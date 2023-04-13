Police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder of journalist Jeremy Gordin, charging them with murder, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Gordin was murdered while alone in his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 31 March.

Police arrested the first suspect on Wednesday, 12 April. He was caught driving Gordin’s stolen vehicle in Auckland Park. Police arrested six more suspects later that day. All seven suspects are foreign nationals between 33 and 42 years of age.

SAPS detectives worked with private security companies to identify evidence and suspects.

Gordin was a former associate editor of the Sunday Independent and a former editor of the Daily Sun. He wrote a biography of former president Jacob Zuma and three volumes of poetry and co-wrote two investigative journalism books.

Most recently, Gordin was a columnist for PoliticsWeb where he wrote a weekly Thursday column since 2020. He also ran the Wits Justice Project at the University of the Witwatersrand’s School of Journalism, which focuses on investigating human rights abuses and failures in the criminal justice system. He notably fought for the release of two wrongfully incarcerated men, Fusi Mofokeng and Tshokolo Mokoena.

A statement from the office of the acting provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng confirmed the suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court at a date yet to be set.

The police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to call the nearest police station or the Crime Stop line on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via the My SAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone. DM