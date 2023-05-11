Defend Truth

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst

US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety. (Photo: Wikimedia)
By Ferial Haffajee
11 May 2023
The ANC is likely to come out swinging, with the pro-Russian faction using US ambassador Reuben Brigety’s outburst against South Africa as leverage against détente with the US.

The ANC is expected to take a hardline stance against the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety’s claim that SA supplied arms to Russia in a clandestine operation at Simon’s Town last December.

The President will appoint a judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations — first raised by the US last year.

A South African team went to plead the country’s case in Washington last week, and US intelligence promised to relay evidence of the arms sales to South Africa. Still, according to officials who cannot be quoted, it had yet to do so by the time of Brigety’s bombshell.

Headed by security adviser Sydney Mufamadi, the team thought they had restored the “special relationship” South Africa enjoys with the US. They agreed that the naval drills South Africa held in February with Russia on the first anniversary of the start of the Russian war on Ukraine had been ill-timed.

South Africa’s team raised the Lady R allegations at meetings at the Pentagon, the White House and the National Security Council to clear the air. US intelligence agencies said they would provide evidence, and the South African team promised an inquiry into the allegations.

They thought they had it in hand.

But Brigety’s revelations have set the cat among the pigeons, with Ramaphosa on the backfoot with his party, the ANC.

The ANC has advocated for a much tougher stance against the US and for the country to be more forthright in its support of Russia. Now the ANC is likely to come out swinging, with the pro-Russian faction using Brigety’s outburst as leverage against détente with the US. The ANC wants closer relations with Russia and is expected to push the line that South Africa has not imposed sanctions on Russia so it can trade arms with the country.

Peter Fabricius reported that a US-sanctioned Russian jet also landed at Waterkloof in April. The US ambassador may have been pushed to make a public revelation by this.

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission

A senior ANC official told Daily Maverick there is a “distinctive difference” between the party and the state about the war in Ukraine. The party’s resolutions from its December 2022 conference display a much more hawkish stance against the US than Ramaphosa has taken.

The Wolfowitz Doctrine

A resolution on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine says: “This can no longer be described simply as a Russia-Ukraine War — it is primarily a conflict between the US and US-led Nato and Russia,” quoting what it calls the “Wolfowitz Doctrine”.

“According to this doctrine, the US should not allow any country in the world to have the possibility, in the post-Cold War period, to challenge US interests, especially its hegemony. In this regard, US geopolitical strategy has identified Russia and China as the two powers that must be contained…

“This is why the US provoked the war with Russia over Ukraine…”. The ANC resolution goes on in this vein. The ANC’s deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, said the party would put out a statement on Friday, 12 May.

South Africa has a long-standing political relationship with the US. The Africa Growth and Opportunities Act (Agoa) provides duty-free access for 1,800 products from certain African countries to the vast US market. Republican Party representatives want Washington to use Agoa benefits as leverage against South Africa’s stance on the Ukraine war

Also importantly, the US funds the Aids antiretroviral drug programme through its Pepfar programme. It is the US’s most extensive communicable disease-fighting programme yet and is essential to hundreds of thousands of South Africans living with HIV and Aids.

Queenin Masuabi reports that EFF leader Julius Malema, with whom the ANC is likely to enter a formal alliance in 2024, criticised the US stance.

“I think America’s concerns are misplaced. The current government has no capacity to empower Russia with weapons. We have a long-standing relationship with Russia. We will not be dictated to by the US in terms of who becomes our friend. There is no such capacity to supply Russia with weapons; if anything, it is the other way around.” DM

