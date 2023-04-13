The South African Vaccine Producers is still trying to address the shortage of snake antivenom in South Africa. (Photo: African Snakebite Institute.com / Wikipedia)

Snake experts were on Thursday afternoon battling to find snake antivenom for a man who had been bitten by a Cape cobra in Noordhoek, Cape Town. Steven Meighan from Deep South Reptile Rescue said he hadn’t been able to find any by 5pm.

“I had to drive down to the Mugg & Bean and borrow their Wi-Fi because of load shedding just to see if anybody I know had any left,” he said. But everyone had run out.

Arno Naude from Snake Bite Assist said there may be a couple of vials left somewhere in the country. He said that last week in KwaZulu-Natal a man was in severe distress after being bitten by a snouted cobra; vomiting, delirious and unable to walk. Doctors could only treat him symptomatically as they could not find any snake antivenom to give him. The man survived after hours of agony.

National Health Laboratory Service’s (NHLS’s) Mzi Gcukumana said they had “increased snakebite antivenom production, resulting in a steady stabilisation of output”.

So far, all requests by Daily Maverick for a list of facilities where this antivenom has been distributed have been ignored. None of SA’s major snakebite experts, despite having paid for large orders, has received any.

“We have made progress in producing and distributing larger quantities of snakebite antivenom to health and veterinary facilities across the country since last week,” Gcukumana insisted.

The NHLS has blamed the shortage on load shedding and malfunctioning machinery.

“We installed a backup power unit, as previously stated, to meet the energy demands of our manufacturing process. The NHLS management continues to monitor the situation and will take necessary steps depending on need.”

The spokesperson for the National Health Department, Foster Mohale, said the department had noted the concerns raised about the lack of snake antivenom.

“It is a much-needed and life-saving treatment. We are doing everything possible to ensure a sufficient supply of this treatment, just like any essential other health products,” he added.

He said partial deliveries were being done “due to supply constraints” and hospitals were prioritised over veterinary wholesalers.

“The department is working closely with entities such as the NHLS to increase the supply level of life-saving treatment for snake bites available to everyone,” Mohale said.

Last week, the National Snakebite Advisory Group appealed to the minister of health, Dr Joe Phaahla, in an open letter to intervene and ensure funding and emergency upgrades of equipment and backup power supply at the South African Vaccine Producers’ (SAVP’s) production plant.

The SAVP falls under the National Health Laboratory Service and manufactures snake antivenom for sub-Saharan Africa.

“The inability and lack of expected delivery of antivenom … poses a major health risk, despite the drug being an essential listed drug on the Essential Drug List. We … implore the minister to ensure that the procurement processes are effectively and compliantly performed so that … backup generators and uninterrupted power supplies are made available and to ensure that reagents and other essential production items are procured to assist to enhance production, and the release of batches are made available in sufficient volume to restock the country,” said the letter.

Mark Marshall from Sandula Conservation in Nelson Mandela Bay said they had warned snake catchers to be extremely careful when retrieving snakes because there is likely to be no antivenom to treat them if they get bitten.

“Usually, I will be a bit more relaxed and catch the snake with a hook stick. Now you just use the tongs and in the bucket they go … I was retrieving a big Cape cobra today and I must say I was stressing a little bit.”

He said he received four phone calls in the last two weeks asking for antivenom after dogs got bitten by snakes.

“The hospitals refused to give any to the vets, saying they have to keep everything they have for humans. I also couldn’t help. The dogs all passed away.” DM/MC