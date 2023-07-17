Maverick Citizen

CIVIL SOCIETY WATCH 18-22 JULY

This week — Honouring Nelson Mandela Day, tackling the July Unrest and free music for registered youth

This week — Honouring Nelson Mandela Day, tackling the July Unrest and free music for registered youth
Candles burn next to a portrait of former South African president Nelson Mandela who was celebrating his 95th birthday, on an altar in St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, on 18 July 2013. (Photo: EPA/Nic Bothma)
By Naledi Sikhakhane
17 Jul 2023
0

‘It’s In Your Hands’ is the theme for Nelson Mandela Day 2023 and organisations are calling for all hands on deck as they do clean-ups, have dialogues, cook for the less privileged and much more in this week’s Civil Society Watch. Nelson Mandela Foundation has also made a call to action for ‘Climate, Food and Solidarity’.

On Tuesday, 18 July, at 8am for 08:30am until 5pm at 1 Discovery Place, Sandton, Discovery will host a media workshop on understanding the healthcare industry. The workshop will be hosted by leading Discovery Health executives who will take you through the latest developments in the healthcare sector, key policies, and the fundamentals of medical schemes. RSVP to: [email protected]

On Tuesday, 18 July, from 8:30am to 1pm non-profit organisation The People’s Pantry is hosting a Mandela Day initiative at Victoria Yards. At the event, they will acknowledge and honour their group swap shop women recyclers. This group of women are participants in a programme that addresses the issue of poverty in the community while also addressing the issue of environmental pollution. They collect recyclable material in the community in exchange for points that allow them to access food through the Pantry’s swap shop model.

On Tuesday, 18 July at 1 pm at 31 Mongezi Street, join UCT’s Nelson Mandela School and Ubuhle Bendalo Food Gardens in a dialogue about Climate change and food security are pressing challenges we must address. They will talk about how to collaborate with farming activists in Khayelitsha to enhance food security. 

On Tuesday, 18 July, at 6pm Exclusive Books, Rosebank Mall, Wits University Press, and Pari invite you to the book launch of State Capture in South Africa: How and Why it Happened.

Pari director Mbongiseni Buthelezi will be in conversation with contributors to the book Devi Pillay, Jonathan Klaaren, Reg Rummey, and Peter Vale.

RSVP to: [email protected] 

On Thursday, 20 July, 2023, at 12pm, The New South Institute is hosting a webinar: “South Africa: An Agenda for Reform”.  The institute will present their policy brief on public administration reform and institution building. 

Accordion to the invitation, “The discussion will be led by publication author and leading scholar of government and performance in South Africa, Ivor Chipkin. It will be premised on the NSI policy brief on reforming public administration in South Africa, addressing the following:

  • The abolition or amendment of Section 3 of the Public Service Act, which gives discretion in operational matters and recruitment to the political executive; and
  • A return to the model of reform proposed in the Public Administration Management Bill.”

If you are interested in being part of this meeting, please register using the Zoom link and if you have any queries please email or call Revati Baboolal at 072 411 4056 or email [email protected].

Nelson Mandela

South Africans cheering during a speech about the life of late South African President Nelson Mandela during the official memorial ceremony at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, on 10 December 2013.  (Photo: EPA/Antonio Silva)

On Thursday, 21 July, at 12-3:30pm in Durban, the South African Human Rights Commission has partnered with the Centre for Applied Legal Studies and the Nelson Mandela Foundation to host a day of dialogue, memory, nation-building and reckoning with the “July Unrest” by drawing on the legacies of Sanusi Credo Mutwa and Chief Albert Luthuli. The convening will take place on 21 July, 2023 — Sanusi Credo Mutwa’s birthday and the anniversary of the passing on of Chief Luthuli.

Speakers include author Mmatshilo Motsei and Professor Pitika Ntuli, facilitated by Professor Tshepo Madlingozi from the Centre of Applied Legal Studies. The day will be closed with a tribute performance from iPhupho L’ka Biko. Durban details TBC. 

To RSVP for this convening, kindly email your details to Ms Pillay at: [email protected]

On Thursday, 20 July, from 1-2 pm, join Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood for the Nelson Mandela School’s Brown Bag Online series. He will explore strategies for social accountability and rights realization. RSVP to [email protected]. Register in advance here.

On Thursday, 20 July, from 6-7 pm, join Adam Hochschild in conversation with Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood in a unique webinar: “American Night/South African Dusk”. The discussion will feature his writings, the importance of public history, and his perspectives on the historical and contemporary struggles for social justice that his books have brought back to life. Read Mark’s recent review of Hochschild’s writings here.

Adam Hochschild is one of the world’s most respected public historians. He is the author of 11 award-winning books, including King Leopold’s Ghost and Bury the Chains. His latest book, American Midnight: The Great War, A Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis was published in 2022. Register here.

On Friday, 21 July, from 2pm -4pm Join the African Climate Reality Project for part 2 of their African Voices online workshop series, to discuss climate change and water security. Register here.

On Saturday, 22 July at the Werehouse Durban from 4 pm, the #X_Change Concert Xperience will be staged for newly registered voters. Over the past few weeks, the GroundWork Collective #X_Change campaign, in partnership with CitizensZA, the Independent Electoral Commission, Futurelect, and many others, has ventured through eThekwini, KwaDukuza, and uMgungundlovu municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal registering over 6,000 new voters at their 20 activation sites and online under the hashtags #X_Change, #DemocracyNeedsYourVoice, #RegisterToVote. 

The thousands of newly registered voters now stand a chance to win one of 500 double tickets to the exclusive #X_Change Concert Xperience — a free music experience that will reward and celebrate the youth of KwaZulu-Natal who have taken the first step in making their voices heard by registering to vote in the upcoming 2024 General Elections, and becoming active citizens ready to stand up for our democracy and to shape a South Africa that we all want to see. The #X_Change Concert Xperience will take place on the 22nd of July at the premium venue ‘The Werehouse’ in Durban. The music experience will feature an exciting line-up of South Africa’s favourite artists including award-winning Ami Faku. 

In other events

On Monday, 17 July, the trial of six men accused of murdering Babita Deokaran was meant to start but has been postponed to 7 August. Activists continue to protest outside the High court in Johannesburg to preserve her memory and demand justice.

 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Babita Deokaran’s murder trial on ice yet again as illness prolongs family’s long wait for justice

whistle-blowing

A memorial for Babita Deokaran on the first anniversary of her death. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are
Maverick News

Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are
Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Newsdeck

Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Mbalula’s distancing from partnering with EFF muddies SA’s turbulent political waters even further
Maverick News

Mbalula’s distancing from partnering with EFF muddies SA’s turbulent political waters even further
‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll

TOP READS IN SECTION

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Maverick News

Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Ruthless All Blacks outplay Boks as they put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy
Maverick News

Ruthless All Blacks outplay Boks as they put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options