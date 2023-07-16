DM168

FOOTBALL

Who will set the Fifa Women’s World Cup alight?

Who will set the Fifa Women’s World Cup alight?
From left: Alexandra Popp, Asisat Oshoala, Alexia Putellas, Marta Vieira da Silva and Sam Kerr. (Photos: BackpagePix/Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
16 Jul 2023
0

Kick-off is just days away and it’s time to take stock of the favourites and likely stars of the keenly awaited 2023 tournament.

Though South Africa’s expectations at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup are modest, there are nations who have a weight of expectation firmly on their shoulders and are vying for gold.

Here’s  a look at those teams and some of the tournament’s star players.

Tournament favourites

The US

Four years ago, in France, the US became the third team to defend a World Cup successfully since World War 2, joining the Brazilian men (in 1962) and the German women (in 2007).

Vlatko Andonovski’s squad has maintained an uninterrupted six-year perch atop the Fifa rankings and head into this year’s World Cup as narrow favourites. However, the Americans’ pursuit of an unprecedented third successive world title has been anything but straightforward amid a tumultuous generational transition.

The Americans were compelled to retool their roster after a lacklustre bronze-medal finish with a veteran-heavy squad at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There, their once-swashbuckling attack struggled for ideas in the final third, despite ample time on the ball.

The US have won four World Cups and have never finished worse than third in the tournament. They have added four Olympic gold medals along the way.

With the once-yawning gap with their rivals growing ever narrower, this showpiece promises to be their stiffest test to date.

England

England travel Down Under as 2022 European Championships winners, intent on global domination. Crucially, Sarina Wiegman’s side understand the perils of more haste, less speed and will remain patient as they endeavour to conquer the world.

They also harbour few fears about shape shifting from their preferred 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formations. When, during the Euro quarterfinal against Spain, England looked close to defeat, Wiegman switched to 3-4-3 and was rewarded with a watershed victory.

Additionally, it helps that the Lionesses’ Dutch coach and her influential assistant, Arjan Veurink, are no slaves to philosophy and happily tailor the team’s style and tactics to opposition strengths and weaknesses.

Germany

Two-time world champions Germany’s self-confidence, which was lost for a short time, is back. After quarterfinal defeats at the 2017 Euros and the 2019 World Cup, the Germans were no longer considered a powerhouse. That changed at Euro 2022, when they reached the final.

However, there was trouble before this summer’s training camp, with Germany not always convincing in warm-up matches. Recently they went down to Zambia in a World Cup preparatory fixture.

Nevertheless, national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is not worried, probably because the situation was similar before last summer’s European Championship. She said: “I’m still relatively relaxed because I have great confidence in our players.”

Spain

Spain enter their third World Cup firmly established as a global force. La Roja have become a permanent fixture in the top 10 of the world rankings. The team travels to Australia and New Zealand optimistic of a deep run in the tournament, despite recent major upheaval in their setup.

Late last year, 15 of Spain’s regulars walked away from the national side in protest against head coach Jorge Vilda and his backroom team. This forced Vilda to turn to players further down the pecking order. Since then, a reshaped and eager group is pulling in the same direction.

After a turbulent few months, Spain have successfully relaid the foundations of their side. They welcome back three rebels: Mariona Caldentey, Ona Batlle and Aitana Bonmatí – as well as star Alexia Putellas.

Players to watch

Sam Kerr (Australia)

There are few, if any, superlatives left to describe the goalscoring phenomenon that is Sam Kerr. The striker is in the form of her life. She is coming off the back of a goal-laden, double-winning season with Chelsea, during which she claimed a host of individual accolades.

She holds the Australian record for international goals – her 63rd helped down England earlier this year in her 120th international appearance – and such is her importance to the Matildas there is a sense she carries the hopes of the co-host nation on her shoulders.

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

The 29-year-old is Spain’s undoubted star. This World Cup presents a golden opportunity for the midfielder to shine with the world watching.

Last summer, Putellas was robbed of the chance to dazzle on the big stage when an anterior cruciate ligament tear ruled her out of the Euros. Having recently returned from 10 months on the sidelines, the back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner is set to pull the strings for Spain once more.

There is a slight doubt over whether she’ll be fit from the start. A 7-0 win over Panama in a friendly in June was her first start this year, with Putellas scoring after 22 minutes.

Alexandra Popp (Germany)

Without doubt, Alexandra Popp is the most popular player in the German squad. This is partly because of her sense of humour.

The 32-year-old’s footballing qualities should not be underestimated either. You often don’t know how she scores the goals she has. Popp scored in every 2022 European Championship match until the final – in which she was crucially absent owing to injury.

In Australia, Germany’s talented team will be looking to her to work her magic once more – especially if they are to win a third World Cup.

Marta (Brazil)

A six-time winner of Fifa’s Best Player award, Marta leads the reigning South American champions in her sixth World Cup. A key figure on and off the field, she is regarded as one of the best global players of all time.

This will be her final World Cup and she would love to sign off by winning the trophy for the first time.

Her teammates have made a pact: “We are taking inspiration from what Argentina did for Messi; we want to do the same for Marta,” said fellow forward Kerolin Nicoli.

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

Playing for a club of Barcelona’s stature, scoring as many goals as she does, being nominated for the Ballon d’Or and winning the African Women’s Player of the Year award four times is a strong case to be the star player of any team.

Oshoala’s speed, agility and eye for the spectacular means the Super Falcons often look to her for inspiration. That is not always a positive for the team as a whole but it does challenge the rest of the team to raise their level.

A role model off the pitch too, she has a foundation and academy for girls, seeking to create the sort of opportunities she was denied when she was growing up. She is also the first African woman to win the Uefa Champions League. DM

This article first appeared in Daily Maverick’s weekly sister publication, DM168, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Ruthless All Blacks outplay Boks as they put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy
Maverick News

Ruthless All Blacks outplay Boks as they put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy
Thabo Bester escape – Dr Nandipha says she did not consent to her extradition
Maverick News

Thabo Bester escape – Dr Nandipha says she did not consent to her extradition
SA’s ‘dire’ gun controls are uniting opposition firearm groups – dealers’ association speaks out
Maverick News

SA’s ‘dire’ gun controls are uniting opposition firearm groups – dealers’ association speaks out

TOP READS IN SECTION

Beacon of light in the darkness – floral wonders and forest bathing in Grootbos Reserve
DM168

Beacon of light in the darkness – floral wonders and forest bathing in Grootbos Reserve
NPA and police need to step up – for the sake of the innocents wrongfully jailed or killed by unlicensed guns
Maverick News

NPA and police need to step up – for the sake of the innocents wrongfully jailed or killed by unlicensed guns
Hymn to my ancestors – how a Dutch Reformed evangelist turned a North West cattle post into a spiritual haven
Culture

Hymn to my ancestors – how a Dutch Reformed evangelist turned a North West cattle post into a spiritual haven
More black visitors to Kruger Park needed to undo ugly legacy of racial exclusion
Maverick News

More black visitors to Kruger Park needed to undo ugly legacy of racial exclusion
Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options