Business Maverick

CASHLESS TRANSACTIONS

Collaboration between financial service providers set to drive the success of rapid payments programme PayShap

Collaboration between financial service providers set to drive the success of rapid payments programme PayShap
Image: Ozow logo | Getty Images
By Neesa Moodley
28 Apr 2023
0

SA’s four big banks — Absa, First National Bank, Nedbank and Standard Bank — all currently offer PayShap and two more banks are expected to offer the service by the end of this year.

About nine million underbanked consumers are expected to adopt the rapid payments programme recently launched as PayShap, with the expectation that around R3-trillion in expected flows will be serviced by rapid payments five years from now.

Speaking at an industry panel discussion hosted by instant EFT payment provider Ozow this week, Busi Radebe, the head of card and electronic payments at Capitec, said the adoption of a rapid payments process should be viewed by the financial services industry as a collaborative effort, rather than another issue to be relegated as a compliance matter.

“If companies see this as an opportunity for co-creation, there is opportunity to move forward. A key challenge is to drive adoption by keeping the product and language as simple as possible. The benchmark should be three clicks to make a payment,” he says.

According to the financial services firm McKinsey, South Africa is likely to be Africa’s biggest e-payments market in 2025, with $5-billion in annual revenues. PayShap’s three core services are instant payments, proxy payments and a request-to-pay service. 

Instant payments offer a centrally managed real-time clearing service, while proxy payments allow consumers to make payments to a ShapID using an identifier such as a cellphone number without the need for bank account details when making the payment. 

Later this year, PayShap will introduce a request-to-pay function which makes it possible to request payment and receive money securely and immediately in your bank account. Transactions are limited to a maximum of R3,000, and the daily payment limit is R5,000.

Ashlin Perumall, a partner at Baker McKenzie, points out that the implementation of PayShap will also improve adherence to global best practices for financial communication. 

Last year, the SA Reserve Bank, participating banks and other financial markets infrastructures adopted the International Organization for Standardization financial messaging standard (ISO 20022) for high-value payments in the domestic market, and the PayShap platform is fully ISO 20022 compliant. 

“ISO 20022 financial messaging provides structured and data-rich communications that are more readily exchanged among corporates and banking systems. By 2025, most major reserve currencies will have moved to ISO 20022 as it becomes the de facto messaging standard for these types of transactions,” Perumall says.

SA’s four big banks — Absa, First National Bank, Nedbank and Standard Bank — all currently offer PayShap and two more banks are expected to offer the service by the end of this year. 

Mpho Sadiki, the head of PayShap at BankservAfrica, says South Africa could realise savings of as much as R48-billion in five years on the back of cost-of-cash avoidance. 

“South Africa has about R23-billion worth of security and fraud issues each year, directly related to cash,” he says, adding that large retailers such as Shoprite had to contend with more than 400 armed robberies in 2018.

In the same year, the total payment volume in the formal and informal sectors was R63-billion. When developing the PayShap model, Sadiki says BankservAfrica looked at other countries which had successfully introduced rapid payment models, such as India, China, Singapore and Thailand.

Thailand, which introduced PromptPay in 2017, achieved critical mass within eight months and now processes an average of more than 1,000 low-value real-time payments per second. 

The International Monetary Fund reports that India’s digital payment volume has climbed at an average annual rate of 50% over the past five years. Transactions more than doubled, to 5.86 billion, in June 2022 from a year earlier as the number of participating banks jumped by 44% to 330. Values nearly doubled in the same period.

Sadiki says although the focus is currently on person-to-person payments, every South African, including small business owners, merchants and commercial businesses, stands to benefit from this service which becomes a viable alternative to cash — from reimbursing friends or family to paying for items on community marketplaces and for home maintenance services, car washes, restaurants, hair salons and transportation. 

When it comes to costs, the four participating banks have come out with fee structures that range from free for transactions under R100 to R45 for transactions over R1,000, while transactions from R200 to R1,000 attract fees between R6 and R7.50 from most banks. 

Gary Stone, the head of payments and regulatory at fintech payment aggregator Ozow, says there are currently around 20 million real-time clearing transactions a month, and about 130 million EFT (electronic funds transfer) transactions. 

Stone says 80% of the 150 million transactions are for amounts of R3,000 and below, illustrating the potential for PayShap use. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25. 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

A confederacy of dunces: Ramaphosa is drowning in a sea of morbid symptoms
Maverick News

A confederacy of dunces: Ramaphosa is drowning in a sea of morbid symptoms
Fugitive South African CEO ordered to pay $3.4bn in record fraud case involving Bitcoin
International Finance

Fugitive South African CEO ordered to pay $3.4bn in record fraud case involving Bitcoin
‘God have mercy on us, because no one else gives a damn’ — millions in Sudan abandoned to their fate
Africa

‘God have mercy on us, because no one else gives a damn’ — millions in Sudan abandoned to their fate
Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits
South Africa

Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits
Unscheduled Rapid Language Disassembly
South Africa

Unscheduled Rapid Language Disassembly

TOP READS IN SECTION

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
Maverick News

Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
A confederacy of dunces: Ramaphosa is drowning in a sea of morbid symptoms
Maverick News

A confederacy of dunces: Ramaphosa is drowning in a sea of morbid symptoms
Gordhan and Mufamadi to brief MPs on corruption at Eskom after De Ruyter refuses to name names
Maverick News

Gordhan and Mufamadi to brief MPs on corruption at Eskom after De Ruyter refuses to name names
Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits
South Africa

Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.