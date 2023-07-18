Defend Truth

RUSSIAN CARGO SHIP

Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn

Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Russian cargo ship Lady R leaves Simonstown harbour . Photo:Supplied
By Victoria O’Regan
18 Jul 2023
0

An independent panel has concluded its investigation into the mysterious Lady R. Now, it has two weeks to complete its confidential report before handing it over to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The panel tasked with investigating the alleged loading of arms for Russia on to a Russian cargo vessel, the Lady R, has met its 18 July deadline to finalise its investigation, the Presidency confirmed on Tuesday.

The panel now has two weeks to work on its confidential report before submitting it to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Daily Maverick.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Lady R in South Africa

The Presidency had earlier announced it would set up an independent inquiry, to be chaired by a retired judge, to investigate the allegations relating to the Lady R, which docked at Simon’s Town Naval Base in December 2022.

This was after the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, told journalists in May that Washington was “confident” that weapons were loaded on to the Lady R in a clandestine operation last December. 

Brigety’s accusations were catalytic and prompted International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor to démarche him.

According to a statement released by the Presidency, Ramaphosa had decided to set up an inquiry to look into the Lady R matter because of the seriousness of the allegations, the immense public interest and the impact of this saga on South Africa’s international relations.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Biden administration shares concerns of US Congress over SA’s perceived support for Russia

The panel was appointed by the President on 28 May, and the statement said it would finalise its investigation “within six weeks of its appointment”. This means, in calendar terms, it should have been done by Sunday, 9 July, provided there was no request for an extension.

But the panel only officially began its work on 6 June, Magwenya confirmed to Daily Maverick on Tuesday. This made the six-week deadline for concluding its investigation 18 July – a deadline that the panel has now met.

“They have two weeks to work on their report. Today [Tuesday] was the last day for them to receive evidence,” Magwenya told Daily Maverick.

The panel’s terms of reference have not been gazetted, and the work of the panel will not be made public, nor will its report be released publicly, TimesLIVE reported.

There has been mounting criticism from civil society groups and political parties about the government’s decision to keep the Lady R probe report confidential.

The DA earlier announced that it had submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to obtain a copy of the panel’s terms of reference. The party’s shadow minister of defence, Kobus Marais, also submitted a PAIA application on 11 May, to seek details regarding the cargo that was loaded on to and off the Lady R.

The civil society organisations Open Secrets and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse have called on the government to make public the details surrounding the Lady R.

The three-person panel is chaired by the retired Deputy Judge President of the High Court in Johannesburg, Phineas Mojapelo. The other members are advocate Leah Gcabashe and former deputy minister of basic education Enver Surty.

The panel, according to the statement announcing its appointment in May, is tasked with establishing “persons who were aware of the cargo ship’s arrival, and, if any, the contents to be off-loaded or loaded”, along with the departure and destination of the cargo.

It will also “evaluate whether constitutional, legal or other obligations were complied with in relation to the cargo ship’s arrival, its stay, the loading or off-loading of its contents, and its departure”. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Maverick News

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Thabo Bester saga — Free State high court dismisses Nandipha Magudumana’s leave to appeal extradition ruling 
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Free State high court dismisses Nandipha Magudumana’s leave to appeal extradition ruling 
Arresting Putin risks engaging in war with Russia, President Ramaphosa warns on national security
Ukraine Crisis

Arresting Putin risks engaging in war with Russia, President Ramaphosa warns on national security
Marico Chrome Mine liquidation adds to North West community’s grievances
Maverick News

Marico Chrome Mine liquidation adds to North West community’s grievances
Father Michael Lapsley: ‘To the person who sent the letter bomb, I am grateful for what you’ve given me’
South Africa

Father Michael Lapsley: ‘To the person who sent the letter bomb, I am grateful for what you’ve given me’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Maverick News

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Maverick News

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Maverick News

Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are
Maverick News

Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
[%% img-description %%]
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options