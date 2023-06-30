Sport

EXPERIENCE DEFICIT

Undercooked Junior Springboks suffer consequences of no ‘international’ matches and Covid legacy

Undercooked Junior Springboks suffer consequences of no ‘international’ matches and Covid legacy
Michael Annies of South Africa tackled by David Odiase (Captain) and Matthias Douglas Maccari of Italy during their World Rugby U20 Championship 2023, group C match at Paarl Gimnasium on 29 June, 2023 in Paarl, South Africa. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/World Rugby)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
30 Jun 2023
0

The Junior Springboks’ defeat to Italy on Thursday is not as big a shock when viewed in the context of the amount of international preparation both teams have had headed into the under-20 Championship.

The Junior Springboks’ fell to a 34-26 loss to Italy on Thursday evening in what was a mud wrestle at Paarl Gymnasium in the Western Cape.

While South African supporters always expect a national men’s representative side to beat an Italian counterpart — South Africa’s shock 20-18 defeat to Italy in November 2016 was castigated as “rock bottom” for the senior men’s team, for example.

Context is important. The Junior Springboks played their first “international” match together in their 33-23 win over Georgia in their opening match of the under-20 Championship in Stellenbosch.

Instead, the team has had warm-up matches against club teams across the country including False Bay, Hamiltons and Maties.

This is opposed to Italy under-20 who have not only played together before the under-20 Championship, they have competed in an international tournament as a unit — the under-20 Six Nations, where they finished third, above England, Scotland and Wales.

“If you look at all the Six Nations teams they start playing the Six Nations comp from under-16 onwards and by the time they get to under-20 — in junior terms — they’ve got 50 international caps so it’s not something that we have, neither do we have the privilege of playing against them and testing ourselves,” Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko acknowledged before the start of the under-20 Championship.

“We’ve got a great product which is our schoolboy [rugby] product and we must never go away from that because it’s a bedrock of our system [but] where we probably can get better as to understanding what that product needs to do to support the under-20 programme.”

Junior Springboks, Damian Markus

Damian Markus of South Africa (right) during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2023, group C match against Italy at Paarl Gimnasium on 29 June, 2023. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/World Rugby)

Covid intervention

While Nhleko has thrown his support behind the successful schoolboy rugby system in South Africa, the current crop of Junior Boks played no first-team rugby at school level.

Their grade 11 and 12 years coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic, when no contact sports were permitted in the country, in 2020 and 2021. Meaning the around 10,000 supporters at Danie Craven on Matchday one of the under-20 Championship was the biggest crowd they have ever played in front of.

“I think with the Covid generations, one thing that I find extremely challenging is their capacity to learn. Just because they didn’t have school,” Nhleko said about the training at the preparation camps prior to the under-20 Championships.

“It’s a capacity to constantly be challenged under pressure, because they didn’t play those rival games.

“So when you’re coming in as a coach and you say to them right, you’re going to spend X amount learning or we’re going to spend X amount of time on fundamentals, or we’re going to challenge you, they’re not used to that… That’s probably been the biggest difficulty.”

Nhleko, however, refused to make excuses for his side’s humbling defeat, instead giving all credit to Italy after the loss.

“We’ve been watching Italy play in the Six Nations. They really played good rugby. Not for once did we underestimate them. The reality is that we weren’t good enough,” the coach said.

“Just the way we started and then those double negatives with penalties, I think that just came back to haunt us.”

Junior Springboks, Damian Markus

Damian Markus of South Africa celebrates scoring a try with team mates. It was a rare high point in the game (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/World Rugby)

Injury concerns

Last year, South Africa — also under the tutelage of Nhleko — participated in the Six Nations under-20 Summer Series where they dominated their northern hemisphere opposition to win the tournament.

That team consisted of United Rugby Championship players Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Suleiman Hartzenberg, among other sensational junior players.

With Mngomezulu a year older and Hartzenberg injured, Nhleko is unable to turn to the young starlets this time around.

While only a handful of players from that tournament are eligible to play this year — only five of which featured on Thursday. In the inexperienced forward pack, only hooker Juann Else and captain Paul de Villiers featured in the side last year.

Nhleko also decided prior to the tournament that every player in the 30-member under-20 Championship squad would play in the opening two matches of the tournament.

As a result, player of the match in the opening game against Georgia, flyhalf Jean Smith was left out of the match-day squad against Italy. Instead, Samuel Francis took up the general berth.

But an early ankle injury to the No 10 forced a rejig to the backline as the side were already 17 points down in the first half.

“I guess psychologically, it’s a question of how well the guys can react to [the injuries]. Italy imposed themselves early on, and they put us under pressure, regardless of the injuries. We just didn’t get going as well as we should have.”

Scrumhalf Neil le Roux also suffered a concussion and will be out for at least a week. The Junior Boks only have two scrumhalves in their squad and will likely have to call up another option before their next clash on Tuesday.

A fierce battle against Argentina is expected on 4 July at Athlone Stadium with both sides still in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals.

“The thing about Test rugby, because it is still Test rugby although it’s under-20 rugby. It doesn’t change,” Nhleko said.

“If your set-piece is functioning, if your kicking game is functioning, if your defence is functioning, then you put yourself in a position to build pressure and through that you can put points on the board but you need to be added for 80 minutes.

“For us [we were] probably good in moments, some really beautiful tries out there but you know from time to time really good defensively but then in other moments not so great and unfortunately the other guys we just were in it for longer, so they got the rewards, we weren’t good enough.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Maverick News

Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Aaron Motsoaledi cries foul over Zimbabwean exemption permit ruling, applies for leave to appeal
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi cries foul over Zimbabwean exemption permit ruling, applies for leave to appeal
Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk
Maverick News

Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk
Paul Mashatile’s presidential ambitions lose lustre in harsh glare of news spotlight
South Africa

Paul Mashatile’s presidential ambitions lose lustre in harsh glare of news spotlight
Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Maverick News

Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother

TOP READS IN SECTION

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
Maverick News

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Maverick News

Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Maverick News

‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.