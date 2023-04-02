Maverick Citizen

CRIME

Murder of Jeremy Gordin ‘has robbed South African journalism of one of its best’

Murder of Jeremy Gordin ‘has robbed South African journalism of one of its best’
Journalist Jeremy Gordin was found dead in his home in Parktown, Johannesburg on 31 March. (Photo: Twitter)
By Suné Payne
02 Apr 2023
0

A manhunt is under way following the murder of journalist and author Jeremy Gordin whose body was found in his Johannesburg home. 

Journalist Jeremy Gordin was found dead in his home in Parktown, Johannesburg, police have confirmed. He was found on Friday, 31 March after his family unsuccessfully tried to contact him. 

In a statement issued on Saturday, Gauteng police confirmed they were investigating a case of house robbery and murder. 

Gordin was a former associate editor of the Sunday Independent as well as a former editor of the Daily Sun. He was an author who co-authored two investigative journalism books, The Infernal Tower and A Long Night’s Damage. He also published a biography of former president Jacob Zuma, Zuma: A Biography in 2010, and three volumes of poetry.

In later years, he ran the Justice Project at the University of the Witwatersrand’s School of Journalism. Recently, he was a regular columnist for Politicsweb.  

“It is reported that the family of the deceased was in Cape Town when they tried to contact him but he could not be reached,” said a statement issued in the name of Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, a police spokesperson.  

A family friend went to check up on Gordin. “Upon arrival, she found the back door of the main house locked and the key of the door was in the lock on the outside… she entered the house and discovered that it was ransacked,” added Masondo. 

Gordin was already dead with multiple injuries. A television and Gordin’s car were stolen. 

“No arrests have been made and a manhunt for the suspect(s) is under way,” said Masondo.

According to News24, Gordin’s wife was making her way from Cape Town to Johannesburg. 

“He was a big character, passionate about writing, literature and life, with a prodigious appetite for it all,” said Anton Harber, the executive director of the Campaign for Free Expression and Caxton professor of journalism at Wits University. 

In August 2009, Gordin joined the Wits Justice Project where he investigated cases of wrongful conviction. Harber told Daily Maverick on Sunday: “Most notable was his role in tackling the case of two innocent ANC men, Fusi Mofokeng and Tshokolo Mofokeng, who were jailed for many years and neglected by the organisation… Jeremy was central to the team that investigated and campaigned for their release.

Fusi Mofokeng (L) and Tshokolo Mokoena (R) are released from prison on April 2, 2011 in Kroonstad, South Africa. The two men were convicted in 1993 for crimes, on the basis of the doctrine of common purpose, and served nineteen years of their life sentences, despite maintaining their innocence throughout. With them is Jeremy Gordin who played a key role in their release. (Photo: Wits Justice Project)

Harber further added: “It is shocking that he should die in this way, he leaves a big gap in our lives.” 

“Jeremy Gordin was a classic journalist, irreverent and fearless. He wrote what he thought and felt, regardless of who he offended — that sometimes got him into trouble,” said specialist foreign affairs writer Peter Fabricius. Fabricius worked with Gordin in previous years. Fabricius writes for Daily Maverick

“His journalism was also underpinned by deep knowledge as he was, in his spare time, a classical scholar,” Fabricius said. “His cruel murder has robbed South African journalism of one of its best.”  

Anne Taylor, a subeditor at Daily Maverick, remembers Gordin giving her her first job at Business Report. “I worked with him again at The Sunday Independent. He called me “phlegmatic” – and I was so green I didn’t realise it was a compliment.
“I remember him as funny, warm, intellectual, grumpy, complicated – and someone who was never afraid to call bullshit. And, really, we came up against a lot of bullshit at the time. He gave me two books at different times: a darling collection of his own poems, and a Philip Roth. And that about covers it. I’m so terribly sad to hear about your death, Jeremy Gordin. You were a mensch to work for and with,” said Taylor.

Police have appealed to anyone who might have information that can assist in the investigation to call the nearest police station or the Crime Stop line on  08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Maverick News

In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
The unfolding Thabo Bester story shows journalists can be better than cops at busting miscreants
DM168

The unfolding Thabo Bester story shows journalists can be better than cops at busting miscreants
Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
South Africa

Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
Thabo Bester’s big construction scam, the case for a basic income grant and everything on the shroom boom
Maverick News

Thabo Bester’s big construction scam, the case for a basic income grant and everything on the shroom boom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities
Maverick News

‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities
Democratic Alliance expected to play it safe and close ranks behind Steenhuisen before SA's critical 2024 polls
Maverick News

Democratic Alliance expected to play it safe and close ranks behind Steenhuisen before SA's critical 2024 polls
A new rural land grab as urban elites build homes on customary farming areas
Maverick News

A new rural land grab as urban elites build homes on customary farming areas
In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Maverick News

In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.