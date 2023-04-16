Sport

UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP

Stormers’ fortress breached by Munster, but all is not lost

Stormers’ fortress breached by Munster, but all is not lost
Damian Willemse of Stormers is tackled during his team's United Rugby Championship match against Munster at DHL Stadium on 15 April, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
By Craig Ray
16 Apr 2023
0

Three South African sides are into the URC playoffs, but the Stormers missed a chance to lock in second overall on the standings when they lost to Munster. 

Stormers coach John Dobson, who marked his birthday on Saturday with two defeats, wrily remarked it was the “worst birthday of my life”. He then paused, and added, “Well, except for the one when my bike was stolen.” 

It’s unclear whether he was being serious, but it underlined that Dobson hasn’t lost his sense of humour even though his side lost the opportunity to host a home United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal. 

Earlier in the day, he had his Currie Cup hat on in the coaching box when Western Province lost 26-17 against the Cheetahs. It must be some kind of a record that a coach has lost two professional first-class matches, with two different teams, within a few hours of each other. 

Later, on a near-perfect day at the DHL Stadium, the Stormers’ 26-24 defeat by Munster was their first home loss since December 2021. They had gone 21 matches undefeated in that period. The record had to go at some stage, but this was a bad time for it to happen. 

The Stormers slipped to third on the standings as a consequence, on 63 points — one point behind Ulster — after taking away two losing bonus points from the clash. But Ulster’s final group match is a home fixture against struggling Edinburgh. It’s hard to imagine them slipping up in Belfast next week. 

Unless Glasgow, in fifth, achieve a massive win over Connacht at home next week, and the Stormers lose to Benetton, the Cape side are at least guaranteed a home quarterfinal. But the prize for finishing second on the log is a potential home semifinal, which is now out of their hands. “Today was a major disappointment,” Dobson said after the match. 

“We want to host a semifinal, so it’s hard to see a silver lining. 

“The winning run was going to go at some stage. It’s not something we invested in as a team. We wanted to stay at home and we have this whole drive to make Cape Town smile, so it’s disappointing for the fans. We wanted to provide the occasion of a home semifinal and wanted to keep it in our own hands. 

“We had to win today, that’s the bottom line. Just in terms of that home semi, which is so important. I don’t think those two bonus points are going to make a difference, to be honest. It’s just so disappointing because we were so close. It’s hard to see a silver lining from today other than the fact that we didn’t pick up any serious injuries.” 

Superb Snyman 

Dobson is being hard on himself considering the Stormers’ exceptional campaign and their long run of wins at home. Munster were excellent on the day, with the return of the colossal RG Snyman to the Irish side’s starting lineup making a huge difference. 

Snyman’s superb performance was painful for the home team, but for outgoing Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, it must have provided some satisfaction with the World Cup only five months away. 

Snyman has spent the better part of three years out with an array of serious knee injuries and personal setbacks. There was a stage when it seemed he might never play again, but on Saturday’s evidence, so early in his comeback, if he stays fit, he could fulfil his massive potential. 

“That was his first start for us in the URC, for a significant period. I thought his performance was huge,” Munster coach Graham Rowntree said. 

“He was constantly involved. Of course, he’s a huge presence in the set piece, but he is also excellent on both sides of the ball. 

“I’m delighted for RG. He’s had a tricky time, which has been well-documented. He’s been great with the group. He’s in our leadership group and the lads really respect him and have taken to him.” 

Steven Kitshoff of Stormers

Steven Kitshoff of Stormers (going to ground) during his team’s United Rugby Championship match against Munster at DHL Stadium on 15 April, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Stormers skipper Steven Kitshoff obviously found it hard to be as enthusiastic about Snyman’s performance in the immediate aftermath of the defeat, but with his Springbok cap on he was able to see the value for the national team. 

“He is just a quality player. He is getting his game fitness and confidence back that we were used to back in 2019,” Kitshoff said. 

“I am chuffed for RG. I think he is really knocking hard on to getting a possible recall in the Springbok side. He was irritating today though. He is my mate, but today, I didn’t like him a lot.” 

Sharks and Bulls win 

The Bulls were guaranteed one of the top eight play-off berths after thrashing Italian outfit Zebre 78-12 at Ellis Park where they played as part of a doubleheader. The Lions and Leinster played later in the day, with the Irish side securing a late 39-36 win. 

For the Bulls, it means another postseason, but they will have an away quarterfinal. Next week’s final round of matches will determine if they head to Ireland to face either Leinster or Ulster or stay in South Africa for a Cape Town quarter against the Stormers. 

Ruan Vermaak, Bulls

Ruan Vermaak of the Vodacom Bulls during the United Rugby Championship match between the Bulls and Zebre Parma at Emirates Airline Park on 15 April, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)

Leinster, who are in South Africa with a largely second-string team, are the Bulls’ final opponents and if nothing else it presents Jake White’s team with a chance to become the first team to beat Leinster this season. That would be a confidence booster. 

“We are happy with the performance,” Bulls assistant coach Pine Pienaar said after the match. 

“But there were certain areas that we were not happy with when not looking at the score. We have to make sure we fix the things we have been working on the last few weeks, so there is still hard work left for us going into next week. 

“We don’t know where we are going to finish, so for us, it’s important that we nail next week first — it’s going to be a different beast against Leinster.” 

The Sharks beat a game Benetton 43-33 which all but sealed at least eighth spot unless Benetton win by a massive margin in their final match against the Stormers and the Sharks are thumped by Munster. DM

Vincent Tshituka

Vincent Tshituka of the Cell C Sharks during his team’s United Rugby Championship match against Benetton Rugby at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on 14 April, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame - how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Maverick News

Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame – how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips
Guptas secured Vanuatu citizenship despite red flags raised by compliance checks – report
Maverick News

Guptas secured Vanuatu citizenship despite red flags raised by compliance checks – report
Limpopo’s Lephalale - the SA town that coal built
DM168

Limpopo’s Lephalale – the SA town that coal built
Dubye to justice – alleged drug kingpin wanted by the Dutch also freed in Gupta-style UAE extradition saga
Maverick News

Dubye to justice – alleged drug kingpin wanted by the Dutch also freed in Gupta-style UAE extradition saga

TOP READS IN SECTION

Guptas secured Vanuatu citizenship despite red flags raised by compliance checks – report
Maverick News

Guptas secured Vanuatu citizenship despite red flags raised by compliance checks – report
Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame - how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Maverick News

Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame – how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Dubye to justice – alleged drug kingpin wanted by the Dutch also freed in Gupta-style UAE extradition saga
Maverick News

Dubye to justice – alleged drug kingpin wanted by the Dutch also freed in Gupta-style UAE extradition saga
Frantic hunt for snake antivenom after man is bitten by cobra in Western Cape
Maverick News

Frantic hunt for snake antivenom after man is bitten by cobra in Western Cape
Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.