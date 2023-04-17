Sport

SOCCER

Bigger fish to fry for Mamelodi Sundowns after 24-match winning streak ends

Bigger fish to fry for Mamelodi Sundowns after 24-match winning streak ends
Players shake hands at the final whistle of the 2023 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal game between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 15 April 2023. (Photo: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix)
By Yanga Sibembe
17 Apr 2023
0

Stellenbosch – the club that halted Mamelodi Sundowns’ 15-match winning streak – once again frustrated the recently crowned league champions by ending their 24-match unbeaten run under Rulani Mokwena.

Given their domestic dominance in recent seasons, losing has almost become a foreign concept for Mamelodi Sundowns.

So, when their hopes of a second successive treble were dashed in a 2-1 loss to Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at the weekend, it came as a surprise to many.

After all, the defeat was the first for the club since 36-year-old Rulani Mokwena was installed as the club’s head coach, having previously served as co-coach alongside Manqoba Mngqithi.

The club’s unbeaten run stretched back to October 2022, when Mokwena was handed the reins following an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinals.

In Mokwena’s first match at the helm, Masandawana walloped Maritzburg United 5-0. They would remain undefeated in 23 matches after that – until Stellenbosch happened.  

Stellenbosch FC players celebrate victory after the 2023 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal game between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 15 April 2023. (Photo: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix)

Trendsetters

Sundowns also set a South African top-flight record of 15 league wins on the trot this season. That streak, coincidentally, was also brought to an end by a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch – an indication that Steve Barker’s men have acquired a taste for spoiling Sundowns’ party whenever possible.

Speaking after the defeat to Stellies at the weekend, Mokwena told journalists that the feeling of losing is one the team does not “want to get used to”.

However, according to the Masandawana mentor (despite this latest disappointment), the club remains the gold standard on the domestic scene.

“When you hear opposition coaches who also have a competitive streak saying that they’re the second-best team in the country, it is because Sundowns is the benchmark … by far the best team in the country. But that’s not good enough. You’re only as good as your last performance in football,” said Mokwena.

“We’ve got to prove every single day, every single training session, and every single match that we are the best team in the country. That means we have the responsibility and the pressure of playing under that mark, with that tag behind us. It’s not easy … it’s the hardest thing, but it’s the best thing to give you the competitive edge.”

The Tshwane side recently retained their DStv Premiership title for a record-extending sixth consecutive time.

In the process, the juggernaut set another record – winning the league with the least number of games played in the Premier Soccer League era (which began in 1996). Mokwena’s men won their latest league crown with seven games to spare.

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Olwethu Makhanya of Stellenbosch FC during the 2023 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal game between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 15 April 2023. (Photo: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix)

Luck of the draw

The Sundowns’ head coach took the opportunity to praise his players for their overall efforts this season, even though they failed to defend the domestic knockout competitions’ (MTN8 and Nedbank Cup) titles they won alongside the Premiership last season.

“The hard one is always the league. That’s a competition where you have to be consistent to win it. It’s not always the best team that wins the cup. Sometimes you need the rub of the green to be able to get the results. Even though I thought they were better than us, they had more luck than us,” Mokwena said after the Stellies defeat.

After vanquishing the defending champions, Stellenbosch will face fellow Premiership outfit, Sekhukhune United, in one of the Cup semifinals. The other semifinal will see archrivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs butt heads once more. The two matches will be played on 6 May.

As for Sundowns, they still have the CAF Champions League to fight for. This weekend they play their quarterfinal first-leg game against Algerian giant CR Belouizdad. DM  

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Indifferent but on track — Zuma’s playing for time strategy pays off again
Maverick News

Indifferent but on track — Zuma’s playing for time strategy pays off again
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Maverick News

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
‘We won’t tolerate housing project malfeasance’ — W Cape Premier says beneath darkening gangsterism cloud
Maverick News

‘We won’t tolerate housing project malfeasance’ — W Cape Premier says beneath darkening gangsterism cloud
Impeachment probe cranks back to life after Mkhwebane’s failed bid to recuse chair, DA MP
Maverick News

Impeachment probe cranks back to life after Mkhwebane’s failed bid to recuse chair, DA MP

TOP READS IN SECTION

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Maverick News

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans League's Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Maverick News

Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans League's Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame - how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Maverick News

Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame – how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?
Maverick News

Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?
Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options