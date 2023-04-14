Defend Truth

GREAT ESCAPES ANALYSIS

Dubye to justice – alleged drug kingpin wanted by the Dutch also freed in Gupta-style UAE extradition saga

Dubye to justice – alleged drug kingpin wanted by the Dutch also freed in Gupta-style UAE extradition saga
European police say that in November 2022 they started dismantling a ‘super-cartel’ that controlled a third of Europe’s cocaine trade. Several arrests were made in Dubai and one of those suspects was allegedly linked to cocaine trafficking via Durban. (Photo: Europol)
By Caryn Dolley
14 Apr 2023
0

In November, alleged drug kingpin Edin ‘Tito’ Gacanin was arrested in Dubai in a global crackdown and the Netherlands wanted him sent there. Instead, he was freed amid claims that the extradition paperwork wasn’t correct. This case mirrors that of the Guptas.

The US has described Edin “Tito” Gacanin, of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as “one of the world’s most prolific drug traffickers”.

Daily Maverick previously reported that there were suspicions that Gacanin, who also has Dutch citizenship, may have been operating by way of the Port of Durban, where massive cocaine consignments have been intercepted.

Drugs and money laundering

Last month the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced that it was sanctioning Gacanin, among others.

It alleged: “Gacanin is the leader of the Tito and Dino Cartel, which includes his family members and his friends… 

“In addition to narcotics trafficking efforts across a number of countries, Gacanin’s cartel is involved in money laundering and is closely linked to the Kinahan Organized Crime Group, a Transnational Criminal Organization.”

The Kinahan Cartel stems from Ireland and may also have links to South Africa.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Clash of the Cartels – revealing the global organised crime networks that exist right under your nose

In the Gacanin case, the US listed countries associated with him as Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Super cartel

Gacanin was arrested in Dubai in November 2022 during what European police said was a crackdown on a “super cartel” responsible for a third of Europe’s cocaine trade.

A Dutch police press statement, without naming Gacanin, said he was suspected of being an “organiser, broker and financier in the import of 739.5 kilos of cocaine from Durban (South Africa) to Rotterdam”.

It said an extradition request for his return to the Netherlands would be made to the UAE.

The UAE has something of a reputation for being a criminal haven and Dubai has cropped up in several intriguing cases, some linked to South Africa.

Paperwork parallels

In the Gacanin case, it emerged that after his arrest he was freed from custody in Dubai, which surprised the Netherlands.

In January the publication Vice reported: “He was freed completely – neither on bail nor facing extradition – on the 29th of December amid claims in the Dutch media that the Netherlands failed to provide proper extradition paperwork within 40 days, despite Dutch prosecutors arguing the paperwork was properly submitted on time.”

It is correct that this person was arrested on request of the Dutch prosecutor. A few days later he was released. I can’t explain the reasons.

Lawyer Leon van Kleef was quoted in other publications as saying that Gacanin, who appeared to be his client, had been released from custody according to legal regulations.

On Thursday, 13 April Daily Maverick sent a query to Van Kleef to establish more details. He appeared to have read the query but had not replied to it by the time of publication.

‘He was released’

Dutch Public Prosecution Service spokesperson Wim de Bruin confirmed to Daily Maverick that Gacanin was no longer detained in Dubai.

De Bruin said: “It is correct that this person was arrested on request of the Dutch prosecutor. A few days later he was released. I can’t explain the reasons. That is up to the Dubai authorities.”

In January he told a Dutch publication that there had been no bungling of extradition paperwork.

De Bruin was quoted as saying: “We know the stories about the documents being submitted too late. That is not true. We are working to find out exactly what the cause is.”

The Gacanin detention and release saga is similar to what has happened to the Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh, who are wanted in South Africa in connection with State Capture crimes.

Detained in Dubai

In June 2022 the brothers were arrested in Dubai. (A third brother, Ajay Gupta, was not detained.)

The Dubai police had issued a statement saying the brothers had been taken into custody “in connection with money laundering and criminal charges in South Africa”.

But last week it emerged that South Africa’s request to extradite the brothers from the UAE was turned down during a hearing in Dubai that had already taken place in February this year.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said last week: “The reasons provided for denying our request are of a technical nature and fly in the face of the assurances given by Emirati authorities that our requests meet their requirements.”

This week, Daily Maverick’s Ferial Haffajee reported that several legal sources had also said that UAE prosecutors had confirmed in writing to South African authorities that the extradition documents were up to scratch.

She also reported that despite saying certain things – for example, that they told their South African counterparts about the Gupta court appearances – the UAE authorities had not done so.

US sanctions

Aside from these extradition sagas there are other parallels between the Guptas and Gacanin.

One is that the US has targeted them.

Like it did with Gacanin last month, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta in 2019, along with their associate Salim Essa.

Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Sigal Mandelker had said: “The Gupta family leveraged its political connections to engage in widespread corruption and bribery, capture government contracts, and misappropriate state assets.  

“Treasury’s designation targets the Guptas’ pay-to-play political patronage, which was orchestrated at the expense of the South African people.”

Politics and sealed testimony

The Guptas previously cropped up in a report relating to mass drug smuggling.

In April 2019, Vrye Weekblad reported that Mandrax kingpin Vijaygiri “Vicky” Goswami had alleged in sealed grand jury testimony in the US that the Gupta family was involved in money laundering on behalf of Muhammad Asif Hafeez of Pakistan. 

Hafeez is detained in the UK and faces possible extradition to the US, where authorities have alleged that he is a drug trafficker also known by the nickname “Sultan”.

He is wanted in the US in a case Goswami is linked to.

Nothing happened publicly in terms of the claims of Gupta links to Hafeez which reportedly emanated from Goswami.

A convict freed in Dubai

Daily Maverick previously reported that Goswami, originally from India and who was once based in South Africa, was extradited from Kenya to the US in 2017 in a drugs case.

It is believed he turned state witness in the US.

In public testimony in 2019 he alleged that he and others tried to dominate South Africa’s drug trade, even seeing to it that a murder was carried out in this country.

Goswami was detained in Dubai in 1997 and given a life sentence for Mandrax smuggling. According to his testimony in the US, this sentence was eventually reduced to 15-and-a-half years and he was released from a Dubai jail in December 2012.

Goswami had alleged that for years, in exchange for a pardon, he worked with a senior Dubai intelligence boss while in jail. The pardon did not materialise and instead he was granted an early release from a Dubai jail, from where he said he had run South Africa’s Mandrax trade. DM

Caryn Dolley has spent years tracing the footprints of crime/drug kingpins from across the world. In her latest book, Clash of the Cartels, Dolley provides unprecedented insight into how specific drug cartels and syndicates have operated via South Africa, becoming embroiled in deadly violence in the country and bolstering local criminal networks. Available now from the Daily Maverick Shop.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

37-day head start: Guptas’ lawyers knew about failed extradition long before SA was informed
Maverick News

37-day head start: Guptas’ lawyers knew about failed extradition long before SA was informed
Frantic hunt for snake antivenom after man is bitten by cobra in Western Cape
Maverick News

Frantic hunt for snake antivenom after man is bitten by cobra in Western Cape
Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie wants to be the next mayor of Joburg
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie wants to be the next mayor of Joburg
President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
37-day head start: Guptas’ lawyers knew about failed extradition long before SA was informed
Maverick News

37-day head start: Guptas’ lawyers knew about failed extradition long before SA was informed
SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
Maverick News

SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
Frantic hunt for snake antivenom after man is bitten by cobra in Western Cape
Maverick News

Frantic hunt for snake antivenom after man is bitten by cobra in Western Cape
President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.