Our Burning Planet

OVERHEATING EARTH

Mapped: Extreme weather and climate phenomena around the world

Mapped: Extreme weather and climate phenomena around the world
From left: Flooded road surface corner Liesbeeck Park Road and Durban Road on 14 June 2023 in Paarl. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais) | A farmer walks in a dry dam near his drought-hit farm on 10 January 2018 in Vredendal. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander) | Sheep on a farm near Trompsburg on 16 November 2006. (Photo: Gallo Images / Marleen Smith) | Unsplash / Francis Odeyemi | Andrea Ferrario
By Ethan van Diemen
16 Jul 2023
0

From devastating floods to record-breaking heatwaves and beyond, extreme weather events and anomalous phenomena, caused by, exacerbated by or linked to a heating planet are becoming increasingly frequent and intense.

Click through and see what is happening all over our burning planet.

To read all about Daily Maverick’s recent The Gathering: Earth Edition, click here.

DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Blitzboks gave humble new hero Kurt-Lee his tackling skills
DM168

Blitzboks gave humble new hero Kurt-Lee his tackling skills
Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Unlicensed to kill: police corruption, inefficiencies and outdated systems hobble SA gun control
Maverick News

Unlicensed to kill: police corruption, inefficiencies and outdated systems hobble SA gun control
Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company
Maverick News

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company
Maverick News

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company
Roll over Prigozhin – here comes Paul Kagame
Maverick News

Roll over Prigozhin – here comes Paul Kagame
Ex-chair of Russian 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Memorial speaks out on the truths behind the war on Ukraine
Ukraine Crisis

Ex-chair of Russian 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Memorial speaks out on the truths behind the war on Ukraine
It's exciting to return to the magical, buzzing city that is Kyiv — bombs and all
Maverick News

It's exciting to return to the magical, buzzing city that is Kyiv — bombs and all
The Greenland shark’s slow swim through deep time — and into possible extinction
World

The Greenland shark’s slow swim through deep time — and into possible extinction

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options