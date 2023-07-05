Former president Jacob Zuma will represent Belarus at a Zimbabwe conference on the trade in African carbon credits, according to the organisers of the event.

Zuma, who was seen entering the event venue in Victoria Falls, is due to deliver a “special presentation” on behalf of the Belarusian African Foreign Trade Association (Bafta), of which he is a board member, on Friday, according to the agenda of the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market Forum (AVCCM).

Bafta “is a platform for companies and businesses in the eastern part of Europe which want to partner Africa”, Kwanele Hlabangana, the chairperson of the AVCCM, said at the conference. “He has come in his capacity as a climate ambassador, but is representing that organisation.”

Zuma, apart from presiding over a UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2011, has no known track record in the carbon credits industry but had close ties with Russia, an ally of Belarus, during his nine-year rule. His daughter, Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma was placed at the centre of a Russia-backed Twitter campaign to bolster support for its invasion of Ukraine, according to research commissioned and funded by the Centre for Information Resilience.

During Zuma’s rule, South Africa also halted a highly successful government programme to foster private investment in renewable energy and unsuccessfully pursued a plan to have Russian companies build a nuclear power plant in the country.

The event in Victoria Falls has so far drawn African participants from Malawi, South Africa, Kenya and Zambia. There are also delegates from the US, UK, Germany, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

A spokesperson for Zuma didn’t answer a phone call or respond to a text message seeking comment.

The organisers are also hosting John Hlophe, who was suspended as the Western Cape Judge President, the agenda shows. Calls to Hlophe’s lawyer weren’t answered.

Zimbabwe has close ties with Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko visited the African nation earlier this year amid pledges of agricultural and industrial investments. Russia, Belarus and Zimbabwe are sanctioned by the US. DM

