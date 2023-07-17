Candles burn next to a portrait of former South African president Nelson Mandela who was celebrating his 95th birthday, on an altar in St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, on 18 July 2013. (Photo: EPA/Nic Bothma)

On Tuesday, 18 July, at 8am for 08:30am until 5pm at 1 Discovery Place, Sandton, Discovery will host a media workshop on understanding the healthcare industry. The workshop will be hosted by leading Discovery Health executives who will take you through the latest developments in the healthcare sector, key policies, and the fundamentals of medical schemes. RSVP to: [email protected]

On Tuesday, 18 July, from 8:30am to 1pm non-profit organisation The People’s Pantry is hosting a Mandela Day initiative at Victoria Yards. At the event, they will acknowledge and honour their group swap shop women recyclers. This group of women are participants in a programme that addresses the issue of poverty in the community while also addressing the issue of environmental pollution. They collect recyclable material in the community in exchange for points that allow them to access food through the Pantry’s swap shop model.

On Tuesday, 18 July at 1 pm at 31 Mongezi Street, join UCT’s Nelson Mandela School and Ubuhle Bendalo Food Gardens in a dialogue about Climate change and food security are pressing challenges we must address. They will talk about how to collaborate with farming activists in Khayelitsha to enhance food security.

On Tuesday, 18 July, at 6pm Exclusive Books, Rosebank Mall, Wits University Press, and Pari invite you to the book launch of State Capture in South Africa: How and Why it Happened.

Pari director Mbongiseni Buthelezi will be in conversation with contributors to the book Devi Pillay, Jonathan Klaaren, Reg Rummey, and Peter Vale.

RSVP to: [email protected]

On Thursday, 20 July, 2023, at 12pm, The New South Institute is hosting a webinar: “South Africa: An Agenda for Reform”. The institute will present their policy brief on public administration reform and institution building.

Accordion to the invitation, “The discussion will be led by publication author and leading scholar of government and performance in South Africa, Ivor Chipkin. It will be premised on the NSI policy brief on reforming public administration in South Africa, addressing the following:

The abolition or amendment of Section 3 of the Public Service Act, which gives discretion in operational matters and recruitment to the political executive; and

A return to the model of reform proposed in the Public Administration Management Bill.”

If you are interested in being part of this meeting, please register using the Zoom link and if you have any queries please email or call Revati Baboolal at 072 411 4056 or email [email protected].

On Thursday, 21 July, at 12-3:30pm in Durban, the South African Human Rights Commission has partnered with the Centre for Applied Legal Studies and the Nelson Mandela Foundation to host a day of dialogue, memory, nation-building and reckoning with the “July Unrest” by drawing on the legacies of Sanusi Credo Mutwa and Chief Albert Luthuli. The convening will take place on 21 July, 2023 — Sanusi Credo Mutwa’s birthday and the anniversary of the passing on of Chief Luthuli.

Speakers include author Mmatshilo Motsei and Professor Pitika Ntuli, facilitated by Professor Tshepo Madlingozi from the Centre of Applied Legal Studies. The day will be closed with a tribute performance from iPhupho L’ka Biko. Durban details TBC.

To RSVP for this convening, kindly email your details to Ms Pillay at: [email protected]

On Thursday, 20 July, from 1-2 pm, join Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood for the Nelson Mandela School’s Brown Bag Online series. He will explore strategies for social accountability and rights realization. RSVP to [email protected]. Register in advance here.

On Thursday, 20 July, from 6-7 pm, join Adam Hochschild in conversation with Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood in a unique webinar: “American Night/South African Dusk”. The discussion will feature his writings, the importance of public history, and his perspectives on the historical and contemporary struggles for social justice that his books have brought back to life. Read Mark’s recent review of Hochschild’s writings here.

Adam Hochschild is one of the world’s most respected public historians. He is the author of 11 award-winning books, including King Leopold’s Ghost and Bury the Chains. His latest book, American Midnight: The Great War, A Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis was published in 2022. Register here.

On Friday, 21 July, from 2pm -4pm Join the African Climate Reality Project for part 2 of their African Voices online workshop series, to discuss climate change and water security. Register here.

On Saturday, 22 July at the Werehouse Durban from 4 pm, the #X_Change Concert Xperience will be staged for newly registered voters. Over the past few weeks, the GroundWork Collective #X_Change campaign, in partnership with CitizensZA, the Independent Electoral Commission, Futurelect, and many others, has ventured through eThekwini, KwaDukuza, and uMgungundlovu municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal registering over 6,000 new voters at their 20 activation sites and online under the hashtags #X_Change, #DemocracyNeedsYourVoice, #RegisterToVote.

The thousands of newly registered voters now stand a chance to win one of 500 double tickets to the exclusive #X_Change Concert Xperience — a free music experience that will reward and celebrate the youth of KwaZulu-Natal who have taken the first step in making their voices heard by registering to vote in the upcoming 2024 General Elections, and becoming active citizens ready to stand up for our democracy and to shape a South Africa that we all want to see. The #X_Change Concert Xperience will take place on the 22nd of July at the premium venue ‘The Werehouse’ in Durban. The music experience will feature an exciting line-up of South Africa’s favourite artists including award-winning Ami Faku.

In other events

On Monday, 17 July, the trial of six men accused of murdering Babita Deokaran was meant to start but has been postponed to 7 August. Activists continue to protest outside the High court in Johannesburg to preserve her memory and demand justice.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Babita Deokaran’s murder trial on ice yet again as illness prolongs family’s long wait for justice

