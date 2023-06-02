Defend Truth

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Constantia killings — How a State Capture plot and bomb blast ‘targeting’ Bulgaria’s top prosecutor fit in

Constantia killings — How a State Capture plot and bomb blast ‘targeting’ Bulgaria’s top prosecutor fit in
Bulgaria's Prosecutor General Ivan Beshev alleges he is the target of a State Capture-style plot. A bomb detonated along the road his convoy was driving along near Sofia on 1 May 2023. Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Bulgaria
By Caryn Dolley
02 Jun 2023
0

On 1 May this year an explosive device detonated in Sofia — Bulgaria’s public prosecutor Ivan Geshev said it was an attempt on his life and tied to State Capture, while some of his detractors said it was a ruse. Krasimir Kamenov, killed in Cape Town last week, is linked to this broader saga.

A bomb blast and accusations about a State Capture-style conspiracy targeting elements of the Bulgarian government have ties to the murder suspect wanted there and who himself was killed in Cape Town last week.

In March and April this year, Bulgarian media reported that the country’s Prosecutor General, Ivan Geshev, and some of his colleagues, had alleged that Krasimir Kamenov was involved in conspiring against him.

Geshev, who has publicly said he has “information on… trading in influence and political corruption,” reportedly detailed how criminal elements had ganged up against the parts of government going after crooks, roughly describing what is known in South Africa as State Capture.

Publicised location

On 9 April a Bulgarian media outlet also reported that Kamenov had allegedly been involved in murders there and was in South Africa.

The publishing of that detail meant that his location, in terms of the country he was in, was in the public domain.

Aside from authorities, Kamenov’s enemies could therefore have been tipped off about his whereabouts.

Given the various allegations about him emerging in Bulgaria, he was, in a sense, a marked man.

Kamenov was indeed in South Africa, as reported in Bulgaria — and on 25 May he, together with his wife, Gergana, and two others believed to be their employees, were found murdered in a home in the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Constantia.

They had been shot.

Earlier this week Daily Maverick reported that the Embassy of Bulgaria said that on 6 April this year — 49 days before Kamenov and the three others were assassinated — it told South African authorities that he was in the country and that he faced arrest.

Constantia killings

Crime scene experts process a multiple murder scene involving four foreign nationals in Constantia on 25 May, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that two women and two men believed to be from Bulgaria were discovered with gunshot wounds. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

High-priority international suspect

An Interpol red notice — an international request for authorities to arrest a listed figure — said Kamenov was wanted by Bulgaria in connection with a murder threat, murder and extortion.

Daily Maverick had also reported that, aside from being wanted over murder, Kamenov may also have had information about a $4-billion crypto fraud scheme involving a US-wanted suspect who may — or may not — have been killed.

Issues linked to his name also stretch in another direction, a political one, because of the alleged State Capture-style conspiracy that Bulgaria’s Geshev spoke about in April.

This is where matter takes another twist.

Murder scene involving four foreign nationals in Constantia

Crime scene experts process a multiple murder scene involving four foreign nationals in Constantia on May 25, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that two women and two men believed to be from Bulgaria were discovered with gunshot wounds. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

‘Bomb intended to kill me’

On 1 May this year, weeks after Bulgarian media reported on Geshev’s comments about being targeted, an explosive device detonated along a road near Sofia as Geshev’s convoy had driven by.

He was not hurt.

Bulgaria’s National Investigation Service head, Borislav Sarafov, speaking to reporters, referred to the incident as “a terrorist act.”

The European Public Protector’s Office issued a statement saying that “criminals who dare to target any member of the judiciary should be considered extremely dangerous and combatted with utmost determination.”

A statement by Geshev, published on the website of the Prosecutor’s Office of Bulgaria on 18 May, which happened to be a week before Kamenov was murdered, said: “I consider the bomb attack on me as an attempt intended to kill me.”

However, not everyone believed him.

Politico Europe reported that some thought the bomb attack may have been staged to derail attempts to hold him to account for not successfully cracking down on criminals who had infiltrated the state.

Staged attack suspicions

It quoted Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of the Democratic Bulgaria party, as saying the attack was clearly staged and: “This supposed assassination attempt has the main goal of thwarting the radical reform of the Prosecutor’s Office through glorification of the victim.”

Geshev, though, in his statement, was adamant he was targeted.

He said he had tackled domestic crime, including the murders of elderly people, and had tried to crack down on organised crime.

“We also continued with oligarchs, who everyone thought were untouchable, and now they are hiding in various destinations — Dubai, Serbia, probably guarded by the Russians, paying lobbyists sums of 350,000 dollars and others,” he said.

‘Political mafia’ and ‘Russian influence’

Geshev added that cases of terrorism and “malicious Russian influence” were investigated.

“As a result, the prosecution was heavily attacked. The political mafia, the oligarchs, the criminals and all who want to continue stealing have united.”

Geshev also spoke of attempts to get him to resign.

“All of this shows that someone thinks I’m a flaw in the system and that I need to be rooted out so that the system can continue to function in the same way. The way that enables corruption and makes Bulgarian citizens live in poverty.”

In this journalist’s book, Clash of the Cartels: Unmasking the global drug kingpins stalking South Africa, a chapter focuses on Bulgaria.

The book details State Capture parallels between that country and South Africa.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links

It said while Bulgaria had an “oligarch mafia” to contend with, South Africa, while under the Jacob Zuma administration, had a government “skewed to promote and sustain a faction of the ANC at the expense of the country”.

The Skull, gambling and bribery

In the Bulgarian saga, Geshev’s comments about “Russian influence” may have been a reference to Vasil Bozhkov, also of Bulgaria and also known as The Skull, who appeared to be an opponent.

The UK government, which sanctioned Bozhkov in February this year, described him as “reportedly Bulgaria’s richest man, who made his fortune in the gambling industry” and “used bribery extensively to protect his business interests.”

In June 2021 the United States’s Treasury Department announced it was sanctioning individuals including Bozkhov, whose name it spelt as Vassil Bojkov.

Influence over Bulgarian government 

It referenced Russia and described Bozhkov as “a Bulgarian businessman and oligarch, [who] has bribed government officials on several occasions.”

The US Treasury Department said: “Bojkov also planned to provide a sum of money to a former Bulgarian official and a Bulgarian politician earlier this year to help Bojkov create a channel for Russian political leaders to influence Bulgarian government officials.”

In the case of Kamenov, he was also allegedly involved in murky arenas involving government elements and was implicated in Bulgaria in the murder of an ex-cop.

The publication Novinite reported last week that Kamenov was accused of being involved in the killing of former policeman Lyubomir Ivanov, who was fatally shot in Sofia in March last year.

Other reports in Bulgari said that Ivanov had, more than a decade ago, been arrested for corruption.

constantia killings

From left: Ruja Ignatova is one of the FBI’s top 10 wanted suspects. She allegedly ran a billion-dollar crypto scam that was based in Bulgaria, but operated globally. (Photo: FBI website) | Krasimir Kamenov was one of four people murdered in Constantia, Cape Town, on 25 May.2023. He was wanted in Bulgaria. (Photo: Interpol website)

Murdered or in hiding

Daily Maverick also reported that Kamenov may have had information about a former ally and his links to Ruja Ignatova, of Bulgaria, who is among the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s top 10 wanted suspects.

She allegedly headed a global crypto scam that operated under various names, including OneCoin and OneLife.

Some reports, based on documents found in ex-cop Ivanov’s home following his assassination, suggested Ignatova was murdered in 2018 on a yacht in the Ionian Sea between Italy, Greece and Albania.

That was never officially confirmed.

Ronald Shimko, a special agent with the FBI, in a 2019 statement about Ignatova’s brother Konstantin Ignatov, who later pleaded guilty to his role in the OneCoin saga, said she had stopped appearing online in 2017, which was unusual.

Shimko believed Ignatova “grew concerned about possible prosecution and arrest, and took steps to avoid any such arrest.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

George Fivaz's Eskom 'dirty' dossier gets clean bill of health in expert legal opinion
Maverick News

George Fivaz's Eskom 'dirty' dossier gets clean bill of health in expert legal opinion
Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
South Africa

Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
Maverick News

‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
‘Disappointing’ – Jake White reveals ‘gut feeling’ about S’bu Nkosi after winger’s Instagram post
South Africa

‘Disappointing’ – Jake White reveals ‘gut feeling’ about S’bu Nkosi after winger’s Instagram post
#MotiFiles: Moti Group granted secret court order muzzling investigative journalists
Maverick News

#MotiFiles: Moti Group granted secret court order muzzling investigative journalists

TOP READS IN SECTION

Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
Maverick News

Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
George Fivaz's Eskom 'dirty' dossier gets clean bill of health in expert legal opinion
Maverick News

George Fivaz's Eskom 'dirty' dossier gets clean bill of health in expert legal opinion
BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town as questions mount about Putin’s possible visit
Maverick News

BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town as questions mount about Putin’s possible visit
ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Maverick News

ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
Maverick News

‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.