Our Burning Planet

TURKISH SURPRISE

All three Karpowership ‘emergency plans’ back on the table for late approval

All three Karpowership ‘emergency plans’ back on the table for late approval
The MV Karadeniz Powership Fatmagül Sultan floating power plant moored off the shore of the Lebanese town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, 19 September 2018. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nabil Mounzer)
By Tony Carnie
04 May 2023
0

All three of the 20-year Karpowership ‘emergency power’ plans have come bubbling back to the surface for belated government approval — despite perceptions that they may be on the point of sinking.

Last month, the national Department of Environmental Affairs issued a series of incremental announcements which gave the impression that the controversial proposals for floating gas-power plants in three South African harbours had struck the rocks.

The department said at the time that environmental approval for the Coega harbour power ship plan had been refused in toto because of opposition from the Transnet harbour authority, which had competing plans for the harbour space proposed by the Turkish-based Karadeniz group.

Approval for the power ship plan for Saldanha Bay was also in jeopardy after The Green Connection environmental group lodged complaints alleging that Karpowership’s environmental consultants, Triplo4, deliberately sought to “mislead” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) during the environmental approval process.

The third proposal, in Richards Bay harbour, was also in doubt after Triplo4 withdrew from the approval process, citing an “administrative error” during the submission of its environmental authorisation application.

Now it has emerged that all three plans are potentially back on the table for final approval following last-minute legal appeals or requests for extra time by the Turkish-controlled consortium.

The DFFE confirmed on Thursday that it had rejected objections from The Green Connection and was now considering a request for extra time from Karpowership to lodge a new application for environmental approval.

karpowership

Karpowership Power of Friendship. (Image: Supplied)

If this request for extra time was refused, Karpowership would have to lodge a new application for approval. If its request for extra time was granted, “the process will continue as per the conditions of approval”.

The department said that, in response to allegations from The Green Connection, it had also received further representations from Karpowership’s consultants.

After perusing the records and “interrogating” submissions from Green Connection, “no evidence could be found that supported the allegations”, the department stated.

Regarding Richards Bay harbour, DFFE spokesperson Peter Mbelengwa said his department had also received an extra-time request from Karpowership to “address challenges identified with the public review of the [environmental impact assessment] report and to ensure that all identified interested and affected parties have an opportunity to review and comment on the report”.

This request for extra time had been granted on 3 May, giving Triplo4 another month to submit a final report to the department.

The situation regarding the rejected Coega harbour application is less clear.

On 7 April, Karpowership attorney Adam Gunn wrote to DFFE Minister Barbara Creecy requesting condonation of extra time to appeal against the department’s decision to refuse permission for the Coega power ship plan.

Stiff opposition expected

Gunn’s letter does not disclose the basis of Karpowership’s appeal. Behind the scenes, however, the Turkish company and Transnet appear to be in discussions over a possible new site for power ships in Coega.

Nevertheless, Karpowership and the DFFE are expected to encounter further stiff legal and public opposition from several quarters.

The Green Connection spokesperson, Liz McDaid, told Our Burning Planet that the group was waiting for official clarity from Creecy’s department, but remained “confident” that the Karpowership plan for Saldanha had been withdrawn.

The Green Connection was also consulting with its legal team on how to take the issue forward.

“We believe this is an open-and-shut case. We are not accepting the department’s decision to dismiss our objections,” she said.

In its official complaint to the department, The Green Connection alleged that Karpowership consultants had sought to “fraudulently present other persons’ comments and views as those of small-scale fishers” during a public consultation meeting in Saldanha Bay.

“All of the attendees at the meeting titled ‘small-scale fisheries engagement’ on 3 October 2022 clearly identified themselves as being directors, owners or officials in the aquaculture industry on the attendance register, with the exception of one person who comes from the commercial pelagic sector.

“None of them are small-scale fishers or interim relief fishers permitted to fish in the Saldanha Bay or Langebaan area. Yet the consultants got them to fill in statements confirming that they were small-scale fishers. Even these participants themselves indicated on the form that they signed that they were actually from the aquaculture sector/pelagic commercial sector. 

“It is difficult to understand why these persons were involved in a focus group that claimed to represent the small-scale sector when they were actually not in a position to do this,” The Green Connection stated in its complaint to DFFE.

Karpowership, for its part, on Thursday reiterated its determination to pursue its plans, stating in response to questions: “South Africa remains central to our operations, and we are committed to contributing towards an energy solution that enables inclusive economic growth.” DM/OBP

For tickets to Daily Maverick’s The Gathering Earth Edition, click here.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Putco's tanks dry up after state fails to pay subsidy, leaving 230,000 Gauteng commuters stranded
Maverick News

Putco's tanks dry up after state fails to pay subsidy, leaving 230,000 Gauteng commuters stranded
‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near
Maverick News

Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Maverick News

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
City of Joburg's attempt to elect mayor stalls again after ANC caucus throws spanner in the works
South Africa

City of Joburg's attempt to elect mayor stalls again after ANC caucus throws spanner in the works
Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
South Africa

Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic
[%% img-description %%]
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.