Business Maverick

POWER CRISIS

Stalemate looms after Eskom raises wage hike offer from 3.75% to 4.5%

Stalemate looms after Eskom raises wage hike offer from 3.75% to 4.5%
Numsa members protest over wages at the entrance to Duvha Power Station in Emalahleni on 28 June 2022. (Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath)
By Ed Stoddard
23 May 2023
0

Eskom raised its wage hike offer to three unions to 4.5% from 3.75% as the third round of wage talks kicked off on Tuesday. With union demands ranging from just above 10% to 12%, the talks seem headed for a stalemate and arbitration.

Eskom has unions seeing red again after it made a slight increase in its wage offer as detailed in a document seen by Daily Maverick. At 4.5%, effective from 1 July 2023, it falls far short of union demands at a time of high inflation and rising interest rates that will be putting a squeeze on the household finances of many members.

Union sources have told Daily Maverick that the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has dropped its demand to 12% from 15% initially. The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which made that move two weeks ago, now has an 11% pay hike demand on the table.

Solidarity, which represents mostly skilled workers including supervisors, has retained its demand of CPI +3%. CPI in March was running at 7.1%, but Solidarity’s equation is based on a rolling 12-month average, which would be in that ballpark. Solidarity and Eskom have agreed to several other side issues such as long-service awards.

This is the third and final scheduled round of talks, which are set to end on Thursday, 25 May. The parties can agree to a further round if they feel an agreement is within reach, but if a stalemate is clear, a dispute will be called and the process will go to conciliation.

Eskom employees cannot embark on a protected strike because their service is deemed essential. But last year’s talks, which ended with a 7% pay hike for one year across the board, sparked protests and walkouts by some Eskom staff. Such a scenario this year, with Stage 8 power cuts looming, could potentially trigger even more of the blackouts that have crippled the economy.

There is a lot of bad blood between the two sides, with the unions long accusing Eskom management of arrogance and unprofessionalism.

Eskom has maintained that it cannot afford increases that match or exceed inflation even in the wake of its debt relief package. Unions, for their part, have pointed to money lost to alleged corruption and what they see as questionable (read costly) contracts for contractors, and hold that public perceptions that their members at Eskom are overpaid are overblown. 

‘Eskom can comfortably meet our demands’

The unions also hold that labour costs are far from Eskom’s biggest burden. 

“Primary energy costs account for 70% of Eskom’s operational expenditure and it is increasing year on year by more than 15%, while the bargaining unit salary costs which account for an average 8% of Eskom’s operational costs, have remained almost the same, which is why we say they can comfortably meet our demands,” Numsa’s Irvin Jim said in a statement on Monday.

Eskom employees — by Daily Maverick’s calculations, based on answers provided by the utility to unions — have an average total monthly package of about R64,000, but that includes everything and 9% of those costs are for overtime.

The average basic wage or salary is closer to R40,000 a month. The average monthly nominal salary in South Africa, according to BankservAfrica’s Five-Year Review of Take-home Pay and Private Pensions, amounted to R15,438 in February 2023. And salary increases have not kept pace with inflation.

Eskom employees therefore appear to be making close to three times the national average, but unions say that conceals wide pay disparities within the utility — NUM refers to the “apartheid wage gap” — and many of the utility’s employees are highly skilled in crucial tasks such as ensuring that the grid does not collapse.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Solidarity boss slams public perception that Eskom employees are overpaid

It’s a sticky situation all around. Eskom’s business model sucks, it is hardly flush with cash, and it does clearly have governance and corruption issues. Meanwhile, many of its employees have several dependants whose ranks are probably swelling in this grim economy at a time when food inflation has raced to 14-year highs of more than 14%.

Many will also have bonds on their homes and other debt while the South African Reserve Bank looks likely to hike rates again on Thursday, 27 May to stem the rand’s recent meltdown. 

There is currently just no light at the end of this impasse. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Maverick News

Minister of defensive — Thandi Modise repeats ‘We put fokol’ on Lady R mantra as MPs demand answers
Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis - and tender scandals
Maverick News

Killer cholera hits amid decade-long bickering over Hammanskraal water crisis – and tender scandals
R77m and counting – taxpayers make lawyers rich for the sins of Qedani Mahlangu and her crew
South Africa

R77m and counting – taxpayers make lawyers rich for the sins of Qedani Mahlangu and her crew
District Six families fight eviction by new owner, having resisted apartheid forced removals 
Maverick News

District Six families fight eviction by new owner, having resisted apartheid forced removals 
Bulldozers clear way for mine through pristine Lower Zambezi National Park
Maverick News

Bulldozers clear way for mine through pristine Lower Zambezi National Park

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%
COVID-19

‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%
Top brass visit to KwaZulu-Natal signals ANC’s concern over its decline
South Africa

Top brass visit to KwaZulu-Natal signals ANC’s concern over its decline
R77m and counting – taxpayers make lawyers rich for the sins of Qedani Mahlangu and her crew
South Africa

R77m and counting – taxpayers make lawyers rich for the sins of Qedani Mahlangu and her crew
Russia relay — Presidency’s intelligence minister jets off to Moscow a week after the army chief’s visit
Maverick News

Russia relay — Presidency’s intelligence minister jets off to Moscow a week after the army chief’s visit

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.