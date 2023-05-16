Great teams and players usually have great narratives both collectively and individually because elite sporting success is almost always a result of dedication, sacrifice and overcoming adversity. And the great teams and players know how to tap into that narrative and find a purpose that is greater than winning or losing.

Perhaps that isn’t possible in places where life is relatively easy, which is why the greatest players and teams manufacture conflict, or adversity if there is none about.

Michael Jordan, even later in his career when he had more money and success than any athlete on the planet, would create conflict or turmoil to motivate himself. Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was the same, even after years of success. He would find a way to make his players and fans believe the team was somehow persecuted to stir emotions.

But sometimes adversity does not need to be created because it’s always there. It’s as much a part of life as breathing. South Africa, for better or worse, is such a place. Most people are affected by crime, unemployment and a sense of hopelessness.

Stormers coach John Dobson understands this, but instead of using reality negatively, he used adversity to create purpose.

The Stormers have blossomed because in many ways the existential crisis, both within the union and globally due to Covid, gave them purpose.

“I went to the airport early the other day and there was a guy who ran up to me and asked if he could get a lift back to Cape Town,” Dobson said.

“He didn’t know who I was. And I said, ‘no’ (Dobson was going in the other direction to Stellenbosch) but I asked, ‘what are you doing’?

“He said he wanted to watch the Stormers on the weekend, and was not taking public transport that week to save the money to buy a ticket for the game.

“So, every day he ran to the airport to find somebody to hitch a ride into town to get to work so he could buy a ticket. That’s what we’re really playing for. And that’s our big ‘why’.”

Forged through adversity

In a narrower corridor the Stormers are a team not only living in a tough country, but also existing in a tumultuous period in the club’s and union’s history.

They almost didn’t exist two years ago and they wouldn’t have been anyone’s pick to somehow be the best team over the past two years in the United Rugby Championship (URC). But they have been the best team, forged like all South Africans, out of difficult circumstances.

They won the inaugural URC in 2022 and will host the 2023 final on 27 May against Munster after fighting their way to another final.

Only, in their case it was even harder after the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) stepped to the edge of collapse before it was hauled back from the brink through the intervention of the SA Rugby Union (Saru).

The Stormers’ revival didn’t happen by chance, in the sense that they have worked hard for every success they have enjoyed. But to an extent, there was some luck because in coach Dobson they had the right man, at the right time.

Before the WPRFU’s near collapse, Dobson’s team had been middling. Since their very existence balanced on a razor-thin edge, the Stormers have blossomed because in many ways the existential crisis, both within the union and globally due to Covid, gave them purpose.

Get Cape Town Smiling

And in Dobson, a former publisher, novelist and natural storyteller, they had a coach who knew how to tap into the angst and chaos. He instinctively knew to make his players understand their privileged position and why they needed to understand that the very city they represent needed their success, more than they did.

There is a police commander at the station out in Delft or Blue Downs… and he told me that when the Stormers win, gender-based violence drops that night.

As Dobson says, it gave the squad a “why”, which was much broader than simply winning rugby games.

“When we sat down towards the end of Covid restrictions and thought about what we’re trying to do with the Stormers, we had a simple mission: to get Cape Town smiling again,” he said.

“But even then, I didn’t think we’d be getting more than 45,000 fans two weeks running, including a game against Connacht, who are not the most well-known team.

“Last year our mission was called Get Cape Town Smiling because it was a start. And this year it was a bit more emphatic – Make Cape Town Smile – and it’s all about what we’re trying to build.

“Because we know that being in the Western Cape looks like what it means to the people. There is a police commander at the station out in Delft or Blue Downs, I’m not sure which, and he told me that when the Stormers win, gender-based violence drops that night.

“And you can extrapolate that as far as you want. It’s helluva powerful.

I mean, those tickets on the western stand were R300.

“That’s great, I have no issue with price and we filled them up. But if you look at those people who filled them, they’re not swanning out of the penthouses in Blouberg or Clifton. They represent our men. They represent our people of Cape Town.

“And they’re making a sacrifice to come to the game, whether it’s not taking their families somewhere or going without some small luxury.”

It’s clear that the multicultural support the multicultural Stormers team receives is a massive part of their narrative and their purpose.

“And our project is to restore Stormers to full pride, to fill up this stadium seven or eight times a year,” Dobson said. “And we’ve probably got there a little bit faster than I thought we would with these back-to-back finals.

“This team, we’re different from every other team. We know what the people, the faithful, look like in Cape Town. This team belongs to people across every demographic, every LSM standing, and that’s why our connection with them is so important to us.

“It’s where we want to be. It’s just amazing that a couple of years ago I had to call players to come here. I gave Manie (Libbok) a ring and asked him to please come down to Cape Town and to trust us. He took a leap of faith and hopefully it’s paid off.

“Now the phone’s ringing because players want to come and play here.” DM