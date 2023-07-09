Defend Truth

ANC NEC

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Deputy President Paul Mashatile and President Cyril Ramaphosa at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Queenin Masuabi
09 Jul 2023
0

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says there are no plans to oust his deputy Paul Mashatile. This follows negative news reports that have dug into Mashatile’s apparent luxurious lifestyle, the debacle involving his VIP protection services team and his ties to high-profile businesspeople.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s tenure has been marred by allegations that have put him in a precarious position, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has set the record straight about what has been reported as a concerted and strategic effort to have Mashatile removed.

Speaking on Sunday during a media Q&A session following the ANC’s three-day National Executive Committee meeting, the President noted a report in City Press in which Mashatile said there was a plot against him.

“I had a discussion with the Deputy President and I said, ‘What is this?’ We are going to have other discussions. I immediately said that I am appointing you and I am the only person who can de-appoint you.

“There is just no thought, no plan, no inkling whatsoever that something like that could be in the works. I would have had to have my own head examined to have a Deputy President appointed and then thereafter remove him, unless the party decides so. There is no proof or substance of that at all,” the President said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Paul Mashatile’s presidential ambitions lose lustre in harsh glare of news spotlight

During the interview with City Press, Mashatile was tight-lipped about whom he believed was behind the plot to remove him, but he did mention that he was trying to investigate the matter further. He said he believed those working against him wanted him removed by August.

The President’s voluntary adviser Bejani Chauke appeared to be identified in leaked WhatsApp messages as the individual plotting against Mashatile. However, Chauke dismissed these allegations last week.

“It has come to my attention that there are manipulated, fake WhatsApp chats regarding the plot to disrupt the stability and operations of the Office of the Deputy President via the media. One of the phone numbers linked to the fake chats is similar to mine. I have no idea why my number is associated with the underhanded plan to discredit the Deputy President.

“I distance myself from this fake communication and commit myself to report the matter to the relevant law enforcement agencies for in-depth investigation,” Chauke said last week.

How it all began

Mashatile’s woes seem to have started earlier this year when Ramaphosa spent months mulling over an expected Cabinet reshuffle following the ANC national conference in December 2022. The delays around the Cabinet reshuffle sparked rumours that Mashatile was being blocked from heading to the Union Buildings by Ramaphosa’s close allies.

When he was finally appointed, intimate details about the Deputy President’s love life, regarding his relationship with Gugu Nkosi and his marriage to Humile Mjongile, his late business partner’s wife, started making headlines.

Then an article by News24 titled “The secret luxury life and state capture links of a president-in-waiting” attempted to expose Mashatile’s dubious lifestyle, which has allegedly been aided by wealthy businessmen.

The article stated that Mashatile had close ties with Edwin Sodi, former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s co-accused in the multimillion-rand Free State asbestos scandal, and had stayed in his house in Clifton, Cape Town. Ndavhe Mareda, chairman of the Makole Group, was also mentioned in the report as having allowed Mashatile to use his home in Fresnaye, Cape Town. 

The deputy president continued to make headlines last week after members of his SAPS VIP protection unit responsible for his security were caught on camera assaulting people.

Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity

This sparked anger on social media and resulted in an uproar from opposition political parties.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the officers involved face charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, pointing a firearm and malicious damage to property. They have been served with notices of suspension. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Boks underline their killer mentality by focusing on missed chances against Wallabies and not the winning margin
Sport

Boks underline their killer mentality by focusing on missed chances against Wallabies and not the winning margin
The curious case of the snoozing skipper, an angry seal and drug smuggling off SA’s coast
DM168

The curious case of the snoozing skipper, an angry seal and drug smuggling off SA’s coast
Bafana Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom is blossoming in the US at St Louis City
DM168

Bafana Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom is blossoming in the US at St Louis City
SA’s Du Plessis emerges as top dog after defeating Australia’s Whittaker at UFC 290
Maverick News

SA’s Du Plessis emerges as top dog after defeating Australia’s Whittaker at UFC 290

TOP READS IN SECTION

Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Maverick News

Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Joburg residents urgently advised to stock up on water ahead of scheduled water cuts next week
Maverick News

Joburg residents urgently advised to stock up on water ahead of scheduled water cuts next week
Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Maverick News

Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Hamilton Ndlovu: One year and one Special Tribunal later, but still no fraud charge
Maverick News

Hamilton Ndlovu: One year and one Special Tribunal later, but still no fraud charge

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options