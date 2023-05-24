Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Family of Philippi man shot by police say they waited five hours for ambulance

Family of Philippi man shot by police say they waited five hours for ambulance
Mhlangabezi Skeyi died a few metres from this electricity box, trying to connect wires illegally. (Photo: Sandiso Phaliso)
By Sandiso Phaliso
24 May 2023
0

Mhlangabezi Skeyi was shot while trying to connect electricity illegally.

The family of a man shot while trying to connect electricity to his shack in Cape Town say they had to wait five hours for an ambulance and were not allowed by police to approach him as he lay dying.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the death of Mhlangabezi Skeyi from Ramaphosa informal settlement in Philippi, who was shot on 10 May.

Skeyi and five others were trying to fix their illegal electricity connection at an electricity box when Skeyi was shot by police, according to witnesses.

When the police arrived, the other men ran away but Skeyi was shot.

Skeyi’s brother Fezile told GroundUp: “My brother and five other men had gone just outside the informal settlement to connect electricity when the police approached them. They all ran and police chased after them and they managed to catch my brother. The police shot him dead, which we don’t understand because if police had suspected him of wrongdoing they were supposed to have arrested him.”

He said police had not called an ambulance and had prevented family members from approaching Skeyi. “He was lying there, breathing and should an ambulance have been called he would not have died,” said Fezile Skeyi. The family tried to call an ambulance but were told they would have to go to the police station, because ambulances in Philippi are escorted by the police, and they would have to accompany the ambulance to the area. The ambulance came five hours later, Fezile Skeyi said.

Meanwhile, family members claim police officers prevented them from approaching Skeyi. “I don’t understand why we were not allowed to see him,” said his wife Misokuhle Skeyi. She said she had tried numerous times to go to him but police had prevented her and threatened her.

Residents of neighbouring Hazeldene say illegal connections made by residents of Ramaphosa cause their electricity to trip many times a day.

One man who was part of the group connecting the electricity that night and who did not want to provide his name, told GroundUp: “One of the Hazeldene residents had called the police on us, and when we saw them we ran. But the deceased was not so lucky, the police caught him. We just don’t understand why they shot and killed him.”

Mhlangabezi Skeyi, Philippi

Mhlangabezi Skeyi was shot dead on 10 May while trying to connect electricity illegally to his shack. (Photo: supplied)

SAPS spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the shooting but could not comment further because of the Ipid probe. Ipid is a watchdog investigating police actions.

Nyanga Community Policing Forum secretary Dumisani Qwebe told City Vision that Skeyi had taken took out a gun and tried to shoot the police. The gun had jammed and the police had shot in self-defence, he said.

But Fezile Skeyi told GroundUp that when the family saw his brother’s body they found he had been shot in the back. He said when the family confronted the police they were told Skeyi had been armed with a gun. “That’s false information,” said Fezile Skeyi.

He said since the incident the family has been kept in the dark and not been told exactly what happened.

“The behaviour of the police in question is mind-blowing,” said Misokuhle Skeyi. “We even struggled to find him at the mortuary because he was registered as an unknown.” She said the family had to do a DNA test to prove that Mhlangabezi was their relative.

Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu confirmed that the matter was being investigated and said he could not comment at this stage. Progress updates could only be shared with a designated family member, said Raburabu.

Asked why the family had not been contacted about the progress of the investigation, Raburabu said family members were always asked to nominate one member to liaise with the investigator. He said he would follow up with the investigating officer. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree
South Africa

South Africa resorts to triage as casualties pile up in devastating rare succulent poaching spree
Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Maverick News

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Ex-‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli now living in Queens on $2,500 a month
Business Maverick

Ex-‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli now living in Queens on $2,500 a month

TOP READS IN SECTION

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Maverick News

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles
Maverick News

Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

The Gathering: Earth Edition

Until The Gathering: Earth Edition!

Join us at the Energy, Economy and Environment event of the year - either live in Cape Town or online from anywhere in the world!

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Join The Gathering: Earth Edition virtual event

Can’t make it to Cape Town for The Gathering: Earth Edition? No problem, you can join the virtual event from anywhere in the world.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Richard Poplak.

Entry to the virtual event is free
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Streamed live from the Cape Town Convention Centre to wherever you are

Register for free→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.