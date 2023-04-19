Sport

GLOBAL EVENT

Feel it, it’s (almost) here — just 100 days to go before SA’s first-ever Netball World Cup  

Feel it, it’s (almost) here — just 100 days to go before SA’s first-ever Netball World Cup  
Khanyisa Chawane of South Africa during the 2023 Netball Quad Series game between South Africa and Australia at the CTICC in Cape Town on 24 January 2023. (Photo: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
19 Apr 2023
0

Another netball-related mural was unveiled in Cape Town on Wednesday to celebrate the fast-approaching Netball World Cup in the city. 

Wednesday, 19 April marked 100 days before Cape Town hosts the Netball World Cup — the first time that it will be played on African soil. 

The City of Cape Town on Wednesday unveiled another of a series of murals commemorating the city hosting the event. 

The mural is painted on the road outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre — the venue that will be the home of the quadrennial tournament for two weeks, starting on 28 July. 

The massive artwork, paying homage to Cape Town’s netball heritage and the Mother City, is on Lower Long Street between Walter Sisulu Avenue and Wharf Street. 

Local artists Mak1one, Dfeat Once, Claire Homewood and UrbanKhoi collaborated on the mural. It will remain on the road for the next few months and will be part of Cape Town’s official fan park for the event. 

The fan park, at Cullinan Square, is a space where fans can watch matches and enjoy live entertainment for the duration of the Netball World Cup. 

“Cape Town is officially ready to welcome the world to our beautiful city this July. A lot of hard work has been going on behind the scenes for over 36 months to ensure Cape Town is able to deliver a memorable Netball World Cup experience for players and spectators,” said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 

“Outside the CTICC, the city has earmarked a space which will be used as a fan park during the tournament. Just like we had thousands on the Grand Parade for the 2010 World Cup, we want this space to be a place where thousands of netball fans can gather to enjoy games and everything netball.” 

Netball SA President Cecilia Molokwane, Netball World Cup

Netball SA President Cecilia Molokwane during the Netball World Cup 2023 media announcement at Southern Sun Rosebank on 28 November, 2022, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Reg Caldecott / Gallo Images)

Fan parks 

Cecilia Molokwane, the president of Netball South Africa and a former Proteas star player, said: “When I was a player, I didn’t have a role model to look up to and say, ‘This is the person I want to be like.’ 

“So this is about giving children from townships and farm schools an opportunity [to find netball role models and to gain] awareness. We are here, this is happening in our city. Support the girls, support netball. 

“We’ve been struggling as a women’s sport to be taken seriously and to be put out there. The murals are there to gain attention for the World Cup.” 

The city is finalising plans for four other fan parks, in Langa, Khayelitsha, Bellville South and Mitchells Plain.  

As part of Cape Town’s build-up to the Netball World Cup, a street netball programme has been initiated, led by the Sporting Chance Development Foundation. 

The 100 days event on Wednesday served as the programme’s soft launch with an exhibition match — on the road where the mural is painted — featuring Sporting Chance’s under-13 girls’ team from Langa. 

The action-packed tournament will feature more than 760 junior netball players and will be hosted across Cape Town, from Grassy Park, Elsies River, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Langa, Mfuleni and Ocean View to Nomzamo. 

Zizi Kodwa

Zizi Kodwa at the launch of Freedom Month at Freedom Park on 6 April, 2023, in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

‘What South Africa needs’ 

The minister of sports, arts and culture, Zizi Kodwa, was also present at the unveiling of the mural on Wednesday. He said the Netball World Cup could unite the country as the Fifa World Cup did in 2010. 

“This is what South Africa needs because at the moment we’re faced with so many challenges, we need special moments and sport provides special moments,” said Kodwa. 

“It’s something that unites us. Black and white, the poor the rich, the rural, the urban and this is that moment. 

“Something has disappeared in South Africans since 2010. ‘Feel it, it’s here’ must come back. We must embrace this moment and unite as a nation.” 

The Netball World Cup starts on 28 July. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
Maverick News

SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
Maverick News

André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
MIA: Soon Ramaphosa will have to demonstrate willingness and strength to lead South Africa - or else
South Africa

MIA: Soon Ramaphosa will have to demonstrate willingness and strength to lead South Africa – or else

TOP READS IN SECTION

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Maverick News

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Maverick News

Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
Appeal court frontrunner and female judge accused of being ‘abrasive’ at Judicial Service Commission
Maverick News

Appeal court frontrunner and female judge accused of being ‘abrasive’ at Judicial Service Commission

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.