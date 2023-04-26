While service delivery issues dominated Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana’s inaugural State of the City address (Soca) on Tuesday, parties represented on the council insist they want to see more action and less lip service. Ngodwana is a member of the African Independent Congress.

On Wednesday, members of the multiparty council met to debate Ngodwana’s address.

ANC caucus leader Jongizizwe Dlabathi said, “We are happy that the mayor has prioritised the need to deal with finances in the City, especially revenue enhancement because all the aspirations and priorities will not be realised until there is enough money in the coffers.”

DA caucus leader, Tania Campbell, maintained that the costs of the Soca could have been used to maintain a mini substation. The DA boycotted the mayor’s address on Tuesday.

“Having gone through the Soca, I cannot help but notice the legacy and blueprint for good governance and the vision of the multi-party coalition woven through. I wish to commend the mayor on embracing our principles of Back to Basics,” Campbell said.

Campbell has twice served as Ekurhuleni’s mayor. She was ousted in March for the second time after a motion of no confidence.

Campbell said the DA welcomed the mayor’s “tough stance” on crime and corruption. However, she also challenged Ngodwana to conduct lifestyle audits on all the councillors, including himself.

“The truth is, these are the multi-party coalition’s strategies and plans, and while I can’t fault you for embracing a strategy that works, we will hold you to account on the implementation and pray that you are not sabotaged, as we were.”

EFF Ekurhuleni also welcomed the State of the City address and the priorities listed by the mayor.

Their statement read: “We are satisfied with the plans that were outlined by the mayor for how this new administration will tackle the task of governance in the City. It is worth noting that this address is a product through the IDP process. The EFF does not take this lightly; public consultation must always be the fulcrum of any service delivery and policy direction. It has always been the culture of the former administration to speak about the business of people without consideration of their views.”

The African Christian Democratic Party’s Tambo Mokoena welcomed the Soca and posed a question to the mayor: “ACDP would like to know… how is the people’s government going to make it happen? You outlined a beautiful plan for this house, but there are financial constraints.

“We would like you to give us a detailed plan of implementation of these good ideas, to name a few: bursaries, Fetsa Tlala [food production initiative], zero corruption and the fixing of potholes.

“ACDP agrees that there is a need for political stability moving forward, but it must start with you, mayor, to unite this august house, as charity begins at home,” said Mokoena. DM

