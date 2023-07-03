The aftermath of the minibus taxi crash in Eastern Cape, which left 15 people dead. (Photo: Supplied)

Fifteen people, including two infants, were crushed to death by a truck trailer in a horror accident on the N9/N10 near Middelburg in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.

It is understood that the passengers were returning home after attending a funeral in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said nobody in the taxi survived the accident.

“This was a freak accident,” he said adding that “everything that could go wrong did go wrong”.

“It is alleged that a heavy-duty truck hit a stray animal and the driver lost control of the vehicle. As the driver was trying it regain control, its trailer fell over, right at the moment that a fully loaded taxi was driving parallel to it, in the opposite direction. The taxi was completely crushed by the vehicle.

“The minibus taxi was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Western Cape while the truck was going in the opposite direction. The trailer crashed the taxi killing everybody inside it,” Binqose said.

Nine women, four men, including the driver, and two children (2 years and 2 months) died in the accident.

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has expressed her condolences to the families of the 15 victims.

“The loss of loved ones in such a sudden and tragic manner is truly devastating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families as they navigate through this unimaginable grief,” Mene said.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened. The truck driver only sustained a few minor injuries.

“It is alleged that at about 21:00, a truck was travelling from Graaff Reinet and a minibus driving in the opposite direction. It is further alleged that the truck lost control and the trailer collapsed onto the oncoming minibus. All 15 passengers in the minibus including two infants, died,” the police said in a statement this morning. DM