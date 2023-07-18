Sport

SHUT DOWN UNDER

Australia’s Victoria pulls out of 2026 Commonwealth Games over cost concerns

Australia’s Victoria pulls out of 2026 Commonwealth Games over cost concerns
Vanessa Amorosi performs during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on 8 August 2022. (Photo: Reuters / John Sibley / File Photo)
By Ian Ransom for Reuters
18 Jul 2023
0

Australia’s Victoria state dropped plans to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games because it’s too expensive.

Australia’s state of Victoria will not host the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to projected cost overruns, placing the future of the quadrennial multisport event in doubt.

Victoria premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Games, which were to have been held in four regional hubs, could blow out to more than A$7-billion (R85-billion) from a budgeted A$2.6-billion (R31-billion) if they went ahead.

“Frankly, A$6-billion to A$7-billion for a 12-day sporting event, we’re not doing that,” Andrews told the media.

“I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to fund an event that is three times the cost as estimated and budgeted for last year.”

Andrews said Victoria had already informed the global Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), but the cost of breaking the 2026 contract had yet to be decided.

The CGF did not provide immediate comment, but Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) said the pullout was “beyond disappointing”.

The government will instead spend more than A$2-billion on… building all permanent sporting facilities intended for the Games [and on] social and affordable housing.

“It’s a comprehensive let-down for the athletes, the excited host communities, First Nations Australians who were at the heart of the Games, and the millions of fans that would have embraced a sixth home Games in Australia,” CGA chief executive Craig Phillips said.

“The stated costs overrun, in our opinion, are a gross exaggeration.”

The sporting event for mostly former British colonies has struggled to remain relevant, with five of the past six editions held in Australia or Britain.

English city Birmingham stepped in to host the 2022 Games after South Africa was stripped of them in 2017 over a lack of progress in preparations.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Do the Commonwealth Games still matter in 2022?

Though Australia hosted the Games as recently as 2018 on the Gold Coast, Victoria put its hand up for 2026 last year when no other countries showed interest.

Cooling enthusiasm

Victoria officials had talked up the legacy benefits from new infrastructure in the regional hubs of Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and Gippsland, and an economic boost of more than A$3-billion (R36.7-billion).

Andrews said the government will instead spend more than A$2-billion (R24.4-billion) on a “regional package” which would include building all permanent sporting facilities intended for the Games, along with A$1-billion (R12.2-billion) for social and affordable housing.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), which had spoken of the 2026 Games as a “runway” for hosting the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, said it was “an enormous disappointment” for the athletes.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee said it was “unsettling” for its own athletes who had planned for a Games close to home.

Australia, by far the Games’ most successful competing nation, has hosted five of the previous 22 editions.

A cooling of enthusiasm from one of the Games’ staunchest supporters bodes poorly for their future.

Victoria Commonwealth Games

Victoria premier Dan Andrews. (Photo: Darrian Traynor / Getty Images)

John Coates, an International Olympic Committee vice-president and former AOC boss, said the country’s largest state of New South Wales could and should take on the Games.

NSW state capital Sydney hosted the 2000 Olympics.

However, NSW premier Chris Minns said his government would decline any approach due to budgetary pressures.

South Australia and Western Australia states also ruled them out.

The cost of the Games and their nebulous legacy benefits have long drawn scepticism, and even the CGF has conceded they must downsize to survive.

A bid for Canadian city Hamilton to host the 2030 Games collapsed in February after failure to secure government support. Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Maverick News

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Probe reveals Cradock child was ‘accidentally’ trapped in classroom for three days - Eastern Cape MEC
Maverick News

Probe reveals Cradock child was ‘accidentally’ trapped in classroom for three days – Eastern Cape MEC
Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Maverick News

Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Nelson Mandela Day
Maverick Citizen

Nelson Mandela Day
South Africa is a country unsuccessfully searching for post-Zuma space
Maverick News

South Africa is a country unsuccessfully searching for post-Zuma space

TOP READS IN SECTION

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Maverick News

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Maverick News

Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are
Maverick News

Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are
Probe reveals Cradock child was ‘accidentally’ trapped in classroom for three days - Eastern Cape MEC
Maverick News

Probe reveals Cradock child was ‘accidentally’ trapped in classroom for three days – Eastern Cape MEC

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
[%% img-description %%]
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options