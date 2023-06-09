Defend Truth

Electricity crisis: Here’s the light at the end of the tunnel

Electricity crisis: Here's the light at the end of the tunnel
Image: Arek Socha, Pixabay
By Ferial Haffajee
09 Jun 2023
This week we got a four-hour respite from power cuts at the weekend. It has been an easier week, with limited pain from Stage 6. The Outlier's load shedding widget shows that we have had blackouts on 151 days of the 159 days of 2023.

I have been watching what Operation Vulindlela has been doing in the Presidency.

Quietly, it’s unblocking significant energy reforms. This graphic is worth a read. Our hell has an end.

Infographic: Key achievements in implementing the Energy Action Plan to date

Then, something shifted in government and business relations this week. After weeks of business leaders warning publicly that South Africa risked becoming a failed state, leading CEOs have stepped into the arena.

On Wednesday, what can only be described as a Marshall Plan was unveiled. It will work across three areas of national emergency – energy, logistics and crime/corruption.

For us energy solution searchers, this page from the presentation is a good read. A team of senior executives working with the Energy Council of South Africa is joining the government to bring a faster end to the crippling load shedding we are experiencing. They have broken their work into 10 workstreams. Anglo American’s Nolitha Fakude and Sasol’s Fleetwood Grobler run this energy crisis plan.

Model: Collaboration on the Energy Action Plan

This Watt the F#*k article was first published by email as a free newsletter to readers. Please sign up or adjust your sign-up here.

'We have failed you, the people of Hammanskraal,' says Ramaphosa
Ayepyep to State Capture – the Western Cape's chronically converging gang and 'security' problems
The President's new Vision
Ramaphosa to call China's Xi while Cabinet silent on moving BRICS Summit
Zelensky visits flood-hit Kherson; SA risks losing R612bn in export revenue over 'non-aligned' stance - economist
Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Royal Security — founded by State Capture 'kingpin' Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case
Ayepyep to State Capture – the Western Cape's chronically converging gang and 'security' problems
