Defend Truth

Youth Day 2023

Desperate jobseekers queue at Nasrec, as Gauteng government launches Nasi Ispani campaign to recruit 8,000 workers 

Desperate jobseekers queue at Nasrec, as Gauteng government launches Nasi Ispani campaign to recruit 8,000 workers 
Thousands of South African youth gathered at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on June 16 to apply for jobs offered through Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's Nasi Ispani campaign. (Photo: Kabelo Mokoena)
By Michelle Banda
16 Jun 2023
0

At least 8,000 jobs are up for grabs across all Gauteng provincial departments and entities, according to Premier Panyaza Lesufi. The posts range from drivers, office admin and groundsmen to managerial and advisory posts. While promoted as jobs for the youth, the vacancies are open to everyone, provided you meet the requirements.

In commemoration of the 47th anniversary of the June 16 uprising, the Gauteng government has launched its Nasi Ispani (Here is a job) campaign offering 8,000 jobs in the provincial government.

According to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, the campaign represents the provincial government’s commitment to intensifying efforts to curb unemployment and raise awareness about existing job openings.

The campaign comes against a backdrop of a 34.3% official unemployment rate in the province, rising to 39.6% under the expanded unemployment rate definition, as recorded by Statistics SA’s first-quarter 2023 Labour Force Survey. 

Range of posts

At least 8,000 vacancies are available across all Gauteng provincial departments and entities until 14 July 2023. The posts range from drivers, receptionists, cleaners, artisans, security managers, safety officers, electricians, social workers, and engineers to managers and advisers.

As per the advertisement flyers, all jobs are to be permanent, except where indicated.

For Youth Day, the Premier, Members of the Executive Council(MECs), human resource officials and data capturers were present at 22 walk-in centres across the province to assist applicants apply for jobs.

Thousands queue forr jobs at Nasrec

Premier Panyaza Lesufi greets job seekers at Nasrec on 16 June 2020. (Photo: Kabelo Mokoena)

Thousands of residents – young and old – braved the chilly Gauteng weather to apply for the  jobs. Others opted to apply from the comfort of their homes via an online platform.

Daily Maverick was at Nasrec Expo Centre, where almost 5,000 residents from the Johannesburg region waited in a long queue, some having been there since as early as 6am. Many were tired and hungry but determined to submit their applications even if it meant spending the night there.

Ready and willing to take any job

Charles (43), from Diepkloof in Soweto, told Daily Maverick he had never worked a day in his life. He said he came out to Nasrec to submit an application in the hopes of becoming employed. Because of his level of desperation, he said he was ready and willing to take any legitimate job the government had to offer.

“All my adult life I have been trying to get a job with no luck and at some point fell victim to a number of job scams,” he said.

“Today I am here to try my luck like everyone else in the queue, but really all hope is gone. The walk-in centre closes at 4pm, which is sad because it might mean I can’t apply. I am an old man and it’s hard to always be asking for assistance from my mother. By now I should be the one taking care of her, my two sons and my grandchild. Even the Covid grant of R350 cannot keep me afloat. It is really difficult,” he told Daily Maverick.

Thousands queue for jobs at Nasrec on Youth Day

Some of the applicants had been waiting in the queue since 6am. (Photo: Kabelo Mokoena)

Portia Kubelo (30), from Lenasia South in Hospital Hills. is a mother of two. She was one of the many in the queue hoping to submit her application. Kubelo told Daily Maverick she had been unemployed since 2018  and had been surviving on her children’s and siblings’ social grants.

“I have been in the queue since 6am and am still here. It seems the line is stagnant. though I am hopeful because getting this job will better my life, and that of my two children and siblings, because being the eldest I bear the responsibility of taking care of them.” 

Job hunting for three years

Lesedi Tsotetsi (23), a public relations student at Unisa, said a single response from the many applications she had submitted would give her solace.

“I have been job hunting for three years since completing matric with no luck … I am just hoping that I get at least one response for everything I have applied for. It’s a good thing that the government is doing this, but I just hope it’s real and they keep their word. I would be so happy to get a job and it will change my life in the sense that I will be able to finance my studies and make a contribution at home.”

By 4pm the job application queue at Nasrec was still long with more applicants joining. While many others flooded the online platform to the point where the page was unresponsive for many, indicating the dire need for jobs.

A screenshot of the It’s the online application showing an error code on their website. It keeps crashing because of the large number of people trying to apply online.

After successfully submitting an application, Sesi Mokgaetje said: “We honestly hope for a free and fair recruitment process.”

According to the online portal, applicants can expect a response within three months. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mission impossible? SAA plane remains grounded following initial premature Polish clearance for take-off
Maverick News

Mission impossible? SAA plane remains grounded following initial premature Polish clearance for take-off
Peace mission commences - Ramaphosa and African leaders to meet Zelensky then Putin
Maverick News

Peace mission commences – Ramaphosa and African leaders to meet Zelensky then Putin
Standoff at Warsaw airport after officials try to confiscate weapons from Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit
Maverick News

Standoff at Warsaw airport after officials try to confiscate weapons from Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit
Minister Motsoaledi apologises to South Africa for ‘the mess created’ by his department
Maverick News

Minister Motsoaledi apologises to South Africa for ‘the mess created’ by his department
Deep dives into the underworld, our dysfunctional capital city and the Karpowership saga
DM168

Deep dives into the underworld, our dysfunctional capital city and the Karpowership saga

TOP READS IN SECTION

Standoff at Warsaw airport after officials try to confiscate weapons from Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit
Maverick News

Standoff at Warsaw airport after officials try to confiscate weapons from Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit
Peace mission commences - Ramaphosa and African leaders to meet Zelensky then Putin
Maverick News

Peace mission commences – Ramaphosa and African leaders to meet Zelensky then Putin
Cape Town waste collection companies ditch contracts following deadly shooting, threats and extortion
Maverick News

Cape Town waste collection companies ditch contracts following deadly shooting, threats and extortion
Significant pitfalls loom as organised business steps into the government morass
Maverick News

Significant pitfalls loom as organised business steps into the government morass
IFP cleans up in KZN, ANC shows Eastern durability despite impressive PA showing
Maverick News

IFP cleans up in KZN, ANC shows Eastern durability despite impressive PA showing

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.