Beaufort West ‘loan shark’ ANC councillor released on R500 bail

ANC councillor Jason Mdudumani appeared in Beaufort West Magistrates' Court on 11 April 2023 after he was arrested with bank cards and identity documents in his possession. (Photo: Supplied)
By Velani Ludidi
11 Apr 2023
Jason Mdudumani, a town councillor in Beaufort West, appeared in court last week after being arrested for allegedly running an illegal loan shark business.

Jason Mdudumani, an ANC councillor in Beaufort West’s Ward 7, appeared in court on 6 April in connection with offering illegal loans and retaining people’s bank cards.

Police nabbed Mdudumani with bank cards and identity documents in his possession at a local ATM last week. The cards belonged to individuals who had borrowed money from him. Sources close to the case say the cards included those of social grant recipients.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “He is charged with contravening the National Credit Act for being in possession of bank cards belonging to people, whereby he is enforcing credit agreements while he is not a financial services provider.” 

Mdudumani was granted R500 bail and his case was postponed to 22 May for the State to wrap up investigations. 

“He would go to the bank with all the cards and withdraw money and then keep the cards if the owners still owed him,” said one person familiar with the case. 

Parties react

ANC Central Karoo regional secretary Collin Meyer said they had noted the arrest of their councillor. 

“The ANC does not condone any acts of criminality. Councillor Mdudumani will be subjected to ANC internal processes regarding matters of misconduct and bringing the ANC into disrepute. The ANC requests the community and members of the organisation to allow the law to take its course.”

Daylin Mitchell, DA constituency head in Beaufort West, called on the ANC to act decisively and not sweep the matter under the rug.

“South Africans have become used to the way in which the ANC deals with cases of criminality within their ranks. The ANC must show today that they have the interest of Beaufort West residents at heart. The DA in Beaufort West will write to the Western Cape minister of community safety and police oversight, Reagen Allen, to ensure that a watching brief is put in place.” 

Attempts to obtain comment from Mdudumani were unsuccessful. DM

