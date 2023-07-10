Defend Truth

PHOENIX UNREST

Govender brothers to be sentenced next month for crimes committed during July 2021 KZN riots

Govender brothers to be sentenced next month for crimes committed during July 2021 KZN riots
A looter in West Street, Durban, just metres from a small team of police, who are outnumbered during the July 2021 riots that rocked KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Samora Chapman)
By Vincent Cruywagen
10 Jul 2023
0

Two brothers convicted of common assault and attempted murder during the Phoenix unrest in July 2021 will be sentenced next month.

The Durban High Court was scheduled to sentence Dylan and Ned Govender last Wednesday, 5 July, but the case was postponed to 4 August because of a lack of probation officers and Department of Correctional Services reports.

The aim of these reports is to provide a picture of the brothers’ personal circumstances, whether they exhibited remorse, if they can be rehabilitated, and whether they should serve a non-custodial sentence or be placed under correctional supervision. 

A third accused, Jeetendra Jaikissoon, died in custody in October 2021 while awaiting trial.

According to Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, a spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the brothers were initially charged with the murder of Mondli Majola, the attempted murder of Nkululeko Mangwe, the attempted murder of Mxolisi Putuzo and the attempted murder of Qaphelani Mkovu.

Nine alleged instigators of the 2021 July riots were arrested across Gauteng in August 2022, bringing to 44 the total arrests for incitement and conspiracy to commit public violence and arson during the riots.

Phoenix came under national scrutiny during the unrest when vigilantism there was blamed for the deaths of 36 people.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Still suffering with no end in sight’ – Phoenix survivors relive horrific vigilante attacks of 2021  

The Govender brothers were acquitted of the murder of Majola on 19 May after the court found there was insufficient evidence to convict them. They were also acquitted of the attempted murder of Mkovu.

They were found guilty of the attempted murder of Putuzo, and while the court found there was insufficient evidence to convict them of the attempted murder of Mangwe, they were found guilty of common assault on this count. 

Meanwhile, Sunday, 9 July, marked two years since the riots wreaked havoc in KZN and Gauteng.

Following the events in Phoenix in July 2021, the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (Jics) investigated complaints of cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment by 15 inmates of Indian descent (dubbed the Phoenix accused) who were detained while awaiting trial on murder and vigilantism charges.

Jics spokesperson Emerantia Cupido said that “only three of the 15 accused ultimately stood trial. About a year after the events, [Jics’] investigation yielded a significant report.”

Cupido said the report was released to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), the ministry, and the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services

The investigation found that:

  • There was substance to the complaints of rape, inhumane and degrading treatment, and inadequate food and meal times.
  • There was non-adherence to religious meals, as well as medical examinations amounting to unlawful assault, lack of hot water, malfunctioning public telephones, overpricing in the correctional centre’s tuckshop, and insufficient exercise time.
  • A juvenile inmate was wrongly placed with adults despite being indicated as a juvenile on the detention warrant and despite the risk his placement among adults created.

Jics made several recommendations for the DCS national commissioner and regional commissioner to address these findings.

“After receiving Jics’ report, DCS conducted its own investigation and denied most of Jics’ findings. It claims that the allegations lack substance. Jics stands by its investigators’ findings and observations,” Cupido added. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Maverick News

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
South Africa

Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted

TOP READS IN SECTION

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Maverick News

Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Hamilton Ndlovu: One year and one Special Tribunal later, but still no fraud charge
Maverick News

Hamilton Ndlovu: One year and one Special Tribunal later, but still no fraud charge

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options