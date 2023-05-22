Business Maverick

COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS

SA Reserve Bank set to hike rates again to contain rand meltdown and fresh inflation pressures

SA Reserve Bank set to hike rates again to contain rand meltdown and fresh inflation pressures
(Image: iStock)
By Ed Stoddard
22 May 2023
0

The South African Reserve Bank looks set to hike rates for a 10th consecutive time when its Monetary Policy Committee wraps up its three-day meeting this week on Thursday. The rand’s blowout since its last meeting in March and US rate hikes are forcing its hand.

The big question around the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPS) meeting, which begins its three-day deliberations on Tuesday, is not if it will raise rates again. The burning question is by how much. 

A Reuters poll of 20 economists found that 11 forecast a 25 basis point hike while five expect one of 50 basis points (bps). Four see no change, but there are frankly no grounds for that outlook, beyond unwarranted optimism.  

A 25bps rise would take the SA Reserve Bank’s (Sarb’s) key repo rate to 8.00% and the prime lending rate for consumers to 11.5%. It would also be the MPC’s 10th consecutive increase since November 2021 and would bring the cumulative rise since then to 450bps.

But 50bps is clearly on the cards — the Sarb hiked by that amount in March, taking many economists by surprise. 

“We expect the MPC to hike rates by 50 basis points… CPI [consumer price index] is proving to be sticky, while the rand has depreciated notably,” said Investec economist Lara Hodes in a commentary. 

CPI in March was running at 7.1%, while food inflation raced to a 14-year high of 14.4%. CPI has been above the Sarb’s 3% to 6% target range since May of last year, and the central bank has a laser focus on targeting inflation. 

The central bank’s hand is being forced by the rand’s meltdown and rising US interest rates, which take the shine off rand-linked assets. The Federal Reserve earlier this month raised rates for a 10th straight time to contain inflation, taking its rate to a target range of 5.00% to 5.25%, a 16-year high.

This has been one of the factors behind the rand’s fall, but the real driver is South Africa’s energy crisis and the surge in rolling blackouts, which have put paid to any hopes for economic growth this year. The chilling prospects of Stage 8 blackouts this winter will slash growth further and keep inflation on the boil as businesses burn more diesel to keep their operations afloat. It will also be very bad for the rand.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy 

Even with the spectre of stagflation haunting this economy, the MPC has little choice in the matter as the rand’s descent makes critical imports such as oil more expensive, fuelling inflation further.  

Against this backdrop, a hike of 75bps is also plausible. And while economists now see this week as the likely peak of the Sarb’s hiking cycle, that may be wishful thinking. This economy is simply so stuffed and the threat of inflation so real that drastic monetary measures may need to be taken to address what can only be described as a drastic situation. 

Of course, this is going to hit the hard-pressed and debt-laden South African consumer hard, worsening the cost-of-living crisis. But the Sarb’s view is that inflation represents the main menace on this front and it needs to be brought to heel.  

The MPC will also have a hawk eye on the CPI and producer price index (PPI) data for April, which will be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, while its five members are meeting.  

“We are expecting CPI to come out at 6.9% y/y, with food price inflation the key driver. Factory gate inflation is projected to have eased to around 9.0% y/y. An easing in food prices at the producer level was recorded in March and if this moderation is sustained, should start to filter through to consumer food prices,” Investec’s Hodes said in her outlook.   

Such a scenario will hardly keep the Sarb from raising rates on Thursday. It’s loading up its barrels, and the only question is what size shot is in the chambers when it pulls the trigger. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC ideological posturing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sees SA’s hollow version of non-alignment fall flat
Maverick News

ANC ideological posturing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sees SA’s hollow version of non-alignment fall flat
Sars whistleblower Johann van Loggerenberg attacked and robbed while cycling
Maverick News

Sars whistleblower Johann van Loggerenberg attacked and robbed while cycling
UCT chair Babalwa Ngonyama resigns following governance panel’s recommendations
Maverick News

UCT chair Babalwa Ngonyama resigns following governance panel’s recommendations
Russia relay — Presidency’s intelligence minister jets off to Moscow a week after the army chief’s visit
Maverick News

Russia relay — Presidency’s intelligence minister jets off to Moscow a week after the army chief’s visit
‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%
COVID-19

‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%

TOP READS IN SECTION

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
South Africa

Family of Cradock five-year-old locked in classroom for three icy days want answers
SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates - same names, different sectors, same failures
DM168

SA's light bulb moment: Eskom syndicates – same names, different sectors, same failures
‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%
COVID-19

‘Unconscionable’: Competition Commission says Red Roses Africa marked up hand sanitiser sold to the SAPS by 236%
Top brass visit to KwaZulu-Natal signals ANC’s concern over its decline
South Africa

Top brass visit to KwaZulu-Natal signals ANC’s concern over its decline
The broedertwis in Afrikanerdom’s ranks all began at Eskom
DM168

The broedertwis in Afrikanerdom’s ranks all began at Eskom

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.