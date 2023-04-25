Maverick Citizen

ENYOBENI TAVERN TRIAL

East London shebeen where 21 people died ‘was serving children’, first witness tells court

East London shebeen where 21 people died ‘was serving children’, first witness tells court
The first witness who testified during the Enyobeni Tavern trial, Mcedisi Kwinana, inside the courtroom in the East London Magistrates' Court, Eastern Cape, on 25 April 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)
By Hoseya Jubase & Estelle Ellis
25 Apr 2023
0

‘I decided to stop going to that tavern after noticing that they had no respect and were serving children,’ witness testifies.

The first witness in the trial of the owners of the Enyobeni Tavern, where 21 people, mostly teenagers, died in June 2022, told the East London Magistrates’ Court that he became uncomfortable drinking at the establishment when he saw how many underaged people it was serving. 

He said drunk teenage girls at the tavern would call him “baby”. 

Mcedisi Kwinana (67), who lives in Scenery Park, East London, where the tavern was situated, opened the prosecution’s case against Enyobeni Tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband Siyakhangela Ndevu, who was the manager. Both pleaded not guilty to charges of selling liquor to minors.  

Enyobeni Tavern manager Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi Ndevu during the trial court proceedings at East London Magistrates’ Court in the Eastern Cape on 25 April 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

One of the victims’ relatives, Nombulelo Zilindile, cries outside the East London Magistrates’ Court in East London, Eastern Cape, on 25 April 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

Twenty-one young people, the youngest aged 13, died at the Enyobeni Tavern in the early hours of 26 June 2022. They had attended a “pens-down” party to celebrate the end of the June exams. 

Those who died at the tavern were Esinako Sanarhana, Sikelela Tshemese, Sinothando Mgangala, Thembinkosi Silwane, Azizipho Zilindile, Bhongolethu Ncandana, Aluncedo Monelo, Mbulelo Rangile, Nathi Ngqoza, Inathi Nkani, Asamkele Thukuthe, Lithemba Velaphi, Sandanathi Mahlakahlaka, Simamkele Sobetwa, Kungentando Nzima, Lilitha Methuko, Lungile Bekiso, Ovayo Mateyise, Inamandla Wexu, Simele Bolsiki and Oyena Ngoloyi.  

A postmortem report shared with parents said the victims had crush injuries and had suffocated. 

A preliminary report found that all the victims had methanol, a type of alcohol, potentially deadly to humans, in their blood. Follow-up tests were reportedly performed to determine if the methanol concentrations were fatal, but the results have not been made public. There is no clarity on where this report is and the police have yet to confirm whether they have it. 

The Ndevus have not been charged in connection with any of the deaths. 

Many of the dead teenagers’ parents arrived at court on Tuesday morning and said they wanted the trial completed as soon as possible. They are also keen for the start of the inquest to establish if anybody should be held legally responsible for the deaths of their children. 

One of the parents, Khululekile Ncandana, said: “We want the truth about how it was possible for the owners of Enyobeni Tavern to sell the alcohol to children.” 

The families, backed by the South African Council of Churches, several civil society organisations and a legal team, have also launched a petition demanding accountability for the systemic failures that contributed to the children’s deaths.   

A group of young people carrying placards outside the East London Magistrates’ Court during the Enyobeni Tavern owners’ court appearance on 25 April 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Juabse)

Xolile Malangeni, the father of the late Esinako Malangeni, outside the East London Magistrates’ Court. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

Parents of the Enyobeni Tavern victims were visibly emotional and angry when leaving the East London Magistrates’ Court on 25 April 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

‘They were serving children’

Kwinana, who has been living in Scenery Park since 1992, testified that often people living close to Enyobeni Tavern were not able to sleep at night as the establishment closed its doors at about 4am. He said they had made several attempts to raise these concerns with the manager, the police, and the Liquor Board. 

“I decided to stop going to that tavern after noticing that they had no respect and were serving children. When I discovered that my own children were visiting that tavern and were drinking there I said I can’t go there any more. It would be wrong to drink in the same tavern as your children. At the time, my children were 19 and 25 but I saw young children visiting there. I wasn’t sure of their ages,” he said.  

“Those children were making a noise next to my window; I couldn’t sleep. Young girls were calling me ‘baby’ and that is how I decided to stop going there. I cannot drink with children.” 

Kwinana said the tavern was often overcrowded and “dominated” by a group of young people. He added that some patrons sat and drank in their cars or in the tavern’s yard. 

“Often they would even come on to the neighbours’ properties.” 

Kwinana said that in the early morning hours of 26 June, he was at home when he heard people screaming. 

“They were saying that the children were dying. I … saw children being carried out of the tavern and some being zipped up in body bags.”  

He said that before the tragedy, residents had complained about the Enyobeni Tavern to the police and the Liquor Board.  

Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya said: “From what the witness said, they are happy now that the tavern is not operating and it is our wish that it must never operate again.” 

The trial will continue on 23 May. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

To Russia with love — South Africa resumes plan to ditch International Criminal Court over ‘unfair treatment’
Maverick News

To Russia with love — South Africa resumes plan to ditch International Criminal Court over ‘unfair treatment’
How a shell company and family car purchases helped Eskom’s Kusile contractors launder millions of rands
Maverick News

How a shell company and family car purchases helped Eskom’s Kusile contractors launder millions of rands
SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Maverick News

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Ramokgopa pushes for mega renewable energy tender to curb rolling blackouts in SA
Maverick News

Ramokgopa pushes for mega renewable energy tender to curb rolling blackouts in SA
Legal thuggery — high court judge slams advocates for ‘undermining dignity of the court’
Maverick News

Legal thuggery — high court judge slams advocates for ‘undermining dignity of the court’

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Maverick News

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Maverick News

‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
To Russia with love — South Africa resumes plan to ditch International Criminal Court over ‘unfair treatment’
Maverick News

To Russia with love — South Africa resumes plan to ditch International Criminal Court over ‘unfair treatment’
Alarming study findings indicate food we consume is becoming less nutritious — and it’s set to get worse
Maverick News

Alarming study findings indicate food we consume is becoming less nutritious — and it’s set to get worse
Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.