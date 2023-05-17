TGIFOOD

LEEKS + CARAMEL

What’s cooking today: Leek, potato and bacon bake

What’s cooking today: Leek, potato and bacon bake
Tony Jackman’s leek, potato and bacon bake with caramelised leeks. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
17 May 2023
0

Leeks have a subtle flavour that pairs well with potato and bacon in this warming bake.

Leeks pair well with cheese so are ideal for being gratinated or used as a key ingredient in a vegetable tart or pie with cheese and, say, courgettes. They can also be served cold (cooked and cooled) in a vinaigrette. (This recipe also pairs well with this column about the history and lore of leeks.)

Here’s another way I cook them: in a leek, bacon and potato bake, topped with caramelised leek swirls.

Ingredients

8 leeks

200 g back bacon, diced

2 Tbsp butter

About 8 fairly large potatoes, peeled

700 ml chicken stock

400 ml cream

8 to 10 thyme sprigs

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

2 heaped tsp cornflour dissolved in 3 or 4 Tbsp cold milk

Method

Grease a deep oven dish and preheat the oven to 220℃.

Slice the root ends off the leeks. Cut away the green parts at the other end, and make two diagonal cross-slits in the white part of that end. Rinse the whole leeks under running water, then rub the cut parts under the water, and dry them. Slice the leeks fairly thinly, about 3 mm thick.

Peel the potatoes and slice them into thin scallops (rounds), about 0.3 cm thick.

Dice the bacon and fry it in a little olive oil in a frying pan. Remove the bacon dice to a side bowl.

Add the butter to the bacon fat in the pan and let it melt. Select the neatest rounds of leek and carefully lay them in the fat to simmer very gently until caramelised on the underside. Put the pan aside.

Lay out a layer of potato scallops at the bottom of the greased oven dish. Sprinkle raw sliced leeks and bacon bits over them and season with salt and pepper. Place a few thyme sprigs here and there.

Repeat all these layers until everything is used up (potato, leeks, bacon, salt, pepper, thyme).

Dissolve the cornflour in milk by stirring vigorously with a spoon (I use a ramekin and a teaspoon). Combine the chicken stock and cream in a jug, stir, then stir in the dissolved cornflour. Pour this into the dish.

Finally, place the caramelised leek rings over the top, browned side up. Using two spoons or forks, or a spoon and a fork, makes this easy to achieve.

Bake in the preheated 220℃ oven for about 90 minutes or until the potatoes are tender, the cooking stock has thickened, and the rounds of leek are gleaming prettily on top. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options