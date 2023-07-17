Defend Truth

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Babita Deokaran murder trial on ice yet again as illness prolongs family’s long wait for justice

Babita Deokaran murder trial on ice yet again as illness prolongs family’s long wait for justice
The six men accused of murdering Babita Deokaran appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 9 December, 2021 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
By Michelle Banda
17 Jul 2023
0

It is almost 24 months since Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran was gunned down outside her Johannesburg home. Her family and the State believe she was silenced for blowing the whistle on corruption within the department and was in the process of exposing illicit activity to the tune of R1-billion in contracts at Tembisa Hospital. However, the trial of the six men charged with  Deokaran’s murder, set to resume on Monday, has been postponed, again.

In the latest on Babita Deokaran’s murder trial, the six men who have been charged with the crime appeared briefly in  the Johannesburg high court on Monday 17 July. 

However, Judge Motsamai Makume postponed proceedings to 7 August because one of the defence lawyers was allegedly sick and the legal teams required additional time to consult the accused. 

The trial was previously delayed in 2022 after the previous legal team representing the six accused, headed by Shafique Sarlie, withdrew from the case citing “financial constraints of the accused and their respective family and friends”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: A year after Babita Deokaran’s assassination, trial of six accused gets off to slow start

The case returned to court on 18 November 2022 and the court had directed the defence to explain who would be representing who at the next court appearance.

On 18 November 2022, three new defence counsels were introduced to the Johannesburg high court for the defence of the six accused: Phakamani Vincent Hadebe, Nhlangane Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, Zitha Radebe and Siphiwe Thabane Mazibuko.

The six are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The count of attempted murder relates to a person who was in Deokoran’s car at the time of the shooting.

Babita Deokaran, Civil Society Watch

On Monday 23 August, 2021, Babita Deokaran, a Gauteng Health Department Official, was gunned down outside her home in Mondeor, Johannesburg just after 8:00 in the morning. (Photo: Facebook)

Although the Hawks previously insisted more arrests were imminent after the six accused made their first court appearance almost two years later, the six men remain the only suspects before court. The alleged mastermind behind the assassination has not yet been identified.

The Babita Deokaran murder case was to be heard on 17 July 2023 and set for four months.

Commenting on the postponement, Outa’s Ali Gule says they are worried that the Deokoran case was dragging on, like the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. 

“Eventually maybe justice will be served but for now it is a concern that there are glitches regarding the start of the case. We don’t know what the issue is. We are going to use Babita’s case as part of our campaign to promote and protect whistle-blowers in the country. Remember Babita was a single mom. She left a 17-year-old who is now in matric. I don’t think she is in a good space. But the family needs closure and we need justice for Babita as well.”

Gule’s comments were against the backdrop of Outa holding a march outside the Johannesburg high court on Monday calling on the government to support the Deokaran family and also speed up the case.

The six men remain in custody with no bail. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Newsdeck

Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Mbalula’s distancing from partnering with EFF muddies SA’s turbulent political waters even further
Maverick News

Mbalula’s distancing from partnering with EFF muddies SA’s turbulent political waters even further
‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Maverick News

Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Maverick News

Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Ruthless All Blacks outplay Boks as they put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy
Maverick News

Ruthless All Blacks outplay Boks as they put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options