herself as an individual.  

Read more in Daily Maverick: Women’s World Cup preview — a look at Africa’s other three contenders

“The difference between 2019 and now is the fact that I’ve grown. I didn’t stay in 2019. I’ve learnt from [that experience]. There have also been so many competitions in between that have made us grow as a team,” the 30-year-old said.

“What is the biggest difference when it comes to the team is maturity. A lot of us were very young in 2019,” she continued.

“Coming into this one, we have matured. We know that we need to use our chances. Because that chance [to score will] only come once after a while. So, we need to use our chances when given,” Dlamini added.

Banyana vs Sweden

Andile Dlamini at a Banyana Banyana training session at UJ Sports Grounds on 25 June 2023. (Photo: © Sydney Mahlangu / BackpagePix)

“We need to make sure that we keep a clean sheet. Because when you keep a clean sheet, you have higher possibilities of winning the game.”

If the South Africans manage to frustrate the Swedes – either with a draw or an unlikely win – it will deliver a massive message about their capabilities to the rest of Group G. The mini-league also includes Italy and Argentina. Sweden are favourites to finish at the summit. 

Kick-off on Sunday is at 7am South African time. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Johannesburg’s emergency call for engineers, gas-detection experts after CBD explosion exposes dire skills gap
Maverick News

Johannesburg’s emergency call for engineers, gas-detection experts after CBD explosion exposes dire skills gap
Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation
Africa

Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation
Lost In the Russian Translation
Maverick News

Lost In the Russian Translation
Unanswered questions, Part Four: Lawyers ask Mkhwebane how Ace and Zwane dropped off Vrede radar
Maverick News

Unanswered questions, Part Four: Lawyers ask Mkhwebane how Ace and Zwane dropped off Vrede radar
After the Bell: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on those dastardly banks and why BRICS is our only saviour
Africa

After the Bell: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on those dastardly banks and why BRICS is our only saviour

TOP READS IN SECTION

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Johannesburg’s emergency call for engineers, gas-detection experts after CBD explosion exposes dire skills gap
Maverick News

Johannesburg’s emergency call for engineers, gas-detection experts after CBD explosion exposes dire skills gap
Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation
Africa

Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation
Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Maverick News

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options