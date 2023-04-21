Police did not give a motive for the shooting in Imbali township.

Seven women and three men were killed, the Police Ministry said.

“It’s a crime scene. Terrible. Too many people were lost here,” Police Minister Bheki Cele told the SABC from Pietermaritzburg.

Cele said police management needed to sit down and talk about whether the province needed more police resources.

A Reuters photojournalist at the scene of the shooting saw a mortuary van in the yard of the homestead, into which the bodies were being loaded using a stretcher as worried residents looked on.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with about 20,000 murders recorded every year out of a population of 60 million.

Gunmen killed eight people and wounded three others at a birthday party in Gqeberha in January, following a spate of mass gun attacks in 2022. DM/Reuters

(Reporting by Rogan Ward. Writing by Alexander Winning. Editing by Mark Heinrich and Peter Graff)