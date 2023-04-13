Defend Truth

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars

Dr Nandipha Magudumana in police custody after being extradited back in SA. Shae landed at 4am this morning. (Screengrab: Chriselda Lewis / SABC Twiiter)
By Daniel Steyn and Marecia Damons
13 Apr 2023
Magudumana charged with murder and violation of bodies and is due in court on Thursday.

In a press conference in Cape Town on Thursday, the Ministers of Justice and Police confirmed that murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his accomplice Nandipha Magudumana have been successfully brought back to South Africa after being arrested in Tanzania on the weekend.

Bester escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. Several other people have so far been arrested in relation to his escape. These include an official who was on duty the day of the escape, Senohe Matsoara, and Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni, and an Integritron CCTV technician, Tebogo Lipholo.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Damning timeline — Government knew of Thabo Bester escape as early as October 2022 but failed to act

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that Magudumana cooperated with authorities in Tanzania, but Bester was not cooperative. Bester is currently held at Kgosi Mampuru prison, a C-Max prison in Pretoria, and Magudumana is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday. Bester is under 24/7 surveillance.

Magudumana will be charged with aiding and abetting escape, murder, the violation of bodies, and fraud. Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that Magudumana had at some point been in possession of several dead bodies.

While Bester was in prison, Magudumana visited him frequently. After Bester faked his death in a prison cell fire, Magudumana collected the body found in Bester’s cell and claimed Bester’s possessions from the prison.

Flight Falcon 900B on its way to Lanseria airport carrying Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Photo:Screenshot

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola thanked the government of Tanzania for its “unequivocal collaboration” in the process of arresting and deporting Bester and Magudumana. A Mozambican national who was arrested alongside Bester and Magudumana, did not return to South Africa. DM

First published by GroundUp.

