From left: Flooded road surface corner Liesbeeck Park Road and Durban Road on 14 June 2023 in Paarl. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais) | A farmer walks in a dry dam near his drought-hit farm on 10 January 2018 in Vredendal. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander) | Sheep on a farm near Trompsburg on 16 November 2006. (Photo: Gallo Images / Marleen Smith) | Unsplash / Francis Odeyemi | Andrea Ferrario

Click through and see what is happening all over our burning planet.

To read all about Daily Maverick’s recent The Gathering: Earth Edition, click here.

DM