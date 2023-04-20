STREET TALK
Crystal meth addiction unravelling lives and communities in the Karoo
South Africa’s heartland, the Great Karoo, is often romantically associated with quiet dorpies, wide plains and sheep farming. In this eye-opening short film, women and men from Pearston in the Eastern Cape talk about their crystal meth (tik) addiction, how good the drug makes them feel, and its tragic long-term consequences.
The participants discuss the relationship between drug escapism, extreme unemployment, and the lack of socioeconomic infrastructure in Pearston. Nathan Wallenstein (rapper ReCash) who approached Street Talk to make the film, hopes that it will help draw attention to the fate of his historic (non-gentrified) town with its ongoing water and power crisis.
This film was produced by Street Talk TV, a ground-breaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of people living in South Africa.
Street Talk TV, a non-profit organisation, was launched in 2008. For more than 700 searchable films and our latest news, visit us at www.streettalktv.com, https://web.facebook.com/StreetTalkSA/ & https://www.youtube.com/@StreetTalkSA
DM
Disclaimer: Street Talk TV encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series – Street Talk TV – are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet