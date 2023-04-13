South Africa

CRIME

Seven arrested for the murder of journalist Jeremy Gordin

Seven arrested for the murder of journalist Jeremy Gordin
Journalist Jeremy Gordin. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / James Oatway)
By Yiming Fu
13 Apr 2023
0

After a two-week investigation, police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder of author and journalist Jeremy Gordin.

Police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder of  journalist Jeremy Gordin, charging them with murder, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearms.  

Gordin was murdered while alone in his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 31 March.  

Police arrested the first suspect on Wednesday, 12 April. He was caught driving Gordin’s stolen vehicle in Auckland Park. Police arrested six more suspects later that day. All seven suspects are foreign nationals between 33 and 42 years of age. 

SAPS detectives worked with private security companies to identify evidence and suspects.  

Gordin was a former associate editor of the Sunday Independent and a former editor of the Daily Sun. He wrote a biography of former president Jacob Zuma and three volumes of poetry and co-wrote two investigative journalism books. 

Most recently, Gordin was a columnist for PoliticsWeb where he wrote a weekly Thursday column since 2020. He also ran the Wits Justice Project at the University of the Witwatersrand’s School of Journalism, which focuses on investigating human rights abuses and failures in the criminal justice system. He notably fought for the release of two wrongfully incarcerated men, Fusi Mofokeng and Tshokolo Mokoena.  

A statement from the office of the acting provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng confirmed the suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court at a date yet to be set.  

The police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to call the nearest police station or the Crime Stop line on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via the My SAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
South Africa

No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars
President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
Where everything has a price - Russia and the UAE are closest partners in Africa
Maverick News

Where everything has a price – Russia and the UAE are closest partners in Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
Maverick News

South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
Maverick News

SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars
Beaufort West ‘loan shark’ ANC councillor released on R500 bail
Maverick News

Beaufort West ‘loan shark’ ANC councillor released on R500 bail

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.