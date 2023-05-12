CPUT has closed its doors, suspended classes and asked students to vacate the premises because of ongoing violence. Protesters torched two vehicles and security offices, also damaging a bookstore. (Photo: Xabiso Mkhabela)

After two buildings were set on fire this week, allegedly by protesting students in Bellville and Wellington, the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has closed its campuses.

When students began demonstrating on Monday, 8 May, tensions rose quickly. That evening, a fire broke out in a cleaning supply room on the Bellville campus, while a recreational area at the Wellington campus was set on fire.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said student grievances were related to a new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding condition that states that any student studying for fewer than 60 course credits is no longer eligible for lodging, living and transportation allowances. This affects about 822 CPUT students.

CPUT management said that they understood students’ frustrations and would continue to work with NSFAS and student leadership.

Kansley told Daily Maverick: “We were supposed to have a mass meeting with students on Wednesday. It didn’t take place because of logistics. Wednesday was very calm on campus. But on Thursday we saw the damage caused by fires at our campuses.

“Our management met at midnight virtually on Wednesday and decided to shut down the campus. We shut down all campuses first thing on Thursday morning.”

Kansley said there would be no academic activity on campus and residences would close. From Friday, CPUT will provide transportation for students to return home, either to the Eastern or Northern Cape. All residents must leave by Friday, 12 May.

Management, she underlined, would be tough this time. “Our policy is zero tolerance for this type of behaviour.”

The students’ protests were held despite an order granted by the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday in favour of CPUT.

In terms of the order, all CPUT students are interdicted from conducting themselves unlawfully on the CPUT’s campuses.

Students were also interdicted from barricading entrances to CPUT campuses and residences, including any off-campus buildings, damaging or vandalising CPUT immovable properties, and intimidating, harassing, threatening or harming CPUT’s students or employees or any person at CPUT’s campuses. The interdict is valid for CPUT campuses in Bellville, District Six, Mowbray, Wellington Campus and Granger Bay.

CPUT management said in a statement: “The institution has successfully applied for and been granted an interim court order interdicting the disruption of any university activities, unlawful conduct including violence, intimidation, incitement and damage to CPUT property and vehicles. Violation of this order is a criminal offence and all transgressors will be dealt with accordingly.”

The CPUT SRC distanced itself from the mayhem at CPUT’s campuses.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said about 200 students were involved in the protests.

Members of the SAPS are patrolling the campuses. DM