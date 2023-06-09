WATT THE F#*K
Electricity crisis: Here’s the light at the end of the tunnel
This week we got a four-hour respite from power cuts at the weekend. It has been an easier week, with limited pain from Stage 6. The Outlier's load shedding widget shows that we have had blackouts on 151 days of the 159 days of 2023.
I have been watching what Operation Vulindlela has been doing in the Presidency.
Quietly, it’s unblocking significant energy reforms. This graphic is worth a read. Our hell has an end.
Then, something shifted in government and business relations this week. After weeks of business leaders warning publicly that South Africa risked becoming a failed state, leading CEOs have stepped into the arena.
On Wednesday, what can only be described as a Marshall Plan was unveiled. It will work across three areas of national emergency – energy, logistics and crime/corruption.
For us energy solution searchers, this page from the presentation is a good read. A team of senior executives working with the Energy Council of South Africa is joining the government to bring a faster end to the crippling load shedding we are experiencing. They have broken their work into 10 workstreams. Anglo American’s Nolitha Fakude and Sasol’s Fleetwood Grobler run this energy crisis plan.
