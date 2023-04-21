AGE OF THE ASSASSIN
Gunmen ambush KZN family homestead and kill 10 people
Gunmen stormed a homestead in Pietermaritzburg and ambushed a family, killing 10 people, police said.
Police did not give a motive for the shooting in Imbali township.
Seven women and three men were killed, the Police Ministry said.
“It’s a crime scene. Terrible. Too many people were lost here,” Police Minister Bheki Cele told the SABC from Pietermaritzburg.
Read more in Daily Maverick: SA’s multiple murders a mark of nation’s spiralling gun and organised crime crisis
Cele said police management needed to sit down and talk about whether the province needed more police resources.
A Reuters photojournalist at the scene of the shooting saw a mortuary van in the yard of the homestead, into which the bodies were being loaded using a stretcher as worried residents looked on.
South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with about 20,000 murders recorded every year out of a population of 60 million.
Gunmen killed eight people and wounded three others at a birthday party in Gqeberha in January, following a spate of mass gun attacks in 2022. DM/Reuters
(Reporting by Rogan Ward. Writing by Alexander Winning. Editing by Mark Heinrich and Peter Graff)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet