Defend Truth

THE GREAT ESCAPE

37-day head start: Guptas’ lawyers knew about failed extradition long before SA was informed

37-day head start: Guptas’ lawyers knew about failed extradition long before SA was informed
UAE Justice Minister Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi. (Photo: Flickr)
By Ferial Haffajee
13 Apr 2023
0

The South African government has investigated the secretive extradition hearings and judgment. A clear picture of Dubai’s duplicity is emerging, say sources with first-hand knowledge of events.

Senior counsel for the Gupta brothers were reportedly at the UAE court when the failed extradition judgment was handed down on 13 February, giving the fugitives a 37-day head start to get away.  

The UAE only told South Africa on 6 April in a hasty Arabic-language “note verbale” (diplomatic communication) after reports in Africa Intelligence news service that the brothers had been spotted in Switzerland.  

The South African government has investigated the secretive extradition hearings and judgment. A clear picture of Dubai’s duplicity is emerging, say sources with first-hand knowledge of events. 

Lawyers who have worked on State Capture cases say keeping the judgment quiet but having the Gupta lawyers in the loop provided time for a great escape before Interpol Red Notices could be retriggered. The police said on Thursday that the Red Notices, which indicate travellers like the Guptas are wanted fugitives in Interpol member nations, are still valid.  

The graphic below shows how often South Africa requested status updates and cooperation from Dubai, which were not forthcoming from the start of the extradition process in June 2022. 

The forensics suggest the UAE never intended to send the Guptas back. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials, detailed work has shown that the judgment contains factual misinformation or disinformation. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order

According to the UAE statement, the extradition for fraud, corruption and money laundering failed on two critical grounds. The first was that it contained a cancelled warrant of arrest. The second was that the requesting country (South Africa) and the requester country (UAE) had concurrent jurisdiction on the money laundering charges. Concurrent jurisdiction can be a limiting factor. 

The NPA can show that it appended both the cancelled warrant of arrest and a new warrant to documents. The UAE acknowledged the legal documents in writing, as Daily Maverick reported here

UAE Judge Abdul Rahman Murad Al Balushi suggested that South Africa amend its indictment to exclude foreign exchange violations, and the NPA included the cancelled arrest warrant to show it was done. This was because of the potential for “double criminality” where extradition is not granted and where a violation of the law also happens in the requester country.  

Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu where the Guptas have acquired citizenship. (Photo: Flickr)

Port Vila. (Photo: Flickr)

A new arrest warrant was issued in July for fraud, money laundering and corruption. An Arabic translation was appended to the bundle of extradition documents. It was inconceivable that South Africa would request extradition and not include valid arrest warrants in its application documents, say sources. It transpires now that the valid arrest warrant may not even have been placed before the court, say senior NPA officials.

UAE prosecutors argued the extradition case on behalf of the South African government.   

The extradition judgment also found that because the UAE has concurrent jurisdiction on money laundering, it could not return the brothers to South Africa on this charge. 

Usually, when such jurisdictional challenges arise in extradition hearings, parties discuss these formally and informally to arrive at decisions. Dubai is a tax haven and also a money laundering mecca. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure

At no point during months of meetings did Dubai say it intended to prosecute the Guptas for money laundering, and with Ajay and Atul Gupta now reportedly on the run, this is unlikely to happen. Despite repeated government attempts to get updates on the extradition, Dubai did not inform South Africa of three court appearances. However, NPA officials believe the Gupta brothers’ lawyers were present at these appearances. The UAE has a closed justice system, so courts are not open to the public. 

In a statement on April 7, the UAE said it had informed South Africa about each of the three appearances — a claim denied by the government. South Africa had also repeatedly asked whether the Gupta brothers were in custody, but reports of their travels suggest they were not. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
Where everything has a price - Russia and the UAE are closest partners in Africa
Maverick News

Where everything has a price – Russia and the UAE are closest partners in Africa
No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
South Africa

No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
Maverick News

SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
Maverick News

SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
Maverick News

South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars
Beaufort West ‘loan shark’ ANC councillor released on R500 bail
Maverick News

Beaufort West ‘loan shark’ ANC councillor released on R500 bail

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.