Defend Truth

POWER CRISIS

Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?

Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?
South Africa’s Koeberg nuclear power station, 30km north of Cape Town. (Photo: Esa Alexander)
By Velani Ludidi
16 Apr 2023
0

Indications are that rolling blackouts went further than Stage 6 but the state-owned power utility has not bothered to inform the public.

Both Eskom and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa are remaining mum on reports that South Africa has been plunged into Stage 8 rolling blackouts.

Power cuts could last up to six straight hours if Koeberg’s Unit 2, the last functional unit at the nuclear power facility which tripped on Saturday, 15 April, is not brought back onto the grid. 

The Daily Investor reported that Eskom’s rolling blackouts hit 7,072MW on Thursday, 13 April. This, according to the power utility’s own definitions, equates to Stage 8.

The power utility Tweeted on Thursday that its evening peak data showed that total demand was 30,747MW, while generation capacity was 23,771MW.

According to Eskom, a single stage requires Eskom to shed up to 1,000MW of electricity. Stage 8 requires 7,001 to 8,000MW to be cut.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Can Ramaphosa’s new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?

Ramokgopa warned last week that Eskom faced a shortfall of 8,000MW to 10,000MW this winter, which equates to Stage 10 power cuts.

The country has been on Stage 6 since 12 April. Eskom said this would continue “until further notice”. There are currently no functioning units at Koeberg. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena did not respond to questions from Daily Maverick

She confirmed to the Sunday Times that the power utility had shed beyond the 6,000MW limit for Stage 6 on Thursday. She said 1,353MW, the equivalent of more than one stage of power cuts, had been reduced through other means, including reducing power to large users.

When asked by the Sunday Times if that did not equate to Stage 8 power cuts, Mokwena is reported to have said: “[The] load that was reduced, which is the correct terminology, is indeed more than 6,000MW. We refrain from using the terminology because the public becomes confused and thinks we are talking about load reduction that we normally implement when not load-shedding to prevent failing of equipment due to overload.”

This is not the first time the country dipped further than Stage 6. In February, then-Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said the power utility was shedding 7,045MW of electricity without announcing that it had moved beyond Stage 6. 

Eskom said on Sunday afternoon that unplanned breakdowns were at 17,481MW of generating capacity, and another 5,657MW of generating capacity was offline for maintenance.

“Apart from other generation challenges, the current situation is exacerbated by the loss of four major units which are on extended outages,” Eskom said in a statement on Friday. “The unavailability of the three units at Kusile and the unit at Koeberg 1 has removed 3,080MW of capacity from the grid. This is equivalent to three stages of load shedding.”

Dr Zwanani Mathe, CEO of the South African National Energy Development Institute, said: “It is indeed concerning how Eskom is reporting on load shedding stages lately. The situation will get worse if Koeberg Unit 2 does not return tomorrow morning or another big unit trip. I expected Eskom or the electricity minister to brief the nation today.” 

Ramokgopa could not be reached for comment. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Limpopo’s Lephalale - the SA town that coal built
DM168

Limpopo’s Lephalale – the SA town that coal built
Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame - how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Maverick News

Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame – how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips
Government plans ambitious approach to stave off SA Post Office final liquidation
Maverick News

Government plans ambitious approach to stave off SA Post Office final liquidation
Guptas secured Vanuatu citizenship despite red flags raised by compliance checks – report
Maverick News

Guptas secured Vanuatu citizenship despite red flags raised by compliance checks – report

TOP READS IN SECTION

Guptas secured Vanuatu citizenship despite red flags raised by compliance checks – report
Maverick News

Guptas secured Vanuatu citizenship despite red flags raised by compliance checks – report
Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame - how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Maverick News

Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame – how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Dubye to justice – alleged drug kingpin wanted by the Dutch also freed in Gupta-style UAE extradition saga
Maverick News

Dubye to justice – alleged drug kingpin wanted by the Dutch also freed in Gupta-style UAE extradition saga
Frantic hunt for snake antivenom after man is bitten by cobra in Western Cape
Maverick News

Frantic hunt for snake antivenom after man is bitten by cobra in Western Cape
Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.