Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, accepts the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold from President Cyril Ramaphosa on her husband's behalf. (Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga, which recognises South African citizens who have excelled in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, and sport.

Kolisi, who recently suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury, did not attend the ceremony in Pretoria on Friday after reportedly going in for surgery on the same day – according to IOL.

Rachel Kolisi accepted the award from President Cyril Ramaphosa on her husband’s behalf at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house in Tshwane.

Highest honour

The National Orders are the highest awards that South Africa bestows on citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

The National Orders also recognise the contributions made by individuals towards building a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous South Africa as envisaged in the Constitution.

Kolisi received the award for his achievements on the rugby field, having guided the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory in Japan in 2019 and to a series victory over the British & Irish Lions in 2021.

The national skipper is one of five people who were awarded the Order of Ikhamanga, bestowed in gold, for his inspirational leadership and contribution to rugby.

He was given the gold award along with Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis (for her excellent contribution to football), Mono Arthur Sipho Badela (for his role in the field of journalism), Bokwe James Mafuna (for his influence in journalism and political activism), and Solomon Popoli Linda (for his contribution in the field of arts as a musician and composer).

Beacon of hope

“As an organisation, we are very proud of our captain and his achievements in rugby,” said SA Rugby President Mark Alexander.

“Siya is a beacon of hope for thousands of young boys and girls in our country, and he is living proof that it is about choice, not chance, that determines your destiny. He is a true ambassador for rugby, and he epitomises the values we stand for as SA Rugby and the Springboks.

“The Order of Ikhamanga is one of the highest honours an individual can receive in South Africa and to be bestowed with this award in such a big year for the Springboks, in which they will attempt to defend their World Cup title in France and become the first team ever to win four titles, makes this even more special.”

Kolisi was elated about receiving the award and said: “This is a huge honour and looking at the calibre of the other individuals who received this award as well, makes it even more special.

“While I am immensely proud, I have to thank my team-mates and the Springbok coaching team for their role in the team’s success in the last few years, because without them, this would not have been possible.”

Kolisi added: “I hope this award inspires the youth of the country to pursue their dreams no matter how challenging their circumstances are in life. Through passion, determination, and hard work anything is possible.”

Race against time

Kolisi injured his right knee in the opening 10 minutes of the Sharks’ clash with Munster in the United Rugby Championship last week.

Kolisi is currently in a race against time to prove his fitness in order to help the Springboks defend the Webb Ellis Cup in less than five months in France, where the side famously lifted the trophy in 2007 under the leadership of John Smit.

The Sharks skipper tried to soldier on after medics strapped up his knee, but he was substituted shortly afterwards. He had to watch from the sidelines as his team let a 19-point lead slip in a 22–22 draw at Kings Park.

The extent of Kolisi’s knee injury has not been made public, but there are fears that he may have torn his anterior cruciate ligament, which usually takes between six and nine months to fully heal. DM