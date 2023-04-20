Defend Truth

Crystal meth addiction unravelling lives and communities in the Karoo

Crystal meth addiction unravelling lives and communities in the Karoo
Nathan Wallenstein (front) and his group of participants discuss the impact of crystal meth on their lives. (Photo: Supplied by GroundUp)
By Street Talk
20 Apr 2023
South Africa’s heartland, the Great Karoo, is often romantically associated with quiet dorpies, wide plains and sheep farming. In this eye-opening short film, women and men from Pearston in the Eastern Cape talk about their crystal meth (tik) addiction, how good the drug makes them feel, and its tragic long-term consequences. 

The participants discuss the relationship between drug escapism, extreme unemployment, and the lack of socioeconomic infrastructure in Pearston. Nathan Wallenstein (rapper ReCash) who approached Street Talk to make the film, hopes that it will help draw attention to the fate of his historic (non-gentrified) town with its ongoing water and power crisis.

This film was produced by Street Talk TV, a ground-breaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of people living in South Africa. 

Street Talk Logo

Street Talk TV, a non-profit organisation, was launched in 2008. For more than 700 searchable films and our latest news, visit us at www.streettalktv.com, https://web.facebook.com/StreetTalkSA/ & https://www.youtube.com/@StreetTalkSA 

DM

Disclaimer: Street Talk TV encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series – Street Talk TV – are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

