In the latest on Babita Deokaran’s murder trial, the six men who have been charged with the crime appeared briefly in the Johannesburg high court on Monday 17 July.

However, Judge Motsamai Makume postponed proceedings to 7 August because one of the defence lawyers was allegedly sick and the legal teams required additional time to consult the accused.

The trial was previously delayed in 2022 after the previous legal team representing the six accused, headed by Shafique Sarlie, withdrew from the case citing “financial constraints of the accused and their respective family and friends”.

The case returned to court on 18 November 2022 and the court had directed the defence to explain who would be representing who at the next court appearance.

On 18 November 2022, three new defence counsels were introduced to the Johannesburg high court for the defence of the six accused: Phakamani Vincent Hadebe, Nhlangane Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, Zitha Radebe and Siphiwe Thabane Mazibuko.

The six are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The count of attempted murder relates to a person who was in Deokoran’s car at the time of the shooting.

Although the Hawks previously insisted more arrests were imminent after the six accused made their first court appearance almost two years later, the six men remain the only suspects before court. The alleged mastermind behind the assassination has not yet been identified.

The Babita Deokaran murder case was to be heard on 17 July 2023 and set for four months.

Commenting on the postponement, Outa’s Ali Gule says they are worried that the Deokoran case was dragging on, like the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

“Eventually maybe justice will be served but for now it is a concern that there are glitches regarding the start of the case. We don’t know what the issue is. We are going to use Babita’s case as part of our campaign to promote and protect whistle-blowers in the country. Remember Babita was a single mom. She left a 17-year-old who is now in matric. I don’t think she is in a good space. But the family needs closure and we need justice for Babita as well.”

Gule’s comments were against the backdrop of Outa holding a march outside the Johannesburg high court on Monday calling on the government to support the Deokaran family and also speed up the case.

The six men remain in custody with no bail. DM