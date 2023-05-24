Defend Truth

TIME BOMB

Zimbabwean truck driver jailed for 16 years for smuggling of explosives into SA

Zimbabwean truck driver jailed for 16 years for smuggling of explosives into SA
Explosives confiscated at the Beitbridge border crossing. (Photos: Supplied / SAPS)
By Vincent Cruywagen
24 May 2023
0

A Zimbabwean national has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for illegally smuggling explosives into South Africa. He received a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison with an additional year for absconding.

Prosper Takunda Henry Mumbure (34), a Zimbabwean national, was sentenced in Musina Regional Court on Thursday, May 18, after being found guilty of smuggling explosives into South Africa. Mumbure had been apprehended on 17 November 2022 at the Beitbridge border crossing between South Africa and Zimbabwe. He was released on bail of R5,000 in January, but failed to appear at his next court date on 6 February 2023.

A warrant of arrest was issued, and Mumbure was rearrested 4 April 2023 by a Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation unit.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Limpopo spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, says the accused subsequently pleaded guilty. Mumbure admitted in court that on 17 November 2022, he had been driving the truck carrying the explosives at the Beitbridge port of entry into South Africa from Zimbabwe.

A SAPS media release reads: “SARS and police officials inspected the truck and discovered that it had many explosives.” They found 17 reels of detonating fuse, 1,250 connector-capped fuses, and 2,569 blasting cartridges marked solar explosives hidden in the truck.

State prosecutor Jan Krijt submitted that the accused had been convicted of a serious offence:

“Crime wherein explosives are carried is a prevalent crime in this court’s jurisdiction. These types of offences are destroying our country through illegal mining, cash in transit [robberies] and ATM bombings. The offence has serious consequences for the safety of our people and the stability of our economy.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: From Zim, with Love: The Russian roulette of explosives smuggling

A report by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in 2020 indicates the smuggling of explosives is a growing problem in South Africa and the southern African region. 

In another case, Mercy Rifundo, a mother of four from Zimbabwe, grew beans and periodically travelled to Johannesburg to sell her produce. She was found with 496 blasting cartridges in her suitcase and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Musina Regional Court in January 2021.

The ISS says the explosives finding their way across the South African border originate from the mining and construction industries in the region and are used by illegal miners and organised criminals to attack armoured vehicles transporting cash, and to blast ATM machines. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
South Africa

Cradock police confirm investigation into icy classroom terror of Masonwabe (5)
Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
Maverick News

Tendele Coal Mining sends in the bulldozers in rural KZN before crucial high court interdict ruling
South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree
South Africa

South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree
A pond, a passion and YouTube help Marvellous Makhado escape the clutches of unemployment in Limpopo
Maverick News

A pond, a passion and YouTube help Marvellous Makhado escape the clutches of unemployment in Limpopo

TOP READS IN SECTION

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Maverick News

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles
Maverick News

Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

The Gathering: Earth Edition

Until The Gathering: Earth Edition!

Join us at the Energy, Economy and Environment event of the year - either live in Cape Town or online from anywhere in the world!

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Join The Gathering: Earth Edition virtual event

Can’t make it to Cape Town for The Gathering: Earth Edition? No problem, you can join the virtual event from anywhere in the world.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Richard Poplak.

Entry to the virtual event is free
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Streamed live from the Cape Town Convention Centre to wherever you are

Register for free→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.